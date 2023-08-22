Stamp Club
The Shenandoah Valley Stamp Club will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester. The club meets the fourth Tuesday of the month except December and invites stamp collectors of all ages to attend. For more information, contact Cal Allen at shenandoahvalleystampclub@gmail.com.
Winchester Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 213 E. Cork St. If you would like to join the meeting, send an email to winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Blue Ridge Kiwanis
The Blue Ridge Kiwanis Club of Winchester will meet at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at La Quinta Inn, 1055 Millwood Pike. Wayne Mceachern will show a video presented to the EU Parliament in 2023 on the dangers of the coronavirus. The public is invited.
Winchester Rotary Club
No noon meeting (family picnic at Jim Barnett Park).
Stephens City Lions Club
The Stephens City Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month for a dinner meeting at the Lions Shelter in Sherando Park from June through September. Dinner is $15. No charge for prospective members. A business meeting and a speaker typically follow dinner. Everyone is invited to attend and be provided an understanding of how Lions Clubs support and provide for those less fortunate. For more information, email bmewing99@yahoo.com or text or call 540-686-6260.
Shawquon Ruritan
The club meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Anthony’s Pizza, Stephens City, with guest speakers. Members and guests may order off the menu. New members welcome.
Blood drive
A Red Cross blood drive will be held from noon-5:30 p.m. Aug. 23 in Muldowney Hall at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSs or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sacredheartchurch.
AMVETS trips
AMVETS Post 18 has scheduled two trips to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, at the Sight and Sound Theater this year: “Moses” on Oct. 3, with $145 due no later than Aug. 23, and “Miracle of Christmas” on Dec. 14, with $145 due no later than Nov. 2. A delicious meal will be served before each show. For more information and reservations, call Mary at 540-869-7656.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk from 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 26. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk, “Making Connections to Live and Thrive” by Dr. Michon Bechamps, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors. Arrive 15 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather call the fitness center at 540-536-3000 or check the center’s Facebook page. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Parkinson Caregiver gathering
An informal gathering for Parkinson Disease caregivers will be held Aug. 29 at Applebees (U.S. 50 West in the Walmart shopping center). The group will meet at 1:30 p.m. for introductions, a bit of sharing and lots of encouragement and support. Call Cheryl at 5430-323-7265.
Fall registration open for Girls on the Run
The fall season for Girls on the Run in Winchester/Frederick County starts the week of Sept. 5. The program is for girls in grades 3-5. Scholarships are available for any girl who needs one. Celebratory 5K is Nov. 12. For more information or to sign up, visit https://www.girlsontherunsv.org/programs
Clarke County Democratic Committee
The Clarke County Democratic Committee is hosting its annual Fun & Family Picnic on Sept. 5 at the VFW Pavilion across from the Clarke County Fairgrounds from 5 to 8 p.m. Open to all. Live music provided by Chip Schutte & Friends. Hamburgers and hot dogs provided. Bring a side dish to share.
Trout Unlimited
The Winchester Chapter of Trout Unlimited will hold its monthly dinner at 5 p.m. Sept. 7 at Region’s 117 restaurant, 180 Bald Eagle Drive, Lake Frederick, followed by a meeting at 7 p.m. Dinner reservations are required; call Wayne at 703-919-2952 if you will be dining with the group. The speaker will be middle school student Cade Bailey, owner of Dead Drift Fishing. He will demonstrate his amazing fly-tying skills.
Handley 100th Committee
The committee organizing Handley High School’s 100th anniversary celebration is seeking Handley graduates who are soon to be or already 100 years old or older who might be willing to be interviewed by committee members about their Handley years and subsequent lives. For persons outside the Winchester area, phone interviews can be arranged. If you or someone you know meets that description, contact Jim Laise at jimlaise@aol.com or call 540-662-3661.
Rivermont Ramblers
The Rivermont Ramblers Square Dance Club will host beginner square dance lessons this fall. The location for the classes has changed to the Warren County Health and Human Services Building, 465 W. 15th St., Front Royal 22630. Classes will be held every Tuesday from 7-9 p.m. beginning Sept. 12. Mike McIntyre is the caller/instructor. For more information, call club President Nick Capozio at 703-932-4112 or Mike McIntyre at 540-336-7412.
Girls on the Run
Girls on the Run of the Shenandoah Valley is seeking sites and coaches for the fall season. Sign up for our fall program season, which starts on Sept. 6. By leading a Girls on the Run team, you will ensure girls (3rd-8th grades) have a safe and fun place to build connectedness, strengthen confidence and engage in physical activity. For more information, email info@girlsontherunsv.org/coach or visit https://www.girlsontherunsv.org/start-team.
