Kiwanis International’s theme for 2022 is “Kids Needs Kiwanis” to encourage Kiwanis Clubs internationally to boost membership. Katherine Jordan (above), a Realtor with Samson Properties, is shown receiving her certificate of membership in the Kiwanis Club of Old Town from club President Tim Shamblin. The local Kiwanis Clubs sponsor Kiwanis K-Kids in elementary schools, Kiwanis Key Clubs in high schools and Kiwanis Circle K Clubs in universities. For more information, call 540-771-0253.