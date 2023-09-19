Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St., Winchester. Guest speaker will be Jack Owens of the Civil War Museum. Public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
The club also has tickets for sale for its Cash Party being held Oct. 14 at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Tickets are $100. Each ticket admits two people for dinner and a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize. Other cash prizes will be awarded. Get your tickets before they sell out. Contact Sherry Riley at slrr@comcast.net or call 540-336-7106 to purchase tickets. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/yf9myns4.
Winchester Kiwanis Club
The Winchester Kiwanis Club meets every Wednesday at noon at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. This week's speaker is Paula Woods of Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development. For more information about the club or to arrange to attend a meeting, contact Jeph Embree at 540-539-2234 or email pr@winvakiw.org.
Winchester Rotary Club
The Winchester Rotary Club will not have noon meeting this week. Frothy Thursday will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Vibrissa.
Stephens City Lions Club
The Stephens City Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month for a dinner meeting at the Lions Shelter in Sherando Park from June through September. Dinner is $15. No charge for prospective members. A business meeting and a speaker typically follow dinner. Everyone is invited to attend and be provided an understanding of how Lions Clubs support and provide for those less fortunate. For more information, email bmewing99@yahoo.com or text or call 540-686-6260.
Shawquon Ruritan
The club meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with guest speakers. Members and guests may order off the menu. New members welcome.
Winchester Trout Unlimited
Winchester Trout Unlimited will have its monthly BarFly gathering at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Escutcheon Brewing in Winchester. Learn about Trout Unlimited and tie from fishing flies. For more information, visit www.winchestertu.org or contact Bill Prokopchak at 540-722-22620.
Glen Burnie Garden Club
The Glen Burnie Garden Club will host the Joint Garden Club meeting at 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at West Oaks Farm Market, 4305 Middle Road, Winchester. Speakers for the meeting will be Pam Lambourne and Carol Buck. A light luncheon buffet will be available for $15 per person. Raffle and sale tables will benefit the various clubs. A tool sharpener will be on site to sharpen tools, knives and pruners at a cost of $5 per item. The clubs will have their individual meetings following the presentation.
Access Independence fundraiser
Access Independence will have its annual "Fall Ramp Up" disability fundraiser from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 23 at 324 Hope Drive, Winchester. There will be disability information booths and food by Nonni's Eats & Sweets and Grandma Cheri's Ice Cream. Cody Clark Magic, a sensory-friendly spectacular, will be featured, along with a local author and beekeeper, Justin Ruger from Accessible Beekeeping. Come out, enjoy and donate to help support individuals with disabilities in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk from 9-10 a.m. Sept. 23. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk about kidney stones by walk leader Dr. Donna Michel, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrive 15 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather call the fitness center at 540-536-3000 or check the center’s Facebook page. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Virginia Family Nutrition Program
The Virginia Family Nutrition Program presents Food Budgeting & Healthy Eating. Learn about affordable and healthy meals and snacks for you and your family from 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 25 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester. Receive free cooking utensils. Registration is required. Contact Kim Costa at 540-539-3861.
Community, Connect & Serve
The sponsors of Community, Connect & Serve will be held from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 28 at 399 Apple Pie Ridge Road (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints). Join other nonprofits and faith-based groups to network and share your top needs with community volunteers. Free registration for the nonprofit networking portion from 3-5 p.m. (regionalchamber.biz). A volunteer fair will take place from 5-7 p.m.
2 For 2 Foundation
The 2 For 2 Foundation will be at Community, Connect & Serve on Sept. 28. Stop by our table to learn more about Swim Literacy and volunteer opportunities. Become a volunteer or sign up yourself or a child for financial assistance to learn how to swim. For more information or to donate, call 540-481-4861 or visit www.2for2foundation.org.
WFCRW
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women meet the first Wednesday of the month for a luncheon and speaker at Winchester Country Club at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $17 and can be paid by check or credit card the day of the luncheon. Email wfcrwtreasurer@gmail.com or call 703-887-7586.
Wheels for Wellness
Wheels for Wellness is quickly growing and we need your help. We desperately need volunteer drivers to help get clients to their appointments. You choose your assignments each week to help your neighbors access their appointments and treatment. More information and application can be found at www.WheelWellness.org.
Amateur radio club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. A program typically follows a short business meeting. Program topics can be found on the club’s website at https://svarc.us.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following gently used items: Fall clothes, jackets and shoes for men, women and children, sizes 2T through adult 4XL. We especially need men’s jeans (sizes 32-38) and men’s T-shirts. Year-round needs are: men’s jeans, belts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, women’s purses, and tennis shoes (all sizes men, women and children). Also needed: new socks and underwear (all sizes); adults backpacks and gently used/clean bed linens and bath towels; hygiene products for babies and adults, individual baby wipe packs, newborn and size 6 diapers; adult disposable diapers in all sizes and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call CCAP at 540-662-4318 for a scheduled drop off if these hours don’t work with your schedule.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved one’s mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets every Tuesday and Friday in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester. The Tuesday game starts at 12:30 p.m. and the Friday game starts at 10 a.m., with a 20-minute mid-game break for lunch (bring your own). All bridge players are welcome and lessons are available. If you need a partner, call 703-935-6720 or visit www.winchesterbridge.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS Inc., a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. In-person meetings offer tools, accountability and support. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier, 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Mary Jane Nicoll at 540-678-0011.
Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church. Call Barbara Hockenberry at 540-869-4445.
Free STI testing at Handley Library
One in five people has a sexually transmitted infection. Free STI testing is provided by AIDS Response Effort in Winchester. Testing is discreet and done on the lower level at Handley Library. It occurs every third Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Veterans gathering
Veterans are invited to attend a gathering at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. For more information, contact Carl Lachenmayer at lachenm@comcast.net.
AMVETS American Veterans
(AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. For more information, contact Commander Christia Nelson, 540-394-5089.
Spay Today
It’s the perfect time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is the area’s nonprofit, reduced-price pay and neuter program. Choose from many vets located over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can be obtained at lower rates. Call 304-728-8330 or visit https://spay-today.org.
Ask a Master Gardener
Home gardeners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or call 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco@gmail.com.
