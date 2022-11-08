Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Guest speaker is Tonja Phillips from Toys for Tots. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, email winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club meets every Wednesday at noon in the Winchester Moose Lodge’s social hall, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. For more information about the club or to arrange to attend a meeting, contact Jeff at 540-247-9243.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon Wednesday at Berryville Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Sarah Ames, director of Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville. All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Winchester Rotary Club
Phil and David Glaize of Old Town Cidery will help celebrate Virginia Cider Week at this week’s meeting. The club meets at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club on Senseny Road.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday each month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with invited guest speaker(s). Members and guest may order off the menu. New members welcome.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk with a Doc will have its next walk on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk “Feet Don’t Fail Me Now” by guest Dr. James Dodd, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, contact the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center at 540-536-3000 or check its Facebook page for cancellations. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah Valley
BONS next meeting is 7 p.m. Thursday in the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Member Kelly Hoynoski will teach the group how to make soap. And member Bruce Bryant will talk about honey and facilitate honey tastings from several members’ hives. BONS meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of the month. Zoom is available for those who cannot attend in person (information is available at bonsbees.com).
American Association of University Women
The group will meet from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Bowman Library, 871 Tasker Road, Stephens City, to hear from local women in agriculture. Panelists include Kayla Lawrence of Richard’s Fruit Market and Olivia Donache of Green Rock Farm. Enjoy light seasonal refreshments. Members of AAUW, guests and the public are welcome to attend. Membership materials will be provided to those who are interested in membership. Any question or transportation needs, contact Tess Thome at thometess@gmail.com.
Free veterans breakfast
Winchester Elks Lodge 867, 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, will offer a free breakfast buffet to all military veterans from 9 a.m.-noon Sunday. The event is open to the public. Guests and family are welcome to attend (cost to them for breakfast is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-13, and free for children age 5 and younger). There will be a short ceremony at 11 a.m.
Medicare Part D Day at Shenandoah University
The event will be held on Nov. 14 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Shenandoah University Health Professions Building, 1775 North Sector Court, Winchester. Questions can be directed to: 540-665-1282. If you are unfamiliar with Medicare Part D, it is a federal program eligible to all citizens enrolled in Medicare that helps pay for their prescription medication. Those enrolled then select a plan annually through the Medicare website (medicare.gov). As many seniors are not internet savvy or may be unaware of this program and the ability to change their plan each year to suit new medication needs, SU’s School of Pharmacy created Medicare Part D Day to help bridge these problems with the help of healthcare professions so those in the Winchester community can have the best and most affordable coverage available to them.
Shenandoah Astronomical Society
The club will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Laurel Ridge Community College, Corron Building, room 201. The meeting will include a presentation on amateur astrophotography. If you have any level in astronomy, at any level, come join us.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
Heather Forman, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, is guest speaker at the Nov. 14 meeting at noon at El Centro Mexican Restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall. Visitors are welcome. Contact: Doug Butler, 540-771-0253.
Hawthorne Garden Club
The Hawthorne Garden Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 17 at West Oaks Farm Market. Levi Snapp will talk to the group about the farm and the apples grown there. A tasting will follow. New members are welcome. For more information, email hawthornegardenclub@gmail.com.
Godfrey Miller Center programs
Teddy bear workshop, 8 a.m. today. Join others in making Teddy bears for local residents in need of love and encouragement. No experience necessary. Guidance provided.
Dried wreath workshop by Loudoun County Farms, 1 p.m. today, RSVP required. Make a 7-inch dried fall wreath. Supplies provided (but if you have floral pruners, feel free to bring them). Suggested donation: $27.
Harvest potpourri gift workshop, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, RSVP required. Learn to make perfect hostess gift from orange slices, cinnamon sticks, clove and star anise (just some of the ingredients). Suggested donation: $5.
Second Sunday Stitch-In, 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Hosted in cooperation with Winchester Chapter of Embroiderers Guild of America. All skill levels welcome. Questions? Call 703-946-0191.
Fall Concert Series: Andrew McKnight & Beyond Borders Folk Band, 4 p.m. Sunday, Grace Lutheran Church, Boscawen Street, Winchester. Tickets: $10.
Mozart’s Comic Operas Part 2, 1 p.m. Nov. 14.
Unless otherwise noted, programs are at Godfrey Miller Center, 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. For more information, call 540-667-5869 or visit www.godfreymillercenter.org.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The next meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clearbrook. This meeting is free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved ones’ mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email: nsv.nami@gmail.com.
FISH Mobile Community Table
FISH of Clarke County’s Mobile Community Table Thanksgiving celebration will be from 9-11 a.m. Nov. 19 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1983 Millwood Road. Thanksgiving food to fix, along with cooked rotisseries chickens, pie, dairy products, and more to take home. For more information, call 540-955-1823.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETSAmerican Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Wheels for Wellness
Wheels for Wellness is seeking volunteer drivers to transport clients to and from medical appointments and treatments. Tailor to fit your schedule. Visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org for more information and an application. WFW is currently holding its annual gas raffle fundraiser. Don’t miss your chance to win $500 in gas gift cards. Tickets online at www.Wheels4Wellness.org.
Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester-Sponsor a Child for the Holidays
Purchase gifts for one or more children in a family. Shop from a child’s wish list or make a financial contribution toward the program. $150 sponsors one child, $450 sponsors 3 children, $900 sponsors $600 children. Go online to sign up at brightfuturesfrederickcounty.org. Checks can be mailed to Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester, 178 Indian Hollow Road, Winchester 22603. Give online at https://bit.ly/BFmonetarygift.
Rubbermaid Products sale
The next United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale will be from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 26 outside Belk at Apple Blossom Mall, 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, Winchester.
