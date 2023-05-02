Boy Scout Troop 15 recently celebrated its 45th anniversary at the Scout Cabin on Locust Street in Stephens City. Among the attendees at the celebration were Jim Vogt (from left), Scout Master; Levi McDonald, Assistant Scout Master; Jason Gordon, Committeeman; Bill Tucker, Committee Chair; Bob Wells, Committee Treasurer; Lew Boyer, Committeeman, and Robert Aylor, former Assistant Scout Master. Boyer, who served as Scout Master from 1978-2010, presented a 45-year historical summary of the troop.