Town and County Garden Club
The Town and Country Garden Club of Berryville is resuming its 2021-22 meeting schedule at 1 p.m. today at Berryville Presbyterian Church, 123 W. Main St. Master Gardener Theresa Klause will lead the program on "Shrinking Your Lawn." The drawing for the winner of the Christmas decorating raffle will also be held. Light refreshments will be served. Guests are always welcome. For more information, call Donna at 540-686-2167.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is underway. To schedule your bell ringing time and location, contact Tracy Hines at 540-662-4777 ext. 18 or tracy.hines@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club will meet at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club and also on Zoom.
Hawthorne Garden Club
Hawthorne Garden Club will join Colonial Garden Club at 1 p.m. Wednesday for a wreath-making workshop at Belle Grove Plantation. Donated wreaths will benefit the Kris Kringle shop at Belle Grove. Members should bring cut greens and materials for creating their wreaths.
Clarke County Rotary Club
The club, which meets Wednesdays at noon at Berryville Presbyterian Church, is selling chances on five gift baskets filled for a variety of gift cards and gift certificates for its Holiday Bundles of Joy Raffle. Tickets are $10 each or three for $20. Baskets range in value from $250 to approximately $750. Only 500 tickets will be sold. Donations still being sought. The drawing will be Dec. 15. Proceeds will benefit the club’s community service projects. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Dale Coumes at jimdale138@outlook.com or 540-955-2722; Lisa Cooke, 540-539-3712; Gerald Dodson, 540-533-8257 or stop by Family Antiques at 116 A N. Buckmarsh St., Berryville.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis of Winchester holds weekly meetings with speakers at 7:30 a.m. Thursdays at the La Quinta Hotel, 1055 Millwood Pike. The public is invited.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
Club meetings are each Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St., from noon to 1 p.m. Nancy Huth, assistant director of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, will present this week's program about the history of Glen Burnie. Anyone interested in attending is invited to join the Kiwanis for lunch. Call Jeff for more information at 540-247-9243.
Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. After a short business meeting, an interesting and informative program usually follows. Program topics can be found on the club's website at https://svarc.us. Guests are welcome to attend to learn more about amateur radio and joining the club.
Alpha Omega Chapter 2060
The club will provide a dinner for the WATTS program on Nov. 17.
Stamp Club
The Shenandoah Valley Stamp Club will meet from 7-9 p.m. Nov. 23 at 212 Davis Hall (Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center building). The club meets the fourth Tuesday of the month except December and invites stamp collectors of all ages. For more information, contact Cal Allen at shenandoahvalleystampclub@gmail.com.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc meets the second Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m.-noon and the fourth Saturday from 9-10 a.m. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. Free to attend. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Golladay elected 176th Grand Master
The Grand Lodge of Virginia, during is 243rd Annual Communication on Nov. 6, elected James Winfield Golladay Jr. of Stephens City to serve as the 176th Grand Master for 2021-22. Golladay was made a Master Mason in Winchester Hiram Lodge, No. 21, on March 5, 1968. He served as Worshipful Master in 1976 and as secretary from 2005 until his retirement from the position in 2013. He is a Winchester native and graduate of James Wood High School, later attending the University of Richmond. He is property manager for Crum Realty Inc. '
Hoppers Auto Club/SU Relay for Life Team raises $10K
The Hoppers Auto Club and Shenandoah University Relay for Life team's 10th anniversary "Cars for a Cause" car show, held recently, raised $10,075 for the American Cancer Society. Over the past decade, the effort has raised $97,680 for the American Cancer Society. The Hoppers held their first indoor car shows in the old armory building dating to 1965. Many generous local businesses sponsored the show, along with hundreds of car owners who displayed their cars and trucks, which made the show a success.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is seeking donations of gently used men’s jeans in sizes 28 to 42; men’s T-shirts in all sizes; men’s belts in all sizes; men’s and women’s sweatshirts and sweatpants; men’s and women’s tennis shoes. Also needed: women’s winter clothing, gently used bath towels, and king and queen sheet sets. The Red Wagon Ministry is in need of baby diapers, sizes 4, 5 and 6. Donations may be dropped off weekdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet has volunteer opportunities. Sorting clothing, matching outfits, sewing T-shirt bags and more. Froggy’s Closet provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children, children at risk, and children in need with a referral. Located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. For more information, email frog231w@gmail.com, call 540-773-4192 or visit www.frog-kids.org.
First Night Winchester
First Night Winchester, a community New Year’s celebration of the arts, is seeking vendors to set up on the Old Town Mall to sell food, drinks and/or novelties on the evening of Dec. 31. If you would like to apply for a location, contact Al Frappollo at asfrap60@gmail.com.
Preservation of Historic Winchester
Preservation of Historic Winchester welcomes donations of new or gently used paper bags, now through early November, to replenish the Bough & Dough shop supply. A contactless drop-off bin is available on the back porch of the Hexagon House, 530 Amherst St., Winchester. PHW is also hoping to expand its volunteer base for the Holiday House tour in 2021. A form is available on PHW’s website or you can email your contact information/volunteer specialties to phwinc.org@gmail.com to be added to the group’s list.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Meets the third Thursday of the month at 10:30 a.m. from September to May at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester.The club is a social organization for women who are new to the area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends. Visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org/.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.