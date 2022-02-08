AARP Tax-Aide tax service has started
The Winchester AARP Tax-Aide Service has begun preparing both federal and state tax returns for free at the War Memorial Building (WMB) in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 Cork St., Winchester. Individuals wishing to use the service must be current with their COVID-19 vaccinations, which includes the booster. It is not necessary for you to be a member of AARP or retired to have your tax returns prepared. Days and times of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments may be scheduled between the hours of 8:30 a.m.–3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays by calling 540-227-0884. Envelopes with instructions and Interview/Intake Sheets are available in the lobby of the War Memorial Building.
The following information should be brought to your appointment: completed Interview/Intake Sheet (included in the Envelope packet), taxpayer(s) picture id, Social Security cards for all individuals listed on each return, all year-end tax documents (W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, etc.) and a copy of last year’s tax return. Reviewing last year’s tax return can help you to determine what documents were used and should be included.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Guest speaker will be Marjorie L. Youngs, executive director of Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com. Also, due to COVID-19, the Bland Contest will not be held this year.
Winchester Host Lions Club hearing aid program
The program provides hearing assistance in the form of hearing aids for low-income people and shares information to persons who need it. The club’s hearing aid and recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style or condition. If you need a hearing aid, contact us at WHLweserve@gmail.com or at the Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester, VA 22604.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club will meet Thursday at 12:15 p.m. at Winchester Country Club and via Zoom. This will be a joint meeting with the local Toastmasters Club.
Godfrey Miller Center program
On Thursday from 10-11 a.m., Winchester Police Department Detective Jason Hardt will give a presentation on scams and what you can do to protect yourself from them (online, by mail, on the phone and in person). This will be held at the Godfrey Miller Center. For more information, visit godfreymillercenter.org.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike. The speaker will be Kelly S. Rice, retired deputy chief of the Winchester Police Department. The public is invited.
Beekeepers of Northern Shenandoah
BONS monthly education meetings will be going back to the Zoom format until further notice. This month's Zoom meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday. Regional Apiary Inspector Amanda Bly will talk about her role in the beekeeping community. All are welcome. See the "Meetings and Events" tab and click Feb. 10 on the calendar for the Zoom sign-in link at bonsbees.com.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
The Kiwanis Club of Old Town will meet at noon Feb. 14 at El Centro Restaurant, 1 N. Loudoun St. The program will be "Important Home Inspections" presented by Paul Barnhart, a licensed home inspector with 30 years of experience. His talk will focus on what is expected on home inspections and tips for home maintenance. For more information, call 540-771-0253.
Glen Burnie Garden Club
The Glen Burnie Garden Club will meet at noon Feb. 17 at Buzzins Restaurant, Millwood Avenue. The hostesses for the meeting are Mary Will Bowen and Pam Lamborne. The speaker, Richard Stromber, Master Gardener, will share information about Virginia native plants. The exhibit for the day is "Romance in the Air" and the design type is petite design and creative line. Committee #1 will be judge.
Brain Injury Support Group
The Winchester Brain Injury Support group, which meets the third Thursday of the month for survivors of traumatic brain injury and their caregivers, will have its next meeting from 6-7 p.m. Feb. 17. It will focus on "Journaling: Writing, Reflection, and Recovery." The meeting will be held via Zoom. For Zoom link or dial-in number, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784.
Virginia Historical Highway Marker unveiling
A state highway marker honoring Dr. Madison S. Briscoe (1904-1995), a Winchester native, Douglas School graduate, biologist, commanding officer and educator, will be unveiled at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19 at his childhood home at 204 S. Kent St. (stone house facing Cork Street). Parking available courtesy of Winchester Moose Lodge at 215 E. Cork St. Inclement weather date is 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26. For related activities honoring Dr. Briscoe at the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum at 19 W. Cork St., visit www.discoverymuseum.net.
Wheels4Wellness
Wheels4Wellness is having a "Tablescapes" fundraiser on April 3 at Millwood Station Banquet Hall. There will be beautifully decorated tables, along with flower arranging and napkin folding demonstrations. To purchase tickets, donate raffle items or be a sponsor, please call 540-536-1006. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.wheels4wellness.org. Wheels4Wellness is a United Way nonprofit agency that provides door-to-door transportation to medical appointments and treatment for residents without means of transportation. Our service area includes Winchester, Frederick County, Warren County, Clarke County and Shenandoah County. In 2021, Wheels4Wellness volunteers drove almost 33,000 miles.
Free drive-thru community meal
Fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m. at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson.
Winchester Newcomers Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make new friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules, visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is in need of the following items:
For the Baby and Toddler Room: baby/toddler books, diaper cream, lotion, shampoo, pacifiers, bibs, individual wipes packs, and larger size diapers 4s, 5s and 6s. The Red Wagon Ministry is in need of disposable adult underwear and incontinence pads. For additional information call CCAP at 540-662-4318 or contact theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
For the Main Clothing House:
• Gently used men's winter gloves, jeans, sweatshirts and sweatpants, T-shirts, belts, tennis shoes and boots
• Women's winter clothes, boots and tennis shoes
• Children's winter clothes, coats, PJs and new underwear
• Gently used bath towels, and king and queen sheet sets
Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet has volunteer opportunities. Sorting clothing, matching outfits, sewing T-shirt bags and more. Froggy’s Closet provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children, children at risk, and children in need with a referral. Located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. For more information, email frog231w@gmail.com, call 540-773-4192 or visit www.frog-kids.org.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. After a short business meeting, an interesting and informative program usually follows. Program topics can be found on the club’s website at https://svarc.us. Guests are welcome to attend to learn more about amateur radio and joining the club.
Send announcements to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.