Patrick Casey has served as Clarke County’s head boys’ soccer coach since 2017. In his three seasons, the Eagles have posted a record of 26-27-5 overall and 18-14-2 in the Bull Run District.
The 2018 Eagles went 11-5-3 (7-2-1 district) and the 2019 team posted a record of 9-10-2 (6-3-1) district, with each team falling in the Region 2B semifinals against the eventual Class 2 state champions (George Mason in 2018, Robert E. Lee-Staunton in 2019).
Casey is a 2009 Clarke County graduate who spent three years on the varsity soccer team. He played forward as a sophomore and was a central midfielder and defender as a junior and senior. He graduated from George Mason University in 2012 and received a graduate school degree from Virginia Tech in 2015.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Casey: In high school, I played club soccer for Winchester United. So when I played for the high school at Clarke County, I got to play against all those guys I played with on my club team. I was the only kid from Clarke on the United team. When we got to play Handley, Millbrook, Sherando, James Wood, those games were really special, because I got to play all the guys I was playing with in the fall. Those schools were all bigger than we were, so that was a challenge in itself.
And [in 2008], we played at Wilson Memorial [in the Region 2B quarterfinals] and played them really hard [in a 4-1 defeat]. I had one of the few goals I had as a defender. I scored from just inside their half of the field. It was pretty special to contribute that way.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Casey: As soon as I was done playing in high school, I always wanted to come back and coach in Clarke County. It was a goal of mine regardless of what I did with my professional career. I wanted to be available to come back and coach at the high school because it was a special time for me and I felt I had the knowledge to contribute and help move the program forward from when I left.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Casey: The biggest one for me was David Marut (a 2001 Handley graduate and two-time Winchester Star Player of the Year who played collegiately for Old Dominion and American). In 2006, I played for what was called Winchester Arsenal, and he was the coach for that group. He really taught me a lot about needing to play with passion and needing to put everything you have into the game. I try to emulate that as much as possible with the kids that I work with now. Trying to foster that passion for them and help nurture that with them, give them a love for the game, and keep it fun for them.
That was something that I always appreciated from Dave. He challenged us and put us in really difficult situations, but we got better from it. He was really supportive. If there was a time you weren’t playing very well, he would take you under his arm and walk you through it. He’d make sure you knew he still believed in you and felt like you could do what you needed to do to perform on the field. I try to emulate a lot of what he did with us as the coach of the Clarke County team right now.
Q. What’s the best coaching advice you’ve received?
Casey: Fortunately I’ve had some really good people behind me at Clarke County. Casey Childs, the athletic director, talked to me as soon as I got into the program and gave me some of the most sound advice. He said, ‘Whatever you do, just make sure it’s good for the kids. Don’t worry about the rest of it. Every decision that you make, every cut that you have to make, anything that has to do with the soccer program, as long as it’s good for kids, it’s the right decision.’ I’ve tried to stick with that as much as possible. You always have pressure from outside of the program to do certain things, but we have made a real effort to make sure that whatever we do comes from a place of wanting to do what’s best for our students first.
I’ve had a lot of good support around me from my assistant coaches. Rusty Reid has been part of Clarke County soccer at the high school level and the rec level for a long time. He’s helped me immensely with just getting settled and working through the day-to-day things and being someone I can rely on to ask questions about things. The JV coach, Chandler DeHaven, we came into [the] Clarke County [school system] at the same time — he’s a teacher and I’m a counselor — so it was really nice to have someone I was comfortable with. Tom Elliston played [four] years ahead of me, is my brother-in-law and played at Roanoke College, and his knowledge has been really helpful. I do rely heavily on my assistants at times and we make a good team. Having all those people to support me is super helpful in making sure the program is successful.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Casey: When Tom and I were playing at Clarke, George Mason was a special game. We marked that day on the calendar and we worked toward trying to compete with them. For a long time, it had been Clarke and Mason as the two powerhouses in our Group. (Clarke County and George Mason won three Group A state titles each from 1999-2006.) Coming back, I was surprised to see that that mentality had waned and the kids didn’t believe we could compete with George Mason. We worked really hard that first year to make them believe they were good enough, and they showed that. The two times we played them during the regular season, we played them really tight. We only lost to them 2-1 at home and had them on the ropes for most of the game. That was a turning point for us as a coaching staff, seeing the kids believe they could compete with the best teams in the state.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Casey: Probably along the same lines as the most difficult moments — playing some of the tough games against George Mason and seeing the kids achieve more than they thought they could. We’ve made some progress every year we’ve been part of the program. Seeing the team make progress every year is a source of pride of me, and we were very disappointed not to be able to build on that this year [because of COVID-19]. We really felt like we had a good shot at making a state run this year with the group that we had. We’re hoping that the future is positive for us.
