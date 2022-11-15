Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Guest speakers are Nancy and George Thompson representing Feed Sacks. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, email winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club meets every Wednesday at noon in the Winchester Moose Lodge’s social hall, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. For more information about the club or to arrange to attend a meeting, contact Jeff at 540-247-9243.
Winchester Rotary Club
The club meets at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club on Senseny Road. Jean Barch will lead member games this week.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike. The speaker will be Lt. Warren Gosnell, head of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office’s traffic division. The public is invited to attend.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday each month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with invited guest speaker(s). Members and guest may order off the menu. New members welcome.
Rotary Club of Clarke County fundraiser
The Rotary Club of Clarke County is conducting its third annual “Bundles of Joy” gift basket fundraiser. Tickets are $10 each or three for $20. There are five baskets, and the drawing will be on Dec. 14. Tickets are available for purchase by calling Dale Coumes at 703-999-3395 or 540-955-2722, Lisa Cooke at 540-539-3712 or email lcooke@clarke.gov, Gerald Dodson at 540-533-8257 or 540-955-2427 or email bonndods5@aol.com or at Family Antiques at 116A. N. Buckmarsh St., Berryville, during regular business hours, Sue Scarborough at ssarb1435@gmail.com, Rieman Royston at 540-303-3504 or rroyston@hnfunkhouser.com.
Town and Country Garden Club
The Town and Country Garden Club of Berryville begins its 2022-23 meeting schedule today with a talk on dahlias by Arch Painter of the National Capital Dahlia Society. The meeting starts at 1 p.m. at Berryville Presbyterian Church, 123 N. Main St., Berryville. For more information, call Donna at 540-686-2167.
Hawthorne Garden Club
The Hawthorne Garden Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at West Oaks Farm Market. Levi Snapp will talk to the group about the farm and the apples grown there. A tasting will follow. New members are welcome. For more information, email hawthornegardenclub@gmail.com.
Glen Burnie Garden Club
The Glen Burnie Garden Club will meet at noon Thursday at Rock Harbor Golf Course. Tricia Boyd will give a talk on “Christmas decorating with gourds.” Hostesses are Marsha Barley and Tricia Boyd. All horticulture exhibits should be in place no later than 11:30 a.m.; judging begins at 11:45 a.m. This month’s exhibit is “Gather in thanks,” a botanical design, found on page 93 of the handbook. Committee 3 will judge. For more information, visit glenburniegardenclub.com.
NARFE
National Active & Retired Federal Employees, Chapter 180, will meet at 11:15 a.m. Friday at the Boyce fire hall. A buffet lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Jennifer Martin, executive director of Blue Ridge Hospice. For lunch reservations at $15, email libbyaedwards@aol.com. For membership inquiries, email Ken at swede1952@aol.com.
FISH Mobile Community Table
FISH of Clarke County’s Mobile Community Table Thanksgiving celebration will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1983 Millwood Road. Thanksgiving food to fix, along with cooked rotisseries chickens, pie, dairy products, and more to take home. For more information, call 540-955-1823.
Winchester Hot Wheels Club
The Winchester Hot Wheels Club will meet from 1-3 p.m. Sunday in the War Memorial Building at Jim Barnett Park (Lord Fairfax Room), 1001 E. Cork St., Winchester. We will be collecting toys for Toys 4 Tots at this meeting as well as the December meeting. Buy, sell, trade diecast cars. Door prizes, too. For more information, email Dan Hammond at hwdan2@earthlink.net.
Rubbermaid Products sale
The next United Way Rubbermaid Product Sale will be from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 26 outside Belk at Apple Blossom Mall, 1850 Apple Blossom Drive, Winchester.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Tax aide volunteers sought
AARP TaxAide-Winchester is looking for civic-minded adults to join our efforts to provide a valuable service to the community. Volunteers sought for everything from answering the phone to tax preparation. No experience needed, training provided. Daytime shifts, 5 to 12 hours per week, from Feb. 1 to April 16. If interested, email taxaidewinchester@gmail.com.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETSAmerican Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Wheels for Wellness
Wheels for Wellness is seeking volunteer drivers to transport clients to and from medical appointments and treatments. Tailor to fit your schedule. Visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org for more information and an application. WFW is currently holding its annual gas raffle fundraiser. Don’t miss your chance to win $500 in gas gift cards. Tickets online at www.Wheels4Wellness.org.
Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester-Sponsor a Child for the Holidays
Purchase gifts for one or more children in a family. Shop from a child’s wish list or make a financial contribution toward the program. $150 sponsors one child, $450 sponsors 3 children, $900 sponsors $600 children. Go online to sign up at brightfuturesfrederickcounty.org. Checks can be mailed to Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester, 178 Indian Hollow Road, Winchester 22603. Give online at https://bit.ly/BFmonetarygift.
