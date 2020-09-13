Tucker Brown has served as Clarke County’s golf coach since 2018 and has been a coach in the Eagles’ baseball program since 2014. Brown was the JV head coach from 2014-16 and took on the role as varsity assistant coach beginning in 2017.
Brown’s 2018 golf team placed third in the Bull Run District tournament. They advanced three golfers to the Region 2B tournament. The 2019 Eagles placed fourth in the Bull Run. Individually, Keith Dalton qualified for the Region 2B tournament.
Brown helped the 2018 Clarke County baseball team win the Bull Run District tournament (its first postseason title since 2003) and post a 16-7 record.
Brown is a 2008 graduate of Menchville High School in Newport News, where he was a catcher for four years. He then moved on to Shenandoah University, where he graduated in 2012. As a sophomore in 2010, Brown played in 10 games for the Hornets team that went to its second straight NCAA Division III College World Series. Brown’s best season came as a senior, when he played in all 44 games (starting 42) as SU earned its fourth straight NCAA Tournament berth. Brown had a .398 on-base percentage, .309 batting average, and had five home runs and 30 RBIs. Brown also hit .348 in 46 at-bats as a junior.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Brown: Definitely the trip to the Division III World Series in 2010. The leadership from Kevin Anderson as a head coach stood out. Not only in the realm of athletics, but him being a mentor in life. The camaraderie with the teammates that I had also stood out. The chemistry that we had, there wasn’t one guy that disliked another guy. We were all very cohesive.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Brown: My sophomore year in high school, the varsity baseball coach [Phil Forbes] was my P.E. teacher. Around that time is when I knew I wanted to be a school teacher and be a coach. (Brown is a P.E. teacher at Johnson-Williams Middle School.) I thought it was one of the coolest jobs in the world, and I still do. I thought my coach couldn’t have a better job than that.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Brown: It doesn’t matter what sport it is, whether I’m teaching something in the gym with my P.E. classes, or I’m coaching baseball or golf, the biggest influence coaching-wise is Kevin Anderson. He taught the values of being a good person first before anything else. Those morals stick with me the most. No matter how far you go in sports, you should always be a good person. He really left a lasting impact on me.
Q. What’s the best coaching advice you’ve received?
Brown: The advice that Kevin Anderson gave was that to be a good coach, you’ve got to emulate the things that you talk about. From his point of view, the key words were trust, responsibility and respect. You had to have those characteristics before anybody could follow you. You’ve got to give the respect to gain it. You can’t ask your players to be good people if you’re not. That’s probably what set in the most with me. It’s nothing to do with athletics. It all stems from, ‘What kind of person are you?’
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Brown: Seeing one of our athletes not succeed. The pain that coaches felt when we were athletes, really empathizing with the pain the athletes feel for losing, trying to resonate and get across to that athlete, ‘it’s just one at-bat, it’s just one hole in golf,’ that’s probably the hardest thing to handle. You want your athletes to succeed, but just like in life, there’s not always going to be success. There’s going to be failures. The hardest thing for me is watching kids fail and trying ti get across to them that it’s OK.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Brown: When I first started coaching junior varsity, getting my first team and getting my foot in the door, having [Clarke County athletic director] Casey Childs give me an opportunity to coach at Clarke County, that meant a lot to me.
And also the district championship that Clarke won [in 2018]. That group that we had that year reminded me of the group that I played with during the two World Series years at Shenandoah. I didn’t make it to Appleton the first year — I got injured. But the way the kids interacted [in 2018], they worked well together. The kids were physically gifted, but it was more the chemistry the kids had that made that year really special. And the leadership from [Clarke County head coach] Mike Smith is fantastic. He’s one of the most knowledgeable guys in baseball that I know. Combine the chemistry that the kids had together with Mike Smith being an excellent leader of the baseball program, those two things together made a great team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.