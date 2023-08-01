Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Kiwanis Club
The club meets at every Wednesday at noon on the first floor of the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St., Winchester. Lunch is available. For more information about the club or to arrange to attend a meeting, contact Jeph Embree at 540-539-2234 or email pr@winvakiw.org.
Cut Cloth Work
Horizon Goodwill Industries will host a Cut Cloth Work event on Aug. 2 at Market Street United Methodist Church, 131 S. Cameron St., Winchester. Free haircuts and selection of interview clothing begins at 9 a.m. On-the-spot interviews with employers will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. during a job fair.
Picking party/jam session
The Shawnee Ruritan Club is sponsoring a bluegrass/country/gospel jam session/picking party from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 5 at 109 Boundary Ave., east of Winchester off Senseny Road. All interested musicians are invited to come play and sing, and the public is invited to sit back and listen. The event is free to attend. There will be sandwiches, drinks and desserts available.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk from 11 a.m.-noon Aug. 9. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk, "Mindfulness, Meditation & Exercise in Cancer Care" by Dr. Morgan O'Brien and Kim Applegate, nurse practitioner, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrive 15 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather call the fitness center at 540-536-3000 or check the center's Facebook page. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Plane Crazy event
Plane Crazy RC'ers, a radio controlled flying club in Frederick County, will host an open house on Aug. 12 in conjunction with National Model Aviation Day. The club's field at 306 Sulphur Springs Road will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be ground displays of many radio controlled aircraft and ongoing demonstrations throughout the day. There will even be RC flight simulators available to people to test their skills. For more information, visit planecrazyrc.com.
Laurel Center yard sale
The Laurel Center is having a yard sale from 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Aug. 13 at 22 Clark St. (corner of Cameron and Clark streets). Items include dishware, Christmas items, Lenox, used and new furniture (some in boxes, sold "as is"), comforters, and more. Park on Cameron or Clark and follow signs to entrance. All proceeds benefit The Laurel Center programs that support survivors of domestic and sexual violence in our community.
Round Hill Fire & Rescue dinner
Round Hill Community Fire & Rescue’s drive-thru chicken dinner will be held from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 13 at 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester. Dinner includes a half chicken, baked beans, red potato salad and roll. Dessert available for purchase. Cash only. First come, first served.
Handley 100th Committee
The committee organizing Handley High School's 100th anniversary celebration is seeking Handley graduates who are soon to be or already 100 years old or older who might be willing to be interviewed by committee members about their Handley years and subsequent lives. For persons outside the Winchester area, phone interviews can be arranged. If you or someone you know meets that description, contact Jim Laise at jimlaise@aol.com or call 540-662-3661.
Rivermont Ramblers
The Rivermont Ramblers Square Dance Club will host beginner square dance lessons this fall. Classes will be held at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center, 200 E. 8th St., Front Royal 22630 every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. beginning Sept. 12. Mike McIntyre is the caller/instructor. For more information, call club President Nick Capozio at 703-932-4112 or Mike McIntyre at 540-336-7412.
AMVETS trips
AMVETS Post 18 has scheduled two trips to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at the Sight and Sound Theater this year: “Moses” on Oct. 3, with $145 due no later than Aug. 23, and “Miracle of Christmas” on Dec. 14, with $145 due no later than Nov. 2. A delicious meal will be served before each show. For more information and reservations, call Mary at 540-869-7656.
Girls on the Run
Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley is seeking sites and coaches for the fall season. Sign up for our fall program season, which starts on Sept. 6. By leading a Girls on the Run team, you will ensure girls (3rd-8th grades) have a safe and fun place to build connectedness, strengthen confidence and engage in physical activity. For more information, email info@girlsontherunsv.org/coach or visit https://www.girlsontherunsv.org/start-team.
WFCRW
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women meet the first Wednesday of the month for a luncheon and speaker at Winchester Country Club at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $17 and can be paid by check or credit card the day of the luncheon. Email Mary Ivy at marbasil1112@gmail.com for reservations and bring a friend.
Shawquon Ruritan
Shawquon Ruritan, an organization dedicated to improving the community through fellowship, goodwill and community service, is selling raffle tickets to benefit the 2024 scholarship fund. Raffle tickets are available for two drawings: $300 Gore’s Meat gift card. Tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5. They may be purchased from any Shawquon Ruritan member. Drawing will be held during the Car Show on Aug. 5 (rain date Aug. 6).
The club meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with guest speakers. Members and guests may order off the menu. New members welcome.
Arts Chorale
The Arts Chorale of Winchester will hold open auditions from 7-9 p.m. Aug. 15 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. All voice parts are welcome, but we strongly encourage tenors, baritones and basses to audition. The auditions are very low key. We will test range, tonal memory and basic sight reading. No prepared piece is necessary, but if you have something prepared, we will be happy to listen. For more information or to sign up to audition, visit artschoralewinchester.org.
Wheels for Wellness
Wheels for Wellness is growing and seeking additional volunteer drivers. You choose your schedule each week to help your neighbors access their medical appointments and treatment. More information and application can be found at www.WheelWellness.org.
Amateur radio club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. A program typically follows a short business meeting. Program topics can be found on the club’s website at https://svarc.us.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following gently used items: Summer clothes, jackets and shoes for men, women and children size 2T through adult XXXXL. We especially need men’s jeans (sizes 32-38) and men’s T-shirts. Year-round needs are: men’s jeans, belts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, women’s purses and tennis shoes (all sizes men, women and children); new socks and underwear (all sizes); adult backpacks and gently used/clean linens and towels; hygiene products for babies and adults, individual baby wipe packs and newborn-size diapers; adult disposable diapers in all sizes and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call CCAP at 540-662-4318 for a scheduled drop off if these hours don’t work with your schedule.
2 For 2 Foundation
Learning to swim is year-round, but why wait? If you or your child or your grandchild does not know how to swim, contact us now for swim lessons. The 2 For 2 Foundation has started collecting donations of swimwear, swim gear (life jackets) and large towels to go along with 2 For 2 swim caps for those in need for their swim lessons. Monetary donations can be restricted by your choice to just swim literacy, if desired. Reach us by sending a message under “Contact” on our website (updated and expanded with our one-year foundation report) at www.2for2foundation.org or message us at Facebook.com/2for2foundation or call 540-481-4861 or contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1908, Winchester, VA 22604.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved one’s mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets every Tuesday and Friday in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester. The Tuesday game starts at 12:30 p.m. and the Friday game starts at 10 a.m., with a 20-minute mid-game break for lunch (bring your own). All bridge players are welcome and lessons are available. If you need a partner, call 703-935-6720 or visit www.winchesterbridge.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS Inc., a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. In-person meetings offer tools, accountability and support. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier, 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Mary Jane Nicoll at 540-678-0011.
Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church. Call Barbara Hockenberry at 540-869-4445/.
Free STI testing at Handley Library
One in five people has a sexually transmitted infection. Free STI testing is provided by AIDS Response Effort in Winchester. Testing is discreet and done on the lower level at Handley Library. It occurs every third Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
AMVETS American Veterans
(AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester.
Spay Today
It’s the perfect time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is the area’s nonprofit, reduced-price pay and neuter program. Choose from many vets located over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can be obtained at lower rates. Call 304-728-8330 or visit https://spay-today.org.
Ask a Master Gardener
Home gardeners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or call 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.