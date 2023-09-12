Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will not have a lunch meeting this week. The club has tickets for sale for its Cash Party being held Oct. 14 at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Tickets are $100. Each ticket admits two people for dinner and a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize. Other cash prizes will be awarded. Get your tickets before they sell out. Contact Sherry Riley at slrr@comcast.net or call 540-336-7106 to purchase tickets. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/yf9myns4.
Winchester Kiwanis Club
The Winchester Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. For more information about the club or to arrange to attend a meeting, contact Jeph Embree at 540-539-2234 or email pr@winvakiw.org.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County will meet at noon Wednesday at Berryville Presbyterian Church. The speaker will be Nathan Stalvey, executive director of the Clarke County Historical Association. All Rotarians and prospective members are welcome guests. For more information, contact Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or bonndos5@aol.com.
Winchester Rotary Club
The Winchester Rotary Club meets at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club. This week’s speaker is Shannon Atkinson Ganoe of JustServe.org.
Stephens City Lions Club
The Stephens City Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month for a dinner meeting at the Lions Shelter in Sherando Park from June through September. Dinner is $15. No charge for prospective members. A business meeting and a speaker typically follow dinner. Everyone is invited to attend and be provided an understanding of how Lions Clubs support and provide for those less fortunate. For more information, email bmewing99@yahoo.com or text or call 540-686-6260.
Shawquon Ruritan
The club meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with guest speakers. Members and guests may order off the menu. New members welcome.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk from 11 a.m.-noon Sept. 13. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk, “Seasonal Depression: Warning Signs and How to Prevent,” followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrive 15 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather call the fitness center at 540-536-3000 or check the center’s Facebook page. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Winchester Project Healing Waters
Winchester Project Healing Waters will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Lake Frederick Community Lodge. The group supports veterans who receive medical services through the local Veterans Administration Community-based Outpatient Clinic. Registration is required. Call Wayne at 703-919-2952. Live music from Shag, dancing, raffles, awards, more.
Relay for Life
The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Winchester/Frederick County will be held from 7-10 p.m. Sept. 15 at Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center, 1188 Ralph Shockey Drive, Winchester. For more information, contact Penny Horner at penny.horner@cancer.org or call 607-423-4311.
WATTS fundraiser
Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter will have its fourth annual fundraiser, Caring & Sharing, from 5-11 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Tickets are available on the WATTS website, www.watts-homelessshelter.org, or at the door. Funds help support the nonprofit WATTS, which provides overnight shelter from November to March to those experiencing homelessness in the community. WATTS also has a daytime cooling shelter from July-September, a daytime warming center from November-March and employs four people who work year-round to help transition people out of homelessness. The overnight shelter opens Nov. 4 at Montague Avenue United Methodist Church.
2 For 2 Foundation
Visit the 2 For 2 table on Sept. 16 at the Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester-Community Safety Fair being held at James Wood Middle School, 1313 Amherst St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Logo giveaways and swim lesson sign ups are available. Or, contact us to be a new volunteer for future events or helping at a table by calling 540-481-4861.
Have lunch or dinner at Claudio’s Pizzeria at 2644 Valley Ave., Winchester, or take-out on Sept. 13. Just mention 2 For 2 when ordering and/or paying and Claudio’s will give 25% of your bill to the Swim Literacy program. Or, donate online at www.2for2foundation.org.
Winchester Trout Unlimited
Winchester Trout Unlimited will have its monthly BarFly gathering at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Escutcheon Brewing in Winchester. Learn about Trout Unlimited and tie from fishing flies. For more information, visit www.winchestertu.org or contact Bill Prokopchak at 540-722-22620.
Rivermont Ramblers
The Rivermont Ramblers Square Dance Club will host beginner square dance lessons this fall. The location for the classes has changed to the Warren County Health and Human Services Building, 465 W. 15th St., Front Royal 22630. Classes will be held every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. beginning Sept. 12. Mike McIntyre is the caller/instructor. For more information, call club President Nick Capozio at 703-932-4112 or Mike McIntyre at 540-336-7412.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS monthly education meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Blandy Farm library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. There will be a social gathering followed by a speaker at 7 p.m. Visit http://wwwBonsbees.com for more information. Visitors are welcome.
Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter, Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution, will host three events:
Plaque dedication for Revolutionary War patriot Daniel Morgan at 11 a.m. Sept. 15 at the Burwell-Morgan Mill, 15 Tannery Lane, Millwood.
Grave marking for Revolutionary War patriot Robert Wood, son of James Wood, founder of Winchester, at 2 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Wood Cemetery on the grounds of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester. Admission charge may apply.
Daniel Morgan Bee Line March at 9 a.m. Sept. 16 on the grounds of Old Stone Church, 306 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester.
The public is invited to all three events. For more information, contact Chip Daniel at 540-327-3406 (text) or email chipdaniel1952@gmail.com.
Millwood Community Center fundraiser
A carry-out chicken dinner fundraiser to benefit the Millwood Community Center will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Millwood Community Center, 1610 Millwood Road, Millwood. Cost: $10 per person. Menu: fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, rolls, iced tea and dessert. Proceeds will benefit the upkeep of the community center. The dinner is sponsored by the Millwood Good Will Association. Donations are always appreciated: Millwood Good Will Association, P.O. Box 204, Millwood VA 22646. Contact: 540-837-2785.
Hot Wheels Club
The Winchester/Shenandoah Valley Hot Wheels Club will meet from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 17 in the War Memorial Building (Lord Fairfax Room) at Jim Barnett Park, 1001 E. Cork St., Winchester. Buy, sell and trade diecast cars. Door prizes, too. Contact: Dan Hammond, hwdan2@earthlink.net.
Handley 100th Committee
The committee organizing Handley High School’s 100th anniversary celebration is seeking Handley graduates who are soon to be or already 100 years old or older who might be willing to be interviewed by committee members about their Handley years and subsequent lives. For persons outside the Winchester area, phone interviews can be arranged. If you or someone you know meets that description, contact Jim Laise at jimlaise@aol.com or call 540-662-3661.
WFCRW
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women meet the first Wednesday of the month for a luncheon and speaker at Winchester Country Club at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $17 and can be paid by check or credit card the day of the luncheon. Email wfcrwtreasurer@gmail.com or call 703-887-7586.
Wheels for Wellness
Wheels for Wellness is quickly growing and we need your help. We desperately need volunteer drivers to help get clients to their appointments. You choose your assignments each week to help your neighbors access their appointments and treatment. More information and application can be found at www.WheelWellness.org.
Amateur radio club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. A program typically follows a short business meeting. Program topics can be found on the club’s website at https://svarc.us.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following gently used items: Fall clothes, jackets and shoes for men, women and children, sizes 2T through adult 4XL. We especially need men’s jeans (sizes 32-38) and men’s T-shirts. Year-round needs are: men’s jeans, belts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, women’s purses, and tennis shoes (all sizes men, women and children). Also needed: new socks and underwear (all sizes); adults backpacks and gently used/clean bed linens and bath towels; hygiene products for babies and adults, individual baby wipe packs, newborn and size 6 diapers; adult disposable diapers in all sizes and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call CCAP at 540-662-4318 for a scheduled drop off if these hours don’t work with your schedule.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved one’s mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets every Tuesday and Friday in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester. The Tuesday game starts at 12:30 p.m. and the Friday game starts at 10 a.m., with a 20-minute mid-game break for lunch (bring your own). All bridge players are welcome and lessons are available. If you need a partner, call 703-935-6720 or visit www.winchesterbridge.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS Inc., a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. In-person meetings offer tools, accountability and support. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier, 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Mary Jane Nicoll at 540-678-0011.
Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church. Call Barbara Hockenberry at 540-869-4445.
Free STI testing at Handley Library
One in five people has a sexually transmitted infection. Free STI testing is provided by AIDS Response Effort in Winchester. Testing is discreet and done on the lower level at Handley Library. It occurs every third Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Veterans gathering
Veterans are invited to attend a gathering at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. For more information, contact Carl Lachenmayer at lachenm@comcast.net.
AMVETS American Veterans
(AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. For more information, contact Commander Christia Nelson, 540-394-5089.
Spay Today
It’s the perfect time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is the area’s nonprofit, reduced-price pay and neuter program. Choose from many vets located over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can be obtained at lower rates. Call 304-728-8330 or visit https://spay-today.org.
Ask a Master Gardener
Home gardeners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or call 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco@gmail.com.
