Andre Kidrick has served as Clarke County’s head track & field coach since 2007 following one year as an assistant and has been a football coach for 15 years (13 as a varsity assistant).
Kidrick is a two-time Winchester Star Track & Field Coach of the Year. He won the inaugural award in 2008 and again in 2010. Clarke County won state titles in each of Kidrick’s first four years in Group A — the boys won in 2007 and 2010 and the girls won in 2008 and 2009. In 2019, the boys won their fourth Bull Run District meet title under Kidrick and also placed fourth in Region 2B and 10th at the Class 2 state meet. The girls’ team — which also has four district meet titles under Kidrick — took second in the district, sixth in Region 2B and tied for seventh in Class 2.
Kidrick has coached offensive and defensive linemen for a Clarke County team that has posted a 120-34 record and made the playoffs all 13 years during his time with the varsity.
A 1990 Jefferson (W.Va.) High School graduate, Kidrick was a defensive end, offensive lineman, fullback and tight end in football, a center/forward in basketball and competed in track as a thrower for two years.
Kidrick spent his first three years of college at West Virginia University, where he played defensive end for the football team (he redshirted his freshman year). Kidrick then spent two years playing football for Shepherd University and graduated in 1996. (Kidrick took a semester off at Shepherd, where he also served as a graduate assistant with the football team.)
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Kidrick: In high school, playing in the North-South All-Star game against the top competition in West Virginia that year. It was amazing. I had a great game. It was fun. I just remember seeing the quickest dude I’d ever seen other than Marsalis Basey (a Martinsburg, W.Va., native who starred for the WVU basketball team and played in the minors in the Houston Astros organization) playing quarterback, and he tried to make a move and it didn’t work out well for him. I blasted him for a sack. After halftime they stopped running to my side. Then when I played in the East-West All-Star game (which was a regional event against players from Maryland) they ran one play my way. I heard the coach say, ‘We’re not going that way.’ Just dominating as a defensive end in the all-star games was awesome.
In college, just the first time walking out to a full stadium at WVU. Warming up was amazing. Sixty-thousand-plus in the stands yelling, ‘Let’s Go Mountaineers!’ was amazing. Then I had a couple hammer hits at Shepherd. Threw the quarterback up, he fumbled, I recovered. Just awesome times.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Kidrick: Before I started coaching at Clarke County, I was in the school system teaching alternative education. I talked to a couple of kids about if they went to football games, and they were like, ‘Aw, our football team sucks. Our football team ain’t no good.’ I remember talking to them and saying, ‘How can you say that if you’re not out there? You ought to get out there and give it a shot.’ Clarke offered me a position to help coach the freshman team the next year, and from then on out, I just loved it. I loved trying to help kids understand the game of football, bring some life lessons into it, and just enjoy the thrill of competition. That’s one of the biggest things I do try to get across to kids now, man. ‘Enjoy the thrill of competition.’ You’ve got to give your all against somebody giving their all. Lay it on the line, and let’s see what’s up.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Kidrick: In high school, it was Jay Kirby, the head coach at the time for Jefferson (and former Handley wrestling coach), and Mark Hash, the defensive coordinator.
Coach Kirby trusted me and showed me love, which was awesome. When I went to WVU’s football camp the summer after my junior year, he was one of the coaches working there. I got to spend time with him when he took me up there, at camp, and when he drove me back. Before that, we were cool, he talked to me. But after that, he really took me under his wing and showed me love, kept me in the right direction.
Coach Hash, he kind of let loose the dog, that’s how I’m going to say it. He told me it didn’t matter if it was a practice or a game, kick [butt], take names, and call it a day. One day, Craig Hunter, who’s the head coach at Jefferson now, was our quarterback, and he was running option at me. I didn’t hit him real, real hard. One, he was my ride to and from practice because I didn’t have a car, and because he’s my friend and he’s on my team. That day after practice Coach Hash called me aside and said, ‘Do you want to be the best you can be?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘You’ve got to go hard all the time. You don’t have to try and hurt anybody, but if you give it your best at practice, it’s going to make the games easy.’ The next day, Craig came at me again [and I didn’t hold back]. On the way home he looked at me and said, ‘Man, why’d you hit me like that?’ I just started laughing and said it was because of what Coach Hash said.
Once I got to college at WVU, Bill Kirelawich was a defensive end/outside linebackers coach. Old military guy. I just loved his style. He was a straight-shooter. He let you know what you had to work on and if you could play at this level. College is a different animal, and he’d be honest. If I was playing soft, he’d call me out, and say, ‘Hey, you’ve got to do better than that.’
At Shepherd, it was Jeff Casteel, the defensive coordinator. He’s an awesome guy. He just had a spirit about him that was good. I loved the way he coached and I loved the way he talked to you. He’d look you in the eye and tell you the truth.
Honestly, a lot of kids nowadays can’t handle the truth, even if you tell them as nice as can be. Sometimes people got to hear the truth, and that’s something I loved and respected about all the coaches I named.
Q. What’s the best coaching advice you’ve received?
Kidrick: As a coach you get kind of frustrated because you believe in these kids. You see someone with athletic ability and they’re not taking advantage of it for whatever reason. You do everything you can to get them to that next step. [Former Clarke County head football] Coach [Chris] Parker looked at me and said, ‘You may never coach a kid with the same desire, or reasoning to be great, that you had. But you give every kid everything you can, and they’ll respect you for it.’ That’s always stuck with me. Because there’s been a lot of talented kids who have come through Clarke that haven’t made the strides they thought they should. Some of them you can be politically correct with, but they don’t truly get it. Some of them you can be honest with. And then some of them just don’t hear a word you say. That piece of advice from Coach Parker is the best I’ve ever been given by any coach. I’ve got so much love and respect for Chris Parker.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Kidrick: As far as game situations, I’d say the 2015 football state championship [against Appomattox]. We’re used to signaling from the sideline. I’ve got a loud whistle, and the kids look our way when they hear it. But they couldn’t hear me [because of the crowd noise]. It was crazy at the game. We’re yelling, trying to get kids’ attention, and they couldