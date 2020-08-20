Jeff Webster has served as Clarke County’s head cross country coach since 2015. In the first four of his five seasons, Webster won The Winchester Star Cross Country Coach of the Year award (2015-18).
The 2018 season saw the Clarke County girls’ team win the Bull Run District, Region 2B and Class 2 state meets. The state title was the first for the Eagle girls since 2007.
In 2019, the Clarke County girls defended their Region 2B title and advanced to their fifth Class 2 state meet in five seasons under Webster, placing fourth. They also placed second in the district while the boys team placed fifth.
Webster — who has been an assistant coach in charge of the distance runners for the Eagles track team since 2016 — led the Eagles boys to a sixth-place state finish at the state cross country meet in his first season.
Webster is a 1987 graduate of Westminster High School in Maryland, where he ran cross country and competed in the 800 meters and 1,600 for track for two years. He then ran at Frostburg State University in Frostburg, Md., and competed in cross country and the 800 and 1,500 for track. He graduated in 1991.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Webster: Frostburg had just come off of winning an outdoor national [Division III] track championship [in the 1987 season], so I was part of a pretty strong recruiting class. So it was a really good era to be running there. I have a lot of memories of competitions — we were able to compete at the NCAAs, and so on — but I think my strongest memories, quite frankly, are the people. I rarely, if ever, will talk about races, but I oftentimes will tell stories about people that I associated with. I think my favorite experiences as an athlete were just the things we were able to experience along the way.
[Individually], there are times when you feel like you probably did the best you could and you set a personal record or you did something that contributes to the team effort. But the funny thing about being a distance runner is more often than not you look back at what you could have done better or should have done better. I have some pretty fond memories, though. I think competing at the national championships in cross country [in 1990] was probably the highlight of my college experience, for sure.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Webster: I didn’t know I wanted to be a coach until I was one. (The Clarke County job opened up at the same time Webster’s daughter Madison was heading into her freshman year.) Having had this experience, I really missed out. I wish I had started coaching a long time ago. I didn’t know I wanted to do it. It’s just one of those things that came together, and I’m just really grateful for the opportunity.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Webster: I don’t know if the answer to your question is a “who” as much as a “what.” There’s obviously a large altruistic component to coaching. I think what I want to offer these student-athletes, when they look back on their high school career ... of course I want them to remember their personal best and hopefully championships and those sorts of things. But I really want them to look back favorably on the journey that took them to those places. Simply because those are the things that I remember. I think that’s what influences me the most.
Q. What’s the best coaching advice you’ve received?
Webster: What I got as an athlete — keep in mind, I worked really hard to be mediocre — was my college coach Bob Lewis once told me not to overdo it. I embrace that as a coach. Just when you think you need to be doing something, sometimes you need to realize, ‘Hey, don’t overdo it.’ [Lewis] is just a superb guy, and I don’t know that if I took away much in the way of coaching the technical side as much as sort of the personality side from him.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Webster: Clearly, having injured athletes. I take that very personally. I always feel like I play some role in keeping athletes healthy and injury-free, so that’s just a real struggle for me to see somebody not well.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Webster: Being able to bring all the pieces together and having all the planets align when it counts. Certainly from a team aspect, you want to be able to bring everybody together to perform their best at the same time. Two years ago was such a special journey [with the girls] that we were able to do that. Even on an individual basis, bringing athletes to the point where they can set a personal best when it matters the most. Those are obviously the most rewarding things for me, whether you’re talking about a school record or breaking seven minutes [in the 1,600] for the first time.
That [2018 girls’ cross country team], we had some girls who had run together all four years, and they earned [what they achieved]. It was really special to see them have that championship at the end of their career. It’s also a great opportunity to introduce competing at a high level to some of the freshmen on the team to maybe set the standard for what was to come. To that point, we had been sort of the Madison [Webster]-Skylar [Bragg] show. It was really special to have such depth that year. Maeve [Lyman] was running well and was healthy, and we added a couple new faces. It was one of those things where you just have the feeling that [the potential] was there, just don’t mess it up. It was special.
