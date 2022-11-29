Actor Erik Estrada (left) recently toured the 25 acres that Middletown purchased for $550,000 to preserve from development. The property is on Main and West First streets. He's seen here with Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV and Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland. Estrada, who starred as California Highway Patrol motorcycle officer Frank "Ponch" Poncherello on the hit TV show "CHiPs" that aired from 1977 to 1983, also made a donation to help rebuild the town's train station to house the Winchester Model Railroad Club's headquarters. Estrada "has a fondness for model trains, having been a collector since 1988," according to an email from Harbaugh. The town is at 60% of its fundraising goal for the project.