Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com. The club also recycles used hearing aids. Call 540-743-4339 to donate your used hearing aids or to seek assistance in obtaining hearing aids.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club meets every Wednesday at noon in the Winchester Moose Lodge’s social hall, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. This week’s meeting is the club’s monthly business meeting. Visitors welcome. For more information, contact Jeff at 540-247-9243.
Winchester Retired Teachers
Winchester Retired Teachers will meet at Buzzins at noon Sept. 6. Please arrive early. The guest speaker will be Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum. Dues and donations to Bright Futures will be collected. All former and current members and newly retired WPS personnel are invited to attend. RSVP to wilpro@comcast.net.
Clarke County Democrats
The CCDC will hold a family-friendly picnic from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 6 at Chet Hobert Park, Berryville, in the Rotary Pavilion. Grilled burgers and hot dogs, fried chicken and drinks will be provided. Please bring a side dish to share. Come on out to meet your fellow Democrats. There are more of us than you think.
Godfrey Miller Center programs
• Book of Psalms Bible Study on Sept. 6 at 10:30 a.m. Join the Rev. Martha Miller Sims for a study on the book of Psalms. Recurs on the first Tuesday of every month. Free and open to the public.
• Mozart’s Requiem on Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. Unfinished at his death and surrounded by many stories surrounding the composition, Mozart’s Requiem is his final piece of choral music and one of his greatest works. Explore this fascinating piece with Jason Gottschalk. Free and open to the public.
• A Balance and Strength Class is held every Monday and Wednesday at 2 p.m. This low-impact program includes joint check/warm-up, range of motion/stretching, strengthening, cardiovascular endurance, and joint check/cool down. Led by Sonna Russell was received training through the Arthritis Foundation. Suggestion donation: $3.
• A Strength and Conditioning Class is held every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. This class is designed to increase physical strength through conditioning exercises.
The center is located at 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. For more information, visit www.godfreymillercenter.org.
WFC Republican Women’s Club
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 7 at Winchester Country Club, 1300 Senseny Road. To make reservations or for more information, contact Chris Rathbun at carathbun106@aol.com.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Guest speakers Branson McKay and Bill Gartner will discuss “Winter Prep.” All are welcome. If you would like to have a representative from BONS speak to your club or organization about beekeeping, contact the group via its website, bonsbees.com.
Preceptor Zeta
Preceptor Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will celebrate its opening day on Sept. 9 at Valerie Hill Vineyard and Winery in Stephens City.
American Association of University Women
Come and join longtime and new members for a fun social “meeting” as we play games to get to know each other better and spend time in person after so many meetings on Zoom. We encourage everyone to attend and bring a friend and potential new member. Refreshments will be available. Prizes given for those who “excel” in the games. As a way to honor our friend Mary, we will be collecting books to donate to the Little Libraries around Winchester. Also, please bring any ideas for future program speakers/activities or contact Tess Thome with suggestions, thometess@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
At the club’s Sept. 12 meeting at noon at El Centro Mexican Restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall, Diane Hackney will talk about the 2 for 2 Foundation’s mission to establish a local indoor swimming and ice skating facility. For more information, call Doug Butler at 540-771-0253.
VFW Post 9760
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9760 and its auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Post home at 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. All members are encouraged to attend. On Sept. 6, the House Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. and the Executive Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Persons interested in joining are invited and are requested to bring proof of honorable military service. For more information, contact Adjutant Chris Birch at 540-539-5446.
Shenandoah Astronomical Society
The Shenandoah Astronomical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 at Laurel Ridge Community College in the Corron Building, room 201. The meeting will include an astronomy-related educational program followed by a business meeting. The public is welcome. If you have any interest in astronomy, at any level, come join us.
Valley Glasshoppers
The Valley Glasshoppers will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Greenwood Church. The show and tell will be carnival glass, new and old. The program will be provided by Steve Spaid.
Sewing with knits
The local American Sewing Guild has invited Patty Otto of the Great Copy Pattern Company to present two programs on Sept. 17 at the VFW Post, 425 S. Buckmarsh St. (U.S. 340), Berryville. The morning session, “Knits for the Absolutely Terrified,” is $10 to attend. The afternoon session is a hands-on class, “Four Techniques for Sewing and Serging Knits.” This class includes materials and a handbook and costs $30 to attend (limited seating available). Bring your own machine for afternoon session. Fo more information, or to register, email khscheip@gmail.com or call 540-508-4400.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, and the first and third Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. at Westminster-Canterbury, second floor conference room, 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester. All bridge players are welcome, including new ones, and arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact: 703-935-6720.
