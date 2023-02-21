Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Guest speaker will be author Mike Robinson of “Winchester Tales.” The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club will meet at noon Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. The speaker will be Dr. Tom Gromling, president of the Kiwanis Club of Winchester Foundation. For more information about the club, contact Jeph at 540-539-2234 or email pr@kcow.org.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
Carly Stoliker, director of development at NW Works, will be the guest speaker at the club’s Feb. 27 meeting at noon at El Centro Restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall. New club members also will be recognized. Contact: Doug Butler, 540-771-0253.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with guest speakers. Members and guests may order off the menu. New members welcome.
Town and Country Garden Club
Richard Stromberg, native plant advocate, will be the featured speaker at the February meeting of the Town and Country Garden Club of Berryville. The club meets at 1 p.m. at Berryville Presbyterian Church, 123 N. Main St., Berryville. Guests are welcome. For more information, call 540-955-1096.
Cat yoga
Do yoga with adoptable kitties at the Winchester Area SPCA on Saturdays in February. Classes start at 12:30 p.m. The SPCA is at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester.
Community builders help The Laurel Center
Items to help people staying at The Laurel Center are being collected through Feb. 25 and may be dropped off at Shaffer’s BBQ, 8140 Valley Pike, Middletown; 204 Stephens Run St., Stephens City; Solenberger’s Hardware, 832 Berryville Ave., Winchester. Items sought include: cleaning supplies/paper products, gift cards, cold/flu medicine, cases of bottled water, juice boxes, umbrellas, double stroller; twin size comforters; whistles; phone chargers; phone charging station; deodorant; backpacks; women’s light jackets; 2023 planners; storage containers; scented lotion. Raffle tickets also are being sold for $100 (only 75 tickets being sold). Raffle runs through Feb. 28. The three prizes include a movie night package, a night at the George Washington Hotel and a date night package. Tickets are available at go.rallyup.com/2023-sweet-heart-raffle. The Laurel Center helps survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
Stamp Club
The Shenandoah Valley Stamp Club meets from 7-9 p.m. Feb. 28 at 212 Davis Hall (Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester). The club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month except December. Collectors of all ages welcome. For more information, contact Cal Allen at shenandoahvalleystampclub@gmail.com.
Trout Unlimited
The Winchester Chapter of Trout Unlimited will meet on March 2 at Region’s 117 restaurant, Lake Frederick, for dinner at 5 p.m. followed by a meeting at 7 p.m. Dinner reservations required; call Wayne at 703-919-2952 if you plan to dine with the group. Guest speaker will be Jason Hallacher, a fisheries biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, who will take about warm water fisheries in our area. For more information, visit www.winchestertu.org or call 540-722-2620.
Patsy Cline Remembrance Weekend
Winchester-based Celebrating Patsy Cline Inc. will host two events to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Patsy Cline’s tragic death in an airplane crash on March 5, 1963. Cline, one of country music’s most iconic voices, was a Winchester native. She was 30 years old when she died. On March 4, a meet-and-greet with Cline’s daughter, Julie Fudge, will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Patsy Cline Historic House, 608 S. Kent St., Winchester. Visitors also will be able to tour the house. Admission is by donation. On March 5, a 60th anniversary celebration of life for Cline will be held at Omps Funeral Home South Chapel at Shenandoah Memorial Park, where Cline is buried. The service will begin at 3 p.m., followed by a visit to Cline’s grave. All are welcome to attend. Individuals not able to attend in person may join via Facebook Live. The cemetery is located at 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester.
VFW Post 9760
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9760 and its auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. March 6 at the post home at 425 Buckmarsh St., Berryville. All members are encouraged to attend. The House Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 27 followed by the Budget Committee. Persons interested in joining are invited and are requested to bring proof of honorable military service. For more information, contact Adjutant Chris Birch at 540-539-5446.
Handley 100th anniversary book
Handley High School will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023-24. The committee organizing the celebration plans to publish a book detailing the school’s history and is seeking memorabilia (photos, school uniforms, etc.) for possible inclusion. Please bring items to the Hollingsworth Mill, behind the Visitor Center at 1360 S. Pleasant Valley Road, on March 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., where items will be photographed or scanned. For more information about the celebration, visit onehandley.com.
Arts scholarships available
The Marion Park Lewis Foundation for the Arts is accepting applications for grants for individuals to pursue advanced education in the arts or for registered nonprofit organizations for specific educational projects. Visit www.mplf-arts.org for qualifications and requirements. The deadline is March 15.
2 For2 Foundation
The leprechaun is on the loose! Shelly Lee, 2 For 2 events coordinator, announces the 2023 Pot of Gold event. The pot already has the following gift cards: $25 Starbucks, $50 Talbots, $25 Ledo’s, $84 Yellow House Native, $25 Jordan Springs Barbecue, $25 Books A Million, as well as a $15-plus value Winchester Swim Team discount card and 20,000 air miles. A donation of $25 will get you a chance on March 18 to be the lucky winner (last year’s Pot of Gold contained items valued at $2,000). Contact 540-481-4861 to get a ticket. Follow at facebook.com/2for2foundation to see how the pot grows. If you are a business or have a gift card leftover from the holidays and would like to donate to the Pot of Gold, contact us. For more information, visit www.2for2foundation.org.
Wheels for Wellness events
Two fundraisers are planned for Wheels for Wellness. An International Affair of Food and Wine will be held from 6-10 p.m. March 30 at Fox Meadow Barn, 350 Old Firehouse Lane, Winchester. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/514051962257. To become a sponsor or donate an auction item, call Ann at 540-550-1885. On April 23 from 2-5 p.m., the 7th annual Tablescapes will be held at Millwood Station Events Center, 252 Costello Drive, Winchester. This is the signature fundraiser for Wheels for Wellness, which provides transportation to medical appointments for those in need. For tickets and information, visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following gently used items: greatest need is for winter clothing, shoes and boots for boys and girls sizes 18 months through teens. Also needed are winter coats, gloves and hats for all; men’s jeans, belts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants and sweatshirts; women’s purses; tennis shoes (all sizes and ages); bath towels and bedding (gently used and clean, all sizes); tents and sleeping bags; individual baby wipes packs and diapers sizes 4,5,6; adult disposable underwear in all sizes and incontinence pads; hygiene products for babies and adults. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call CCAP at 540-662-4318 for a scheduled drop off if these hours don’t work with your schedule.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved one’s mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
