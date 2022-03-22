Frederick County Extension Master Gardener Greenline
Homeowners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape, or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office at 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or call 540-722-8272 or email greenhelpline.frederickco.@gmail.com.
AARP Tax-Aide free tax service
The Winchester AARP Tax-Aide service is preparing both federal and state tax returns for free at the War Memorial Building (WMB) in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 Cork Street, Winchester. It is not necessary for you to be retired or an AARP member to have your tax returns prepared. Days and times of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments may be scheduled by calling 540-227-0884 between the hours of 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Envelopes with instructions and Interview/Intake Sheets are available in the lobby of the War Memorial Building and online for download at our website — www.TaxAideWinchester.org.
The following information should be brought to your appointment: completed Interview/Intake Sheet (included in the Envelope packet), taxpayer(s) picture id, social security cards for all individuals listed on each return, all year-end tax documents (W-2’s, 1099’s, 1098’s, etc.) and a copy of last year’s tax return. Reviewing last tax year’s return can help you to determine what documents were used and should be included.
Contact Winchester AARP Tax-Aide at 540-227-0884 on the appropriate days and times listed above to schedule an appointment.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. It will be a business meeting. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Preceptor Zeta
Cindy Elsea will host a business meeting for the Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi today. Preceptor members will bring goods to be donated to CCAP, which is the club’s ongoing nonprofit this year.
Winchester Host Lions Club hearing aid program
The program provides hearing assistance in the form of hearing aids for low-income people. The club’s hearing aid and recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style or condition. If you need a hearing aid, contact us at WHLweserve@gmail.com or at the Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester 22604.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club meets at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Winchester Country Club.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is served. This week’s guest speaker is Amy Rice from the Evans Home. Please visit our meeting to learn about Kiwanis. Call Jeff at 540-247-9243 if interested.
NARFE
Chapter 180 National Active & Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11:15 a.m on Friday at Boyce Fire Hall in Boyce (corner of U.S. 340 and Main Street). A buffet lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Guest presenters will be Vietnam War vets Jim Stephens and John Roberts, who will speak about the Disabled American Veterans group and their work as Chapter Service Officers on behalf of the local chapter. For lunch reservations at $15, email libbyaedwards@aol.com. For membership inquiries, email Ken at swede1952@aol.com.
Last call for area residents wishing to join the April 6 bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for lunch and a show at the Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre. Now playing is “Singing in the Rain.” Cost is $115. To sign up, call Mary at 540-869-7656. Any profits from the trip will be donated to Alzheimer’s research.
Godfrey Miller Center programs
• Exercise for balance and strength, Mondays and Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Led by Sonna Russell, who is trained through the Arthritis Foundation. Suggested donation: $3.
• Introduction to watercolors, Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Join artist Kate Williams for a four-week class in the fundamentals of watercolor painting. RSVP to info@godfreymillercenter.org. Suggested donation: $15 per class.
• How to draw, Wednesdays at 1 p.m. Four-week class led by Kate Williams. RSVP to info@godfreymillercenter.org. Suggested donation: $15 per class.
More information and a complete calendar is available at www.godfreymillercenter.org. The Godfrey Miller Center is located at 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester.
Stamp Club
The Shenandoah Valley Stamp Club will meet from 7-9 p.m. today in 212 Davis Hall (the Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center building) at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road. The club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month except December and invites stamp collectors of all ages. For more information, contact Cal Allen at shenandoahvalleystampclub@gmail.com.
Wheels4Wellness
Wheels4Wellness is having a “Tablescapes” fundraiser on April 3 at Millwood Station Banquet Hall. There will be beautifully decorated tables, along with flower arranging and napkin folding demonstrations. To purchase tickets, donate raffle items or be a sponsor, please call 540-536-1006. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.wheels4wellness.org. Wheels4Wellness is a nonprofit United Way agency that provides door-to-door transportation to medical appointments and treatment for residents without means of transportation. Our service area includes Winchester, Frederick County, Warren County, Clarke County and Shenandoah County. In 2021, Wheels4Wellness volunteers drove almost 33,000 miles and donated 1,367 hours of time.
NW Works Chimers
The NW Works Chimers, a partnership between NW Works and the Shenandoah University Music Therapy Association, provides music opportunities for adults with disabilities in the community. Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the university’s Ruebush Hall, room 128, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester. Anyone with a disability is welcome to join. The Chimers costs $60 per participant, which covers the semester and a public concert. For more information, contact Crystal LeMieux at clemieux@nwworks.com
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS, a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier at 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Helen Reitan at 540-550-0744.
Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
DivorceCare
DivorceCare is a divorce (or separation) recovery support group. The women’s group will meet at Fellowship Bible Church each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Children’s program DivorceCare4Kids is also available for 5-12 year olds. The church is located at 3217 Middle Road, Winchester. DivorceCare features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Meeting sessions are presented from a Biblical perspective and include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “Family & Friends,” “Financial & Legal Issues” and more. For more information and to register, go to DivorceCare.org or call the church at 540 662-7743.
Winchester Newcomers Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make new friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules, visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester has stopped accepting winter clothing and is in need of the following items:
Individual baby wipes packs, larger size diapers (4, 5 and 6); men’s jeans, sweatshirts, sweatpants, T-shirts; women’s spring clothes of all sizes, especially small, medium and large; children’s spring clothing (size 5T and up), pajamas, new underwear, socks; tennis shoes (all sizes and genders); gently used bath towels and bedding; tents and sleeping bags. The Red Wagon Ministry is in need of disposable adult underwear and incontinence pads. For additional information call CCAP at 540-662-4318 or contact theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. For more information, call 540-662-4318 or email theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
Donate rehabilitation equipment
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. Items most requested are wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, rollators and bed rails. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Lower Lobby, Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, call 540-664-7552, e-mail us at nsv@free-foundation.org or view our website at www.free-foundation.org. F.R.E.E. is a 501©(3) organization and donations are tax deductible at their present fair market value.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet, a project of Families Reaching Out Group, which provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children, is currently in need of waterproof winter gloves in all sizes. Volunteers needed and welcome. Froggy’s Closet is located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information, visit www.frog-kids.com.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. After a short business meeting, an interesting and informative program usually follows. Program topics can be found on the club’s website at https://svarc.us. Guests are welcome to attend to learn more about amateur radio and joining the club.