The Independent Order of Odd Fellows and Rebekahs
Want to help those in need? Consider joining the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F.), a fraternal service organization. The local lodge, Madison Lodge #6, has been in Winchester for 184 years and is the oldest continuous Odd Fellow Lodge in Virginia. Ages 16 and up are qualified to join. Contact Jack or Bernita Roberts at 540-664-8338 for more information.
YDC seeking volunteers
The Youth Development Center’s Adventures Beyond program is seeking volunteers to serve youth with disabilities in the community. These twice-a-week volunteer opportunities are offered on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pre-volunteer interview and training required. Email Maribeth Stotler-Watkins at programming@myydc.org if interested.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS, a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier at 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Helen Reitan at 540-550-0744.
Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
DivorceCare
DivorceCare is a divorce (or separation) recovery support group. The women’s group will meet at Fellowship Bible Church each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Children’s program DivorceCare4Kids is also available for 5-12 year olds. The church is located at 3217 Middle Road, Winchester. DivorceCare features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Meeting sessions are presented from a Biblical perspective and include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “Family & Friends,” “Financial & Legal Issues” and more. For more information and to register, go to DivorceCare.org or call the church at 540 662-7743.
Winchester Newcomers Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make new friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules, visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org.
Quota International of Winchester
Quota International of Winchester is a 501©3 civic organization assisting disadvantaged women and children and the hearing impaired in Winchester and Frederick County. We are looking for like-minded women who are interested in becoming members and helping our community. For more information, please call Ginny at 540-931-8832.
Donate rehabilitation equipment
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. Items most requested are wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, rollators and bed rails. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Lower Lobby, Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, call 540-664-7552, e-mail us at nsv@free-foundation.org or view our website at www.free-foundation.org. F.R.E.E. is a 501©(3) organization and donations are tax deductible at their present fair market value.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is asking for the following gently used items: men’s fall clothes (especially jeans, smaller sizes of men’s pants, T-Shirts, hooded sweat jackets, sweatshirts, belts; women’s purses; fall clothes for women, teens, boys and girls; fall clothes for sizes 2T thru 5T; girls and little girl’s dresses; new boy’s socks and girl’s camisoles; shoes – all sizes and genders; jackets — all sizes and genders; bath towels and bedding – all sizes; tents and sleeping bags; individual baby wipe packs and diapers sizes 4, 5, and 6; adult disposable underwear, in all sizes and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Wednesday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St. Winchester. For additional information call CCAP at 540-662-4318.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet, a project of Families Reaching Out Group, which provides clothing, shoes, toys and more for free to foster children and at-risk children, is currently in need of spring/summer boys’ clothing in all sizes from 2T to 16. Volunteers also needed to primarily sort clothing and match outfits. Froggy’s Closet is located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Call 540-773-4192.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
AMVETS bus trip
Seats are available for a trip on Nov. 1 to Lancaster, Pa., for lunch at Hershey Farm Restaurant and a performance of “David” at Sight and Sound Theatre. Cost is $139 and is due by Sept. 22. For reservations, contact Mary at 540-869-7656.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Vietnam Veterans of America
The group meets monthly on the third Thursday at the Edinburg VFW. Lunch from 11:15 a.m.-noon, followed by a meeting from noon-1 p.m. Contact: Ronnie Zerkel, 540-333-5805.
Our Health — Volunteer Action Center
Our Health’s Volunteer Action Center (VAC) is the hub for volunteering in the Winchester area. VAC’s mission is to help connect volunteers with 90 partner nonprofit agencies. If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity go to Our Health’s website at www.ourhealthva.org and fill out a volunteer application. When submitted, the application will go directly to Our Health’s Action Center Coordinator who will review the application. A brief summary will then be sent to the partner agencies. If an agency has an interest/need that matches the volunteer’s skills and interest, the agency will request the full application and then contact the potential volunteer directly. For more information, call Mary Falu at 540-536-1600.
S
Send announcements to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.