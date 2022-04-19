Winchester Host Lions Club
The club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Guest speaker is Nancy Silva from the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley. If you would like to join the meeting, please send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Town and Country Garden Club
Town and Country Garden Club resumes its 2022 meeting schedule at 1 p.m. today with a presentation on growing and drying flowers. Master gardener Lynn Hoffman will lead the program at the Berryville Presbyterian Church, 123 N. Main St., Berryville. Light refreshments are served, guests are welcome, and masks are advised. For further information, call Donna at 540-686-2167.
Winchester SPCA
Wednesday is PETCO Day at the Winchester SPCA. Pet adoption fees will be $20 for approved adopters. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Address 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester. For more information, call 540-662-8616 or visit www.winchesterspca.org.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The group meets every Wednesday at noon at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is served. This week's guest speaker is Brad Parkes. Please visit our meeting to learn about Kiwanis. Call Jeff at 540-247-9243 if interested.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike, Winchester. The speaker will be Johnnie Craig, CEO of Teaching Employment Enhancement Necessary for Success (TEENS Inc). The public is invited.
Winchester Rotary Club
Regular noon meeting on Thursday at Winchester Country Club.
Winchester Horseshoe Club
Sign up and qualification for the 2022 season for the Winchester Horseshoe Club will be from 6-8 p.m. April 19 and 26 at Jim Barnett Park’s Raymond Frye Courts. The league runs May 10-June 28 on Tuesdays starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call Victor Riggleman at 540-877-1402.
Glen Burnie Garden Club
The club will meet on Thursday, with an in-house flower show hosted by Alana Danko. All exhibits must be in place by 10 a.m., with judging between 10 and 11 a.m. The club meeting will take place at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. Members are reminded to bring a bag lunch, with beverages provided by the hostess. There will be a question/answer period following the show.
Hawthorne Garden Club
The club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley for a guided tour of the new nature trails. Members are encouraged to bring a guest. We welcome new members. For more information, email hawthornegardenclub@gmail.com.
Brain Injury Recovery Group
The group meets the third Thursday of each month. The next meeting will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom. For Zoom link or dial-in number, contact Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784. This year's meetings will focus on "Journaling: Writing, Reflection and Recovery."
NARFE
Chapter 180 of National Active & Retired Federal Employees will meet at 11:15 a.m. Friday at Boyce Fire Hall in Boyce (corner of U.S. 340 and Main Street). Following a buffet lunch at 11:30 a.m., members will be entertained by Kathy Davis and Bradley Bishop of the Davis Bradley Duo. For lunch reservations, email libbyaedwards@aol.com. For membership inquiries, contact Ken at swede1952@aol.com.
Preceptor Zeta
The club had a social gathering at Willie Sutton’s Saloon on April 12.
All local chapters of Beta Sigma Phi were in attendance at the Spring Ritual held at the Wayside Inn on April 9. At this ritual, Preceptor Chapter members Susan Goldizen and Janet Mack received the Torchbearer Degree for 40 years of membership and Judith Larrick received the Order of the Rose in recognition of 15 years of attendance.
Community Foundation accepting grant applications
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is accepting applications from area nonprofit organizations for 2022 grants from the Cochran Family Youth Fund, the Paul and Martha Rees Fund, the Boxley-Fox Endowment Fund and the Chain of Checks Campaign Fund. Nonprofit organizations must apply through the foundation’s grant portal. Grant applications are now available and must be completed by 5 p.m. on May 2. Nonprofit agencies should register with the CFNSV for access to the applications. The website link can be found through the grant portal tab on their website at cfnsv.org. For more information, contact the foundation office at 540-869-6776.
Godfrey Miller Center programs
10 a.m. April 26: Shenandoah Valley Tapestry Project. Learn about this masterpiece with Becky Ebert and Elaine Evans. Free.
1 p.m. April 28: Learn about Revolutionary War hero Daniel Morgan. Free.
More information and a complete calendar is available at www.godfreymillercenter.org. The Godfrey Miller Center is located at 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester.
NW Works Chimers
The NW Works Chimers, a partnership between NW Works and the Shenandoah University Music Therapy Association, provides music opportunities for adults with disabilities in the community. Rehearsals take place on Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the university’s Ruebush Hall, room 128, 620 Millwood Ave., Winchester. Anyone with a disability is welcome to join. The Chimers costs $60 per participant, which covers the semester and a public concert. For more information, contact Crystal LeMieux at clemieux@nwworks.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS, a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier at 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Helen Reitan at 540-550-0744.
Thursdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Email Joyce Steele at faith.and.hope524@gmail.com.
Windsong Community Chorus
Windsong, new a cappella female community chorus, meets 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. every Monday at 217 Opequon Church Lane. Requirements: Must be 18+ and fully vaccinated, wear a mask and love to sing! Contact: Con Burch 540-335-6111 or Sing2you@shentel.net.
Salvation Army
With COVID restrictions lifting and the arrival of spring, the Winchester Salvation Army wants its volunteers back! Help is needed with meal preparation and serving meals. These items are also needed: bath towels, wash cloths, dish towels, laundry detergent, dish soap, paper towels, napkins, coffee, bottled water. Contact Tracy Hines at 540-662-4777 ext. 18 or email tracy.hines@uss.salvationarmy.org or Deb Moody at ext. 19 or deborah.moody@uss.salvationarmy.org.
DivorceCare
DivorceCare is a divorce (or separation) recovery support group. The women’s group will meet at Fellowship Bible Church each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Children’s program DivorceCare4Kids is also available for 5-12 year olds. The church is located at 3217 Middle Road, Winchester. DivorceCare features nationally recognized experts on divorce and recovery topics. Meeting sessions are presented from a Biblical perspective and include “Facing My Anger,” “Facing My Loneliness,” “Family & Friends,” “Financial & Legal Issues” and more. For more information and to register, go to DivorceCare.org or call the church at 540 662-7743.
Winchester Newcomers Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make new friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules, visit www.winchesternewcomersclub.org.
Quota International of Winchester
Quota International of Winchester is a 501(c)3 civic organization assisting disadvantaged women and children and the hearing impaired in Winchester and Frederick County. We are looking for like-minded women who are interested in becoming members and helping our community. For more information, please call Ginny at 540-931-8832.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester has stopped accepting winter clothing and is in need of the following items:
Individual baby wipes packs, larger size diapers (4, 5 and 6); men’s jeans, pants, sweatshirts, sweatpants, belts, T-shirts, short-sleeved shirts; women’s spring clothes of all sizes, especially small, medium and large; children’s spring clothing (size 2T through teen sizes), pajamas, new underwear, socks; tennis shoes (all sizes and genders); shoes and lightweight jackets; gently used bath towels and bedding; tents and sleeping bags. The Red Wagon Ministry is in need of disposable adult underwear and incontinence pads. For additional information call CCAP at 540-662-4318 or contact theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. For more information, call 540-662-4318 or email theredwagonministry@gmail.com.
Donate rehabilitation equipment
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Chapter of F.R.E.E. (Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment) is requesting donations of gently used medical equipment to assist local residents in need. Items most requested are wheelchairs, transport chairs, tub transfer benches, rollators and bed rails. Donations may be dropped off at 333 W. Cork St., Lower Lobby, Suite 40, in Winchester. For more information, call 540-664-7552, e-mail us at nsv@free-foundation.org or view our website at www.free-foundation.org. F.R.E.E. is a 501©(3) organization and donations are tax deductible at their present fair market value.
Froggy’s Closet
Froggy’s Closet, a project of Families Reaching Out Group, which provides clothing, books, toys and more to foster children and at-risk children, is currently in need of girls clothing, sizes 24 months, 2T, 12 and 16, and boys clothing, sizes newborn, 24 months, 2T and 14. Volunteers also needed. Froggy’s Closet is located at 200 N. Braddock St., Winchester. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. For more information, visit www.frog-kids.org or email frog231w@gmail.com.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETS
American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Stamp Club
The Shenandoah Valley Stamp Club meets the fourth Tuesday of each month except December and invites stamp collectors of all ages. The next meeting is April 26 from 7-9 p.m. in 212 Davis Hall (the Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center). For more information, contact Cal Allen at shenandoahvalleystampclub@gmail.com.
Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. After a short business meeting, an interesting and informative program usually follows. Program topics can be found on the club’s website at https://svarc.us. Guests are welcome to attend to learn more about amateur radio and joining the club.
Ask a Master Gardener
Homeowners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape, or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office at 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or call 540-722-8272 or email greenhelpline.frederickco.@gmail.com.
Send announcements to cburton@winchesterstar.com.
