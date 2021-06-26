WINCHESTER — Award-winning author, journalist and television host Lisa Ling has been selected by 1455 Literary Arts of Winchester to receive its second annual Storyteller of the Year Award.
Ling, author of the 2011 bestseller "Somewhere Inside: One Sister’s Captivity in North Korea and the Other’s Fight to Bring Her Home," is scheduled to be presented with the honor during 1455's Summer Literary Festival, a virtual event scheduled for July 15-17.
Ling is host and executive producer of CNN’s "This is Life with Lisa Ling," currently in its eighth season. The docuseries follows Ling as she travels across the country telling stories of communities that are unknown or misunderstood, providing insight into some of the most unconventional segments of society.
Ling also hosts and produces "Birth, Wedding, Funeral," a travel docuseries for HBO Max, and has plans to launch "Take Out," a six-part docuseries on HBO Max that will shine a light on America’s Asian food scene.
“We have so many examples of the deeply polarized world in which we live, I’m constantly seeking opportunities to bring us closer to one another through stories about universally defining moments and shared experiences,” Ling said in a media release from 1455 Literary Arts. “I’m so honored to have my work recognized by 1455 and to be named Storyteller of the Year as I firmly believe in the transformative power of storytelling, which allows us to unveil the heart of every human in each story we tell and to touch the heart of every person who has the capacity to listen.”
“We are both proud and honored to present this year’s 1455 storytelling award to Lisa Ling," said 1455 Executive Director Sean Murphy, who will present the award to her after the two have a conversation that will be streamed during the Summer Literary Festival. "Her celebrated career speaks for itself, but during a year of disruption and uncertainty, Lisa epitomizes why the best storytellers instruct and inspire, and are so integral to society.”
Last year's winner of 1455's inaugural Storyteller of the Year Award was Jean Case, chairman of the National Geographic Society and author of the best-selling book, "Be Fearless: 5 Principles for a Life of Breakthroughs and Purpose."
Headlining next month's Summer Literary Festival along with Ling will be keynote speaker and 2020 Booker Prize winner Douglas Stuart, the author of “Shuggie Bain.” Other expected guests include award-winning author and screenwriter Brian Broome (“Punch Me Up to the Gods”), 2021 PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction recipient Deesha Philyaw (“The Secret Lives of Church Ladies”), best-selling journalist Jake Tapper (“The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor”), Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and critic Robin Givhan (The Washington Post), award-winning journalist Sunny Hostin (ABC’s "The View"), exiled Egyptian novelist Ahmed Naji (“The Use of Life”) and filmmaker, author and environmental advocate Philippe Cousteau Jr. (“Xploration Awesome Planet” TV series).
Registration for the 1455 Summer Festival is free and open at 1455litarts.org.
