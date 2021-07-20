The Winchester Host Lions Club installed its 2021-2022 board on June 29 at its Installation and Awards Banquet at the Winchester Moose Club. Pictured from left are: Sabra Veach, president; Gloria Goode, 1st vice president; Steve Bazdar, 2nd vice president; Caz Zuckerman, secretary; Al Frappollo, treasurer; Brenda Hall, director; Tom Crosby, membership director; Rod Sawyers, lion tamer and Fred Riley, past president.