Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is underway. To schedule your bell ringing time and location, contact Tracy Hines at 540-662-4777 ext. 18 or tracy.hines@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. The John Handley High School choir will perform. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Host Lions Club hearing aid program
The purpose of the program is to provide hearing assistance in the form of hearing aids for low-income people and share information to persons who need it. The club’s hearing aid and recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style or condition. If you need a hearing aid, contact us at WHLweserve@gmail.com or at the Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester, VA 22604, for more information.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
Club meetings are each Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St., from noon to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in attending is invited to join the Kiwanis for lunch. For more information, call Jeff 540-247-9243.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club meets at noon on Thursdays at Winchester Country Club and via Zoom. This week's meeting will be a holiday celebration with the Evans Home.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
The Kiwanis Club of Old Town will meet at noon today lunch at the El Centro Restaurant, 1 N. Loudoun St., on the Loudoun Street Mall. The program is "Why Title Insurance" presented by Andrea Turner of Old Town Title. Club President Tim Shamblin will also report on the club's community service projects for 2022. Additional information contact Doug Butler, 540-771-0253.
Clarke County Rotary Club
The club, which meets Wednesdays at noon at Berryville Presbyterian Church, is selling chances on five gift baskets filled for a variety of gift cards and gift certificates for its Holiday Bundles of Joy Raffle. Tickets are $10 each or three for $20. Baskets range in value from $250 to approximately $750. Only 500 tickets will be sold. The drawing will be Wednesday. Proceeds will benefit the club’s community service projects. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Dale Coumes at jimdale138@outlook.com or 540-955-2722; Lisa Cooke, 540-539-3712; Gerald Dodson, 540-533-8257 or stop by Family Antiques at 116 A N. Buckmarsh St., Berryville.
Glen Burnie Garden Club
The Glen Burnie Garden Club will have its annual Christmas luncheon at noon Thursday. JoAnn Grooms and Melanie Henry will be the hostesses. There will not be a speaker and there will be no exhibits. A "white elephant Chinese raffle" will be held during the gathering. Tickets are $5 for five and $10 for 12. Members are reminded to bring no more than two items for the sale and should arrive with those items by 11:30 a.m.
NARFE
The Dixie Rhythm Band will entertain members of Chapter 180, National Active & Retired Federal Employees, at their meeting on Friday at 11:30 a.m. at Boyce Fire Hall. For lunch reservations at $15 per person, email libbyaedwards@aol.com. For membership inquiries, email Ken at swede1952@aol.com.
United Way Rubbermaid sale
The United Way Rubbermaid product sale is set for 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 18 outside Belk at Apple Blossom Mall, Winchester. Proceeds benefit Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS). Note: There will not be a sale on the last Saturday in December.
Alpha Omega
Members of Alpha Omega Chapter 2060 will serve a Christmas luncheon to NW Works Inc. on Dec. 20. This will be the 50th luncheon the club has served since NW Works' opening in 1970.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is seeking donations of gently used men's jeans in sizes 28 to 38; men's T-shirts in all sizes; men's belts in all sizes; men's and women's sweatshirts and sweatpants; men's and women's tennis shoes. Women's winter clothing, gently used bath towels, and king and queen sheet sets also needed. The Red Wagon Ministry is in need of baby diapers, sizes 4, 5 and 6. Also needed are clean, reusable shopping bags. Donations may be dropped off weekdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet has volunteer opportunities. Sorting clothing, matching outfits, sewing T-shirt bags and more. Froggy’s Closet provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children, children at risk, and children in need with a referral. Located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. For more information, email frog231w@gmail.com, call 540-773-4192 or visit www.frog-kids.org.
First Night Winchester
First Night Winchester, a community New Year’s celebration of the arts, is seeking vendors to set up on the Old Town Mall to sell food, drinks and/or novelties on the evening of Dec. 31. If you would like to apply for a location, contact Al Frappollo at asfrap60@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Meets the third Thursday of the month at 10:30 a.m. from September to May at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester.The club is a social organization for women who are new to the area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends. Visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org/.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. After a short business meeting, an interesting and informative program usually follows. Program topics can be found on the club's website at https://svarc.us. Guests are welcome to attend to learn more about amateur radio and joining the club.
