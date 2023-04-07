WINCHESTER — A former Frederick County resident is coming home to serve as grand marshal of the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Brian Sullivan, host of the CNBC show “Last Call” and senior national correspondent for the financial news network, will ride in the Hang 10 Car Wash Firefighters’ Parade on May 5 and the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade on May 6. His appearance in Winchester is being sponsored by Procter and Gamble.
Sullivan and his family moved from San Diego to Frederick County in the mid-1980s, when he was in ninth grade. He graduated from James Wood High School in 1989, then went on to earn a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Virginia Tech, a certificate in journalism from New York University and a law degree from Brooklyn Law School.
After working in the financial news broadcasting industry for 15 years, Sullivan joined the staff at CNBC in 2011. “Last Call” premiered on March 8.
