Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Lion Ken Candell will speak about measurements used by family. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is served. This Wednesday, the Pancake Day Committee will present a check to the club in the amount of the net proceeds from the drive-thru Pancake Day held in May. The club will present a check to its major beneficiary, the Adult Care Center. Call Jeff at 540-247-9243 for information.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club will meet at noon Thursday at the Rotary Shelter in Jim Barnett Park. A Rotary International video will be shown.
Hawthorne Garden Club
The club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Our Health on Cameron Street. Grace Morris will lead members in a craft workshop on making jewelry. New members are always welcome. For more information, email hawthornegardenclub@gmail.com.
Glen Burnie Garden Club
The Glen Burnie Garden Club will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday for the annual Summer Picnic, with Deidra Dain as the hostess. The exhibit theme is “America the Beautiful.” The Design Type is Panel Design (HB p. 77 C). Committee #1 will judge.
NARFE
Chapter 180, National Active & Retired Federal Employees, will meet at 11:15 a.m. Friday at the Boyce Fire Hall. A buffet lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Guest speakers will be Sue Vantine and Jane Seymour of Dementia Matters, a nonprofit organization that offers training, information and support for caregivers. Both presenters are certified to teach and will speak about “A Walk in the World of Dementia,” a nationally recognized program for caregivers. For lunch reservations at $15 per person, email libbyaedwards@aol.com. For membership inquiries, contact Ken at swede1952@aol.com.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk with a Doc will have its next walk from 9-10 a.m. Saturday at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk, “Advance Care Planning: Hope for the Best but be Prepared” by guest Dr. James VanKirk, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, contact the fitness center at 540-536-3000 or check its Facebook page for cancellations the morning of the event. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
Michael Doherty will talk to the club about real estate appraiser decisions at its next meeting on July 25. The club meets on the second and fourth Mondays each month at noon in the private room at El Centro on the Loudoun Street Mall. Visitors welcome. For more information, call 540-771-0253.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets each Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester. All bridge players are welcome, including new ones, and arrangements can be made if partners are needed. Contact number is 703-935-6720.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah Valley
BONS Monthly Education Meeting will not be meeting at Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce, this month. Feel free to check out the information on bonsbees.com in the meantime. If you would like to have a representative from BONS speak to your club or organization about beekeeping, please feel free to reach out through the website. BONS meetings will resume in August.
Shawnee Lions Club golf tournament
Winchester Shawnee Lions Club 2022 Benefit Golf Classic will be held Aug. 5 at Bowling Green North Country Club, 838 Bowling Green Road, Front Royal. All proceeds go to local charities and to Frederick County residents who qualify and need help with eye exams/eyeglasses or hearing aids. Local businesses support us by purchasing $100 hole signs that are placed near each tee and green advertising their business. Each four-man team pays a $320 entry fee, which covers the costs paid to the country club for the golf, cart and a boxed lunch. There will be flight prizes, prizes for the longest shot, closest to the pin, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Teams may enter by sending a check payable to WSLC Golf Benefit and mailed to Winchester-Shawnee Lions Club, P.O. Box 106, Winchester, Va. 22601. Deadline: July 22. Questions? Contact Dan at 540-486-1373.
Salvation Army Pickleball Tournament & Dinner
The Winchester Salvation Army announces its first Serve for the Shelter Pickleball Tournament & Dinner on Aug. 12 at Winchester Country Club, starting at 4:30 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m. Registration fee is $100 per person and provides a donation to the shelter, tournament play, dinner, a T-shirt and welcome gift. A dinner-only option is available for $50. Trophies and prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places. Sponsorships available for $1,000, $500 and $100. Contact Capt. John Blevins Jr. for more information at Jb.blevins@uss.salvationarmyorg or call 540-398-8867. Registration to play can be made online at https://bit.ly/servetheshelter.
Embroiderers Guild
The Winchester Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America meets the first Thursday of every month at 1 p.m. at the Clarke County Recreation Center. For additional information, email winchesterchapterega@gmail.com.
The Independent Order of Odd Fellows and Rebekahs
Interested in helping the community? Consider joining a very old fraternal organization, The Independent Order of Odd Fellows and Rebekahs. Please contact Jack or Bernita Roberts at bernitaroberts8@gmail.com.
YDC seeking volunteers
The Youth Development Center’s Adventures Beyond program is seeking volunteers to serve youth with disabilities in the community. These twice-a-week volunteer opportunities are offered on Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Pre-volunteer interview and training required. Email Maribeth Stotler-Watkins at programming@myydc.org if interested.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS, a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier at 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Helen Reitan at 540-550-0744.
Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
DivorceCare
DivorceCare is a divorce (or separation) recovery support group. The women’s group will meet at Fellowship Bible Church each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Children’s program DivorceCare4Kids is also available for 5-12 year olds. The church is located at 3217 Middle Road, Winchester. DivorceCare features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Meeting sessions are presented from a Biblical perspective and include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “Family & Friends,” “Financial & Legal Issues” and more. For more information and to register, go to DivorceCare.org or call the church at 540 662-7743.
Winchester Newcomers Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make new friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules, visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org.
Quota International of Winchester
Quota International of Winchester is a 501©3 civic organization assisting disadvantaged women and children and the hearing impaired in Winchester and Frederick County. We are looking for like-minded women who are interested in becoming members and helping our community. For more information, please call Ginny at 540-931-8832.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following items: Gently used men’s summer clothes (please note we always need men’s jeans, T-Shirts, sweatshirts, sweatpants and belts);gently used women’s and children’s summer clothes; gently used girls and little girl’s dresses – all sizes; new girl’s underwear and children’s socks; gently used shoes and lightweight jackets — all sizes and genders; gently used bath towels and bedding – all sizes; tents and sleeping bags; individual baby wipe packs and diapers sizes 4, 5, and 6; disposable adult underwear and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St. Winchester, Va. For additional information call CCAP at 540-662-4318 or contact theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
Donate rehabilitation equipment
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. Items most requested are wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, rollators and bed rails. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Lower Lobby, Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, call 540-664-7552, e-mail us at nsv@free-foundation.org or view our website at www.free-foundation.org. F.R.E.E. is a 501©(3) organization and donations are tax deductible at their present fair market value.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet, a project of Families Reaching Out Group, which provides clothing, shoes, toys and more for free to foster children and at-risk children, is currently in need of spring/summer boys’ clothing in all sizes from 2T to 16. Volunteers also needed to primarily sort clothing and match outfits. Froggy’s Closet is located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Call 540-773-4192.
Disabled American VeteransD.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
VFW Post 9760
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9760 and its auxiliary meet the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Post Home at 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. All members are encouraged to attend. Persons interested in joining are invited and requested to bring proof of honorable military service.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Vietnam Veterans of America
The group meets monthly on the third Thursday at the Edinburg VFW. Lunch from 11:15 a.m.-noon, followed by a meeting from noon-1 p.m. Contact: Ronnie Zerkel, 540-333-5805.
Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. After a short business meeting, an interesting and informative program usually follows. Program topics can be found on the club’s website at https://svarc.us. Guests are welcome to attend to learn more about amateur radio and joining the club.
Stamp Club
The Shenandoah Valley Stamp Club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month except December from 7-9 p.m. and invites stamp collectors of all ages. Location: 212 Davis Hall (Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center building at 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester). For more information contact Cal Allen at shenandoahvalleystampclub@gmail.com.
Ask a Master Gardener help desk
Homeowners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape, or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office at 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or call 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco.@gmail.com.
Spay Today
Spay Today is the area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
