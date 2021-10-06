WINCHESTER — Homicide suspect Edward Nathaniel Bell Jr. was implicated by his co-defendants in the second day of his trial in Winchester Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Rafael Sanchaez Lickey testified to planning the robbery in which Jerry Wayne Reid Jr. was shot to death in his home at 331 Smithfield Ave. on Dec. 23, 2018. Lickey said Amanda R. Grady, his manager at a Taco Bell restaurant, was a tenant in the home. While visiting her at the residence, he said he observed that she had a large amount of cash there related to a car purchase and learned that she would be away from the home on Dec. 23.
Lickey said he enlisted Ronald Emmanuel Johnson to take part in the robbery, and Johnson called Bell to take part.
Xavian E. Bell, Bell's sister and Johnson's girlfriend, testified she drove them to Reid's home. Lickey said Johnson, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last year and was sentenced to 30 years in Reid's homicide, had a BB pistol and Edward Bell showed him a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol he was carrying as they drove to the home.
Lickey, who has been charged with first-degree murder, said Johnson kicked in the front door of the home. He and Bell followed him inside. They were wearing gloves and homemade masks and thought the home was empty. However, Reid and three other men were in the house.
Lickey testified that Reid confronted them and then ran to the second-floor bathroom and locked himself inside. Lickey said Bell and Johnson broke down the bathroom door and dragged Reid out. While pointing a pistol at Reid with his right hand, Lickey said Bell pulled Reid by his dreadlocks with his left hand down the hall and demanded to know where the money was.
Meanwhile, Lickey said he and Johnson were ransacking bedrooms looking for the cash, which they never found. Lickey made off with jewelry, a jar of coins and jar of Dabs (a form of liquefied marijuana similar to hashish oil) from Grady's room. When Johnson tried to get in Reid's room, the prosecution said he was shot at through the door by Harry James Minter IV. Minter, who was visiting Reid, was carrying a .357 magnum revolver. Minter has a pending charge of carrying a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance over the shooting.
After the shot was fired, Lickey said he, Bell and Johnson tried to flee the home, but Reid grabbed Johnson and the two tumbled down the stairs. Lickey, who was following Johnson, said he kicked Reid in the face, but Reid wouldn't let go. He said that caused Bell to shoot Reid in the chest.
"The defendant told me to watch out. He told Ron to watch out," Lickey testified. "Then he fired two shots into the victim."
In exchange for his testimony, the 19-year-old Lickey will be released from a juvenile prison when he turns 21, with his 30-year sentence suspended. He said he'd lied to a grand jury in April of 2019 when he denied being part of the crime because he was afraid of the 24-year-old Bell, who outweighs him by about 100 pounds. Lickey said implicating Edward Bell was about doing the right thing.
"I wish I'd never been part of this plan," he said. "I would take it back if could, but I can't."
Retired Winchester police Detective Charles C. Barlow, the lead investigator of the killing, testified he received a tip that Lickey was the shooter, but he didn't believe it. Barlow said it wasn't a ruse to get Lickey to confess when he told him about the tip.
He said when he interviewed Lickey in July of 2019 and told him about the tip, Lickey confessed to plotting the robbery, but he said Edward Bell was the shooter. During cross examination, defense attorney Louis T. Campola didn't ask Barlow if he investigated whether Lickey was the shooter or what convinced him Bell was the shooter.
Xavian Bell, who's charged with first-degree murder, also said she's getting a suspended sentence for implicating her brother. Like Lickey, she said she lied to a grand jury in 2019 but is now truthful.
Bell, 23, said she never saw her brother carrying a gun, but said he took part in the heist while she waited in her car nearby. Police said surveillance video of her Toyota Corolla from the car repair garage lot where she parked, the Corolla's distinctive tire rims, and tire tread imprints in the lot helped lead them to the Bells. The Smith and Wesson M&P series pistol used in the killing was never found, but prosecutors said a 9 mm Smith and Wesson ammunition clip was found when police searched the basement of the Bell's South Cameron Street home.
However, a firearms expert and prosecution witness testified she wasn't certain that the bullets that killed Reid came from the clip. "I couldn't identify or eliminate the fired cartridges as having cycled through the magazine," said Cara McCarthy, a forensic scientist and supervisor with the Virginia Department of Forensic Science.
Bell said she watched for police and became increasingly nervous as she waited for Lickey, Johnson and her brother to return to the car.
"I started freaking out because it wasn't supposed to take that long," she said. "Then I heard two or three shots."
During Bell's testimony, jurors were shown the dark, grainy surveillance video that shows three people running back to the Corolla after the killing, which occurred around 10:55 p.m. Prosecutors said the last person to run to the car was Johnson who was limping because one of his boots was torn off by Reid during the struggle. The bloody boot was found in the home along with the BB pistol, which had Johnson's DNA on it.
Bell said her brother never said he shot Reid when he returned to the car but discussed the failed robbery. "He said there were no money or drugs there," she said.
In opening arguments, Heather D. Hovermale, acting commonwealth's attorney, told jurors their common sense would lead them to convict Bell. Campola countered that Xavian Bell and Lickey admitted perjuring themselves before the grand jurors and were now implicating Edward Bell to avoid prison.
"They're getting the deal of a lifetime," Campola said. "When you look at this young man and woman, you have to ask yourself, 'Is this somebody I believe beyond a reasonable doubt?'"
Reid was a 40-year-old father of one and warehouse worker. Grady testified Reid had lived in the home about a year before the killing.
