Carol Marshall is the only coach Clarke County has had in the 18-year-history of the school’s swimming program. Marshall is a two-time Winchester Star Swimming Coach of the Year, earning it in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons (the award was created in 2007-08).
Since swimming switched from two classes at the state level (Group AA and Group A combined in one class) to five classes (Class 2 and 1 combined in one class) in 2013-14, Clarke County has been one of the elite programs in Class 2.
For the past six years, the Eagles boys have never finished lower than fourth at the state meet, with the 2017 and 2019 teams each placing third. The 2019-2020 team tied for fourth in addition to taking second at the Region 1B-2B meet.
From 2015-19, the Clarke County girls team never finished lower than fifth at the state meet. The 2017 team had a particularly impressive year, taking second at the state meet. Those Eagles also won the Bull Run District meet, defeating state power George Mason (one state title and four runner-up trophies from 2014-19) in a competition for the first time since 2009. Clarke County also went 3-0 against area schools, sweeping the Frederick County schools. The 2019-20 Eagles placed fourth in Region 1B-2B and 11th at the state meet.
Only four swimmers in the area throughout history have won state championships, and Marshall has coached three of them. Sophia Deem won the 50-yard freestyle in 2018 and the Sprincis siblings Derek (200 individual medley) and Kayla (500 free) won in 2020.
Marshall is a 1979 graduate of George Washington High School in Charleston, W.Va. George Washington did not have a swim program but Marshall competed in swimming, tennis and volleyball recreationally in addition to participating in the color guard with the school band.
Marshall graduated from West Virginia University in 1983 and received a graduate degree from Shenandoah University in 2005.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Marshall: The team camaraderie. Just getting together and having a good time. Working together to try and achieve a win. Volleyball comes to mind there. We had a pretty competitive rec league that we played in.
I did summer swimming, and I thoroughly enjoyed that. We had a group of us that started swimming together at the age of 9 or 10 and went all the way through high school swimming. We’d get together, go to practice, go to breakfast afterward before we all went off in our different directions. I just remember laughing and getting together with my friends at the pool.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Marshall: My husband Bob and I started the summer program at the Clarke County outdoor pool when we first moved into the area in November of ’88. I came up here and I was looking for a job and saw where the county pool needed a pool manager, and that’s what sparked it. Part of my condition for my employment was starting a swim team. I said, ‘Sure, I can do that.’ I figured I’d been around a pool all my life, I’d been on swim teams, this was going to be easy peasy. It was actually a challenge, but we made it happen.
That was my introduction to coaching. In summertimes when [Bob] was in college, he’d go back and coach swimming for his home team. (Bob played water polo for Washington and Lee University.) I kind of learned a lot of stuff from him early on, and then just through research and hanging around [Winchester Swim Team coaches] Tag Grove and Ann Anderson and Shelly Lee and some other Winchester coaches, you start to pick up things. You find out what works and doesn’t work with the kids you’re working with, and it kind of goes from there.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Marshall: I learned a lot from Tag Grove and Ann Anderson working with the Winchester Swim Team. I did coach with them for several years. You go to the USA meets, and you see the same coaches on deck, and you establish relationships with them, and you share stories and share ideas.
The coaching community, I think, is a very close-knit community. Clarke County always practices after Valley Swim Team Phoenix does in Strasburg. I always talk 5, 10 minutes with the [Phoenix] coaches while one team is getting out and the other team is getting in. Sometimes we share ideas.
You watch a lot of YouTube. You’re very interested in what’s going on with how the Olympians are training, and what they’re doing. They have podcasts out there. I also teach at Lord Fairfax, and sometimes what I do on my commutes is listen to podcasts in the car from USA Swimming or other coaches who are doing things, and you get little ideas to try.
Q. What’s the best coaching advice you’ve received?
Marshall: You’ve got to stay positive. You’ve got to find the positive in everything. Swimmers are so hard on themselves when they get out of the pool. They had a bad race, they missed the wall, they stumbled on the start. You as a coach have to motivate them to overcome those obstacles so it gets out of their head for the next race.
I always strive to look at the personal accomplishments of the swimmers. That’s the victory. Not everybody is going to be a Michael Phelps and win all the accolades. But if they’re steadily improving and they’re beating their times and achieving best times, meeting goals that we set at the beginning of the season, that’s a win. That’s what I like to celebrate.
I’ve developed [my approach] as I’ve coached. I got a letter from [2009 graduate] Cammi Genda right at the time she got married. She started off swimming for me with the summer team when she was little. She’s a backstroker, and as a young girl she was trying to learn how to do that backstroke flip turn, and she was nervous about trying it in the event. We’d been working on it in practice. I said, ‘Let’s give it a shot. The worst that can happen is you get disqualified.’ Sure enough, there’s some infraction, and she got disqualified. What she remembered most is when she got out of the pool, I said, ‘Look at you! You tried it! Oh my gosh, I’m so proud of you! We’ve got to do some more work on it, but you gave it your best shot, and that’s fantastic!’ The fact that as an adult, she remembered that little pep talk when she was 8 or 9, that says a lot to me.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Marshall: Some of the most difficult things to do is to get the swimmer out of their own head. Recently when we were down at states, there was a young lady who was extremely disappointed in her performance. She was at the point where she didn’t want to come back for finals, because she felt she should have been seeded higher for finals than she was [after prelims]. She was advanced in her talent. I said, ‘It wasn’t your day, that’s OK. You still have events to swim. You’ll be able to contribute points to our overall team. Your relay team is counting on you. You’ve got to stop beating yourself up. You’ve got another event to go. You’re going to do much better.’ And she did do better in her second individual event. Those moments are tough. You understand why they’re upset, but you can’t let them wallow in it.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Marshall: We really have a family atmosphere. There’s been more than one swimmer who will call me Mom. Down the road, they still keep in touch with me. They send me pictures of their kids. I just had lunch with [2009 Winchester Star Girls’ Swimmer of the Year] Annie Bosacco and her husband last weekend [Oct. 3-4]. Annie now has a six-month-old, and I consider her my grandchild. It’s just the connection that we make with the teams, that I think is very rewarding for me.
Sophia Deem’s victory as a freshman [at the state meet[, that took us all by surprise. That was fun.
Stephanie Miller, her second-place finish in butterfly [at the 2019 state meet], she didn’t realize she got second place until I told her. She just saw her time and she was happy with her time. Her surprise was great.
Back when Jacob McCorkle was swimming, and Kevin Broderick and Tyler Shim [in 2008], Shim was watching the leaderboard, he knew that the [200 medley] relay team had made it back [for the Group AA/A state finals] before they announced it, and that was a great moment. That was my first relay team that made it to state finals.
Watching [my son] Ben [a 2012 graduate] get his [first state] cut when he was swimming was exciting.
Watching the kids cheer each other on when they were swimming 500s — we had one crew that used to wave and hoot and holler whenever the kids went by. It was the thing that they did that year, and I loved it. Every team has something different that stands out for the season.
