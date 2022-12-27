Winchester Elks Lodge 867 conducted its second Kevin Fox Bake Sale to promote awareness about suicide prevention. The Lodge raised $2,600 for the Stephens City chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Pictured are Elks Esquire Mimi Clark, volunteer Diana Taylor Schaffer, AFSP representatives Patty Jennings and Ben Brooks, Elks volunteer Gary Owens, bake sale coordinator Debbie Spaid and Elks Exalted Ruler Dave Gardiner.