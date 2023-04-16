HARRISONBURG — The new Nothing Bundt Cakes location in Harrisonburg has quite the origin story.
Nothing Bundt Cakes opened Saturday on East Market Street.
Owners and new Harrisonburg residents Mark and Kitty McFarland say the bakery offers bundt cakes in a variety of sizes and flavors for any occasion — and are baked fresh at the store.
“We’re 100% confident in our bundt cakes,” Mark said. “And if you fill out a card with your email, you get a personal bundt cake on your birthday — your choice of flavor.”
“We do a lot of fundraisers for schools and organizations,” Kitty added. “We want to be very involved in the community.”
The McFarlands met in North Carolina, where Mark — a native of Winchester — was a driver — and later a crew chief — for NASCAR, both of which meant a lot of time on the road, away from the couple’s four young boys.
“Once we got married and started having kids, we started looking for something that wouldn’t mean so much travel,” Kitty said.
Going from NASCAR to a full-time bakery might seem to be an unlikely transition, but Mark said it’s the answer he and Kitty were looking for.
“The bakery is a way for me to get off the road, away from Richmond, and spend more time with my family,” he says.
Nothing Bundt Cakes is accepting applications for full- and part-time positions. Kitty sumed up their philosophy: “This is a happy workplace, where people enjoy coming to work and feel appreciated.”
Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 1625 E. Market St. (behind Chick-Fil-A and Mr. J’s Bagels).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.