WFCRW
The Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women meet the first Wednesday of the month for a luncheon and speaker at Winchester Country Club at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is $17 and can be paid by check or credit card the day of the luncheon. Email Mary Ivy at marbasil1112@gmail.com for reservations and bring a friend.
Wheels for Wellness
Wheels for Wellness is quickly growing and we need your help. We desperately need volunteer drivers to help get clients to their appointments. You choose your assignments each week to help your neighbors access their appointments and treatment. More information and application can be found at www.WheelWellness.org.
No brain injury support group meetings for the
rest of 2023
The Brain Injury Recovery Group is pausing its meetings temporarily, so there won’t be any meetings for the rest of the year. Contact: Kathleen Mancini at TBI@mindspring.com or Betty Friant at 540-550-1784 or bettyfriant@gmail.com
Amateur radio club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month at the clubhouse at 2921 Grace St., Winchester. A program typically follows a short business meeting. Program topics can be found on the club’s website at https://svarc.us.
CCAP
CCAP of Winchester needs the following gently used items: Summer clothes, jackets and shoes for men, women and children size 2T through adult XXXXL. We especially need men’s jeans (sizes 32-38) and men’s T-shirts. Year-round needs are: men’s jeans, belts, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants, women’s purses and tennis shoes (all sizes men, women and children); new socks and underwear (all sizes); adult backpacks and gently used/clean linens and towels; hygiene products for babies and adults, individual baby wipe packs and newborn-size diapers; adult disposable diapers in all sizes and incontinence pads. Donations may be dropped off Monday-Friday between the hours of 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 112 S. Kent St., Winchester. Call CCAP at 540-662-4318 for a scheduled drop off if these hours don’t work with your schedule.
NAMI
The Northern Shenandoah Valley affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness sponsors an in-person Family Support Group on the first Sunday of the month from 2:30-4 p.m. The meeting is at Welltown United Methodist Church, 1444 Welltown Road, Clear Brook. Free and open to anyone impacted by a friend or loved one’s mental illness. Participants find support, informal guidance and coping strategies. All meetings are anonymous and confidential. For more information, call 540-533-1832 or email nsv.nami@gmail.com.
Winchester Area Newcomer’s Club
We are a social organization for women who are new to the area or would like to make friends through a variety of social activities and general meetings featuring community speakers. For contact information and activity schedules visit winchesternewcomers.org.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The club meets every Tuesday and Friday in the Kernstown United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester. The Tuesday game starts at 12:30 p.m. and the Friday game starts at 10 a.m., with a 20-minute mid-game break for lunch (bring your own). All bridge players are welcome and lessons are available. If you need a partner, call 703-935-6720 or visit www.winchesterbridge.com.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TOPS Inc., a nonprofit weight-loss support group headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has three chapters meeting each week in the Winchester area. In-person meetings offer tools, accountability and support. Fees to join are modest. For information, visit www.tops.org or contact any of the leaders below:
Mondays from 6-7 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 2077 N. Frederick Pike. Call Joan Derosier, 540-550-3897.
Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike. Call Mary Jane Nicoll at 540-678-0011.
Thursdays from 9-10:30 a.m. at Kernstown United Methodist Church. Call Barbara Hockenberry at 540-869-4445/.
Free STI testing at Handley Library
One in five people has a sexually transmitted infection. Free STI testing is provided by AIDS Response Effort in Winchester. Testing is discreet and done on the lower level at Handley Library. It occurs every third Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Veterans breakfast
Veterans are invited to join a breakfast meeting at 8:15 a.m. the first Saturday of each month at the Golden Corral Restaurant in Winchester.
AMVETS American Veterans
(AMVETS) Post 18 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Post Home, 851 Green St., Stephens City. All current members and active duty, reserve, and national guard personnel and veterans who have served honorably are welcome to attend.
Disabled American Veterans
D.A.V. meets the first Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Cherry-Beasley Readiness Center, 181 Pendleton Drive, Winchester. For more information, contact Commander Christia Nelson, 540-394-5089.
Spay Today
It’s the perfect time to get your cat and dog spayed and neutered. Spay Today is the area’s nonprofit, reduced-price pay and neuter program. Choose from many vets located over a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can be obtained at lower rates. Call 304-728-8330 or visit https://spay-today.org.
Ask a Master Gardener
Home gardeners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener on Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon. Bring your questions and/or plant samples to the Virginia Cooperative Extension-Frederick County Office, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester. Or call 540-665-5699 or email greenhelpline.frederickco@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.