Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lion's Club will not meet this week.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club meets every Wednesday at noon in the Winchester Moose Lodge’s social hall, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. For more information about the club or to arrange to attend a meeting, contact Jeff at 540-247-9243.
Winchester Rotary Club
Sandy Jones will talk about Winchester ghost stories at this week's meeting. The club meets at noon at Winchester Country Club.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday each month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with invited guest speaker(s). Members and guest may order off the menu. New members welcome.
CCAP birthday party
CCAP (Congregational Community Action Project) will hold its 48th birthday party on Friday from 1-3 p.m. At 2 p.m. the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber will have a ribbon-cutting at the renovated clothing house. Cake, tea and lemonade will be served. CCAP is located at 112 S. Kent St.
2 For 2 Foundation's world record challenge
The event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Frederick County Fairgrounds, rain or shine. Be a participant by coming as our guest by 10 a.m. and putting on a hooded shirt to be in the human ice cream cone. A drone picture will be taken at 11 a.m. and made available as a keepsake. Handicap parking is available and all are welcome to participate. Meet Eric who won the only raffle ticket to be in a red shirt as the cherry on the top of the cone! He raised over $1,000 for the event. And wave to the one raffle ticket winner, John Lee, as he flies over the fairgrounds to see the formation from the sky. The event will also feature a "trunk or treat," games, food vendors, music, Wanda the Witch with a special vehicle for photos, and a special appearance by the Handley High School jazz band directed by Doug Harrison. Questions? Call 540-481-4861.
FISH mobile community table
FISH of Clarke County's Mobile Community Table will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1983 Millwood Road. Recipes to share, prepared food to taste, snack pack bags for kids, personal care items, more. Join us at our Community Table each month for a variety of food and household items for you and your family. Also see what benefits you may be entitled to from the Department of Social Services. Contact: 540-955-1823.
Veterans breakfast
Winchester Elks Lodge 867, 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, will offer a free breakfast buffet to all military veterans from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 13. The event is open to the public. Guests and family are welcome to attend (cost to them for breakfast is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-13, and free for children age 5 and younger). There will be a short ceremony at 11 a.m. And the Virginia
Medicare Part D Day at Shenandoah University
The event will be held on Nov. 14 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Shenandoah University Health Professions Building, 1775 North Sector Court, Winchester. Questions can be directed to: 540-665-1282. If you are unfamiliar with Medicare Part D, it is a federal program eligible to all citizens enrolled in Medicare that helps pay for their prescription medication. Those enrolled then select a plan annually through the Medicare website (medicare.gov). As many seniors are not internet savvy or may be unaware of this program and the ability to change their plan each year to suit new medication needs, SU's School of Pharmacy created Medicare Part D Day to help bridge these problems with the help of healthcare professions so those in the Winchester community can have the best and most affordable coverage available to them.
Godfrey Miller Center programs
• Balance and Strength Class — Every Monday and Wednesday at 2 p.m. Led by Sonna Russell, who is trained through the Arthritis Foundation. Suggested donation: $3.
• Fall Concert Series: Reformation Festival: Music for Brass, Handbells, Organ and Choirs — Oct. 30, 4 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Winchester. Freewill offering.
• Book of Psalms Bible Study – Nov. 1, 10 a.m. Join the Rev. Martha Miller Sims for a study on the book of Psalms.
Godfrey Miller Center is located at 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. For more information, call 540-667-5869 or visit www.godfreymillercenter.org.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The next meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clearbrook. This meeting is free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved ones’ mental Illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email:nsv.nami@gmail.com.
VFW Post 9760
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9760 and its auxiliary will hold their upcoming meetings on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Post Home at 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. All members are encouraged to attend. The Executive Committee at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31. Persons interested in joining are invited and requested to bring proof of honorable military service. For more information, contact Adjutant Chris Birch at 540-539-5446.
Winchester SPCA
October is #subarulovespets month at the Winchester area SPCA. This month, the local SPCA will benefit from a $100 donation from CMA's Subaru of Winchester for every pet adopted. Stop by the adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and weekends by appointment to adopt a pet.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETSAmerican Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Vietnam Veterans of America
The group meets monthly on the third Thursday at the Edinburg VFW. Lunch from 11:15 a.m.-noon, followed by a meeting from noon-1 p.m. Contact: Ronnie Zerkel, 540-333-5805.
Ask a Master Gardener
Frederick County Extension Master Gardeners are available year-round to help home gardeners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape or vegetable gardens. Winter is a great time to plan for new gardening adventures, such as a pollinator garden or native plant garden. Do your houseplants look unhealthy? These are just a few reasons to come in, email or call with your questions. Extension master gardeners are available on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon for in-person consultations. Bring your questions and plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or call 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco@gmail.com.
