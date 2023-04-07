WINCHESTER — A 1989 graduate of James Wood High School is coming home to headline the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Brian Sullivan, a financial news reporter who anchors the daily show "Last Call" on CNBC, will serve as grand marshal for the festival to be held April 28-May 7 in and around Winchester. His appearance is being sponsored by Procter and Gamble.
"We have a grand marshal who was raised here and left to share his talent and expertise globally," Sharen Gromling, president of the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, said on Friday during a special announcement at Apple Blossom Mall.
According to information released by the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, Sullivan and his family moved from San Diego to Frederick County in the mid-1980s, when he was in ninth grade. His dad, Tom Sullivan, grew up in this area and, along with Brian Sullivan's uncle, Danny Sullivan, was a well-known auto racer at Winchester Speedway. Brian Sullivan also has a passion for racing and competed at Summit Point Motorsports Park in nearby Summit Point, West Virginia.
After graduating from James Wood High School in 1989, Brian Sullivan earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Virginia Tech, a certificate in journalism from New York University and a law degree from Brooklyn Law School.
After working a stint as a commodities trader for Mitsubishi Bank Ltd., Sullivan became a financial news reporter and spent the next 15 years reporting, anchoring and producing for Bloomberg Television and the Fox Business network.
"The beginning of his news career was a four-day temp job with the IT department at Bloomberg," Gromling noted.
In early 2006, he was one of the first journalists to recognize the United States was experiencing a housing bubble that was about to burst. He was ultimately proven right as housing prices plummeted between 2007 and 2011.
Sullivan joined the staff of CNBC in 2011 and eventually became the financial news network's senior national correspondent. On March 8, he started hosting "Last Call," which airs weeknights at 7 p.m.
"He said the best advice for climbing the career ladder can be summed up in four words: Say yes to everything," Gromling said.
Sullivan, whose work as a broadcast journalist has taken him to five continents, has been nominated for an Emmy and, on two occasions, the prestigious Loeb Award, which is presented to outstanding business reporters.
During his visit to Winchester, Sullivan will be attending festival events throughout the day on May 5 before riding in the Hang 10 Car Wash Firefighters' Parade that evening. On May 6, he'll also ride in the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade.
On Friday, Gromling passed along a special message from Sullivan.
"As a James Wood graduate, Brian asked that we remind everyone that the Class of '89 is clearly the best," Gromling said.
Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Executive Director Brad Veach, a 1992 James Wood graduate, said Sullivan must be mistaken.
"I would say '92 was the best," Veach said with a smile. "We can debate that."
Friday's grand marshal announcement also served as the official launch of the festival's Souvenir Store and Ticket Outlet in Winchester's Apple Blossom Mall. The store, which is sponsored by Claudio's Pizzeria and located in the Belk wing of the shopping center, will be open until May 7 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
"We'd really like to say thank you to our Souvenir Store Committee and their volunteers for putting together a beautiful store and committing countless hours to make it look spectacular," Veach said.
For more information about the store and this month's 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, visit thebloom.com.
