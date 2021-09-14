Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will have its annual family picnic at 5 p.m. today at the Lions Shelter in Jim Barnett Park. Note: The club’s annual Cash Party, scheduled for Oct. 9, has been cancelled.
Winchester Host Lions Club hearing aid program
The purpose of the program is to provide hearing assistance in the form of hearing aids for low-income people and share information to persons who need it. The Winchester Host Lions Club’s hearing aid and recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style or condition. If you need a hearing aid, contact us at WHLweserve@gmail.com or at the Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester, VA 22604, for more information.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
Club meetings are each Wednesday at the Winchester Moose Lodge from noon to 1 p.m. Anyone interested in attending is invited to join the Kiwanis for lunch.
Preceptor Zeta Chapter
Preceptor Zeta’s first meeting of the new year will be hosted by Cindy Elsea at 6 p.m. today in Strasburg. Preceptor Zeta joined with all local chapters of Beta Sigma Phil to attend the city council Summer Picnic at Rosehill Park on Aug. 25. They held their Beginning Day at Briede Family Vineyards on Aug. 29.
Glen Burnie Garden Club
The Glen Burnie Garden Club will meet at noon Sept. 16 at the Blandy Experimental Farm Library. The meeting’s theme is herbs and the speaker will be Carrie Whitacre, assistant curator, herbaceous gardens, at Blandy Farm. A garden walk will follow her presentation. The hostesses for the day are Sue Spangler and Tricia Boyd.
Hawthorne Garden Club
Hawthorne Garden Club’s September meeting is at Our Heath on North Cameron Street. Hostess is Lenore Kornreich and a program on native plants will be presented by Dr. Lara Lacher of Seven Bends Nursery. The flower exhibit this month is “Underwater Design” detailed in the Garden Club Handbook on page 79. Masks will be worn and social distancing will be observed. For more information on joining please email hawthornegardenclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Winchester Area Newcomers Club is a social organization for women who are new to the Winchester area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends. A general membership meeting will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 16 at the outdoor pavilion behind Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester. We will be following Virginia guidelines regarding masks and social distancing. For more information visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org.
BONS
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah will not meet in September, but plenty of bee information is available at www.valleybees.online.
Xi Gamma Pi Annual Bingo
Oct. 2 at the Ruritan Building at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo at 6 p.m. $20 in advance/$25 at the door. Filled raffle baskets, door prizes, food. Bring a canned food item/small toiletries and get a raffle ticket. All proceeds benefit local Charities and the American Cancer Society.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS and DAV
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 9 have joined forces to better serve our local veterans and their families. John Roberts, Certified DAV Chapter Service Officer, is available to assist veterans with filing for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) benefits, claims, and/or appeals. He can be reached at cw2jbr2@gmail.com or 843-812-4473. Veterans in need can also email AMVETS Post 18 at amvetsva18@gmail.com or call Post 18 Commander Ralph Hensley at 571-232-1184.
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Preservation of Historic Winchester
Preservation of Historic Winchester welcomes donations of new or gently used paper bags, now through early November to replenish the Bough & Dough shop supply. A contactless drop-off bin is available on the back porch of the Hexagon House, 530 Amherst St., Winchester. PHW is also hoping to expand its volunteer base for the Holiday House tour in 2021. A form is available on PHW’s website or you can email your contact information/volunteer specialties to phwinc.org@gmail.com to be added to the group’s list.
Literacy Volunteers seeking tutors
Literacy Volunteers Winchester area is seeking volunteer adult literacy tutors. Tutors do not need to have any prior experience in education. They need only a desire to assist an adult to read, write or speak English, understand math, learn a life skill such as driving a car or operating a digital device, or how to become a citizen. For more information, call 540-536-1648 or email plam@lvwa.org.
National Federation of the Blind
The Winchester chapter of National Federation of the Blind remains busy in spite of COVID-19. The group welcomes people who are blind or have low vision, as well as family and friends. The goal is to help the vision-impaired live the lives they want. The group offers numerous networking opportunities and blindness-related resources, including free white canes for blind children and adults. It also offers scholarships.
The monthly chapter meetings are now virtual but will hopefully be “in person” again soon. Those interested in participating should contact President Chris Walker at 540-303-0080.
NAMI
National Alliance on Mental Illness-Northern Shenandoah Valley meets Mondays at 10:30 a.m. at Jim Barnett Park POW pavilion. Meetings are free and last 90 minutes. They are open to anyone 18 or older. A young adult group is starting on Zoom on May 27. For more information, email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Winchester Brain Injury Group
The Winchester Brain Injury Group is hosting a six-part series called “Brain Injury Basics” on different aspects of brain injuries. These meetings are being held on Zoom from 6-7:15 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. The goal is to help each other thrive after traumatic brain injury, both survivors and caregivers. For more information or to register, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784.
Salvation Army
The local Salvation Army has volunteer opportunities available now at its Family Thrift Store and for daily meal service at its Emergency Homeless Shelter. For more information, contact Tracy Hines at 540-662-4777 ext. 18 or tracy.hines@uss.salvationarmy.org.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester is looking for donations of gently used summer clothing for men, women, teens, children and baby/toddler. Men’s T-shirts in sizes large and X-large, men’s jeans in sizes 32 to 42, and men’s and women’s tennis shoes and flip flops are especially needed. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. at 212 S. Kent St. Adult disposable underwear is also needed at CCAP. Please contact CCAP at 540-662-4318 or The Red Wagon Ministry at theredwagonministry@gmail.com for additional information.
Spay Today
Spay Today is the area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
