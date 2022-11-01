Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will have a business meeting today at 12:15 p.m. at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. The public is invited. If you would like to join the meeting, email winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Kiwanis Club of Winchester
The club meets every Wednesday at noon in the Winchester Moose Lodge’s social hall, 213 E. Cork St. Lunch is available. For more information about the club or to arrange to attend a meeting, contact Jeff at 540-247-9243.
WFC Republican Women’s ClubThe Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women’s Club will have a luncheon and meeting on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Winchester Country Club, 1300 Senseny Road, Winchester.
Winchester Rotary Club
Dick Kent will talk about the Banners for Veterans project at this week’s meeting. The club meets at noon Thursday at Winchester Country Club on Senseny Road.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club
The club will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike, Winchester. The speaker will be Harry Smith, chairman of the Handley High School 100th Anniversary Steering Committee. The public is invited.
Embroiderers’ Guild
The Winchester Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Clarke County Recreation Center. New members and visitors are welcome to attend. For more information, email winchesterchapterega@gmail.com.
Shawquon Ruritan
The Shawquon Ruritan meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday each month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with invited guest speaker(s). Members and guest may order off the menu. New members welcome.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The walk will be held Saturday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m., with a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. followed by the walk. Participation is free, but participants are encouraged to raise funds. For more information and to register, visit alz.org/ncawalks or contact Jason Greenspan at 703-766-9009 or jhgreenspan@alz.org.
Alpha Omega Chapter 2060
Alpha Omega Chapter 2060, Epsilon Sigma Alpha International, will meet at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Autumn Glen Community Building in Stephens City. Members are to bring two food items to help those in need. Speaker Bryan Pearce-Gonzales will talk about the Board of Governor’s Advisory on Service and Volunteerism. We will serve dinner for the WATTS program on Nov. 16 at Market Street United Methodist Church.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk with a Doc will have its next walk on Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk “Feet Don’t Fail Me Now” by guest Dr. James Dodd, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, contact the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center at 540-536-3000 or check its Facebook page for cancellations. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Free veterans breakfast
Winchester Elks Lodge 867, 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, will offer a free breakfast buffet to all military veterans from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 13. The event is open to the public. Guests and family are welcome to attend (cost to them for breakfast is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-13, and free for children age 5 and younger). There will be a short ceremony at 11 a.m.
Medicare Part D Day at Shenandoah University
The event will be held on Nov. 14 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Shenandoah University Health Professions Building, 1775 North Sector Court, Winchester. Questions can be directed to: 540-665-1282. If you are unfamiliar with Medicare Part D, it is a federal program eligible to all citizens enrolled in Medicare that helps pay for their prescription medication. Those enrolled then select a plan annually through the Medicare website (medicare.gov). As many seniors are not internet savvy or may be unaware of this program and the ability to change their plan each year to suit new medication needs, SU’s School of Pharmacy created Medicare Part D Day to help bridge these problems with the help of healthcare professions so those in the Winchester community can have the best and most affordable coverage available to them.
Shenandoah Astronomical Society
The club will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Laurel Ridge Community College, Corron Building, room 201. The meeting will include a presentation on amateur astrophotography. If you have any level in astronomy, at any level, come join us.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
Heather Forman, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, is guest speaker at the Nov. 14 meeting. The meeting will be held at noon at El Centro Mexican Restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall. Visitors are welcome. Contact: Doug Butler, 540-771-0253.
Godfrey Miller Center programs
• Balance and Strength Class — Every Monday and Wednesday at 2 p.m. Led by Sonna Russell, who is trained through the Arthritis Foundation. Suggested donation: $3.
• Book of Psalms Bible Study – today, 10 a.m. Join the Rev. Martha Miller Sims for a study on the book of Psalms.
Godfrey Miller Center is located at 28 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. For more information, call 540-667-5869 or visit www.godfreymillercenter.org.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The next meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clearbrook. This meeting is free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved ones’ mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email: nsv.nami@gmail.com.
VFW Post 9760
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9760 and its auxiliary will hold their upcoming meetings on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Post Home at 425 S. Buckmarsh St., Berryville. All members are encouraged to attend. Persons interested in joining are invited and requested to bring proof of honorable military service. For more information, contact Adjutant Chris Birch at 540-539-5446.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. Questions? Contact Leroy Lovett at 540-533-7737.
AMVETSAmerican Veterans (AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester. The group is headed by local pastor Paul Campbell. After breakfast, each veteran presents his military experiences to the group. Cost is $7 for all-you-can eat breakfast. Please wear a baseball cap representing your military service or organization. Questions? Josh Morimoto at 703-967-8679 or JoshRE2020@gmail.com.
Wheels for Wellness
Wheels for Wellness is seeking volunteer drivers to transport clients to and from medical appointments and treatments. Tailor to fit your schedule. Visit www.Wheels4Wellness.org for more information and an application. WFW is currently holding its annual gas raffle fundraiser. Don’t miss your chance to win $500 in gas gift cards. Tickets online at www.Wheels4Wellness.org.
Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester-Sponsor a Child for the Holidays
Purchase gifts for one or more children in a family. Shop from a child’s wish list or make a financial contribution toward the program. $150 sponsors one child, $450 sponsors 3 children, $900 sponsors $600 children. Go online to sign up at brightfuturesfrederickcounty.org. Checks can be mailed to Bright Futures-Frederick/Winchester, 178 Indian Hollow Road, Winchester 22603. Give online at https://bit.ly/BFmonetarygift.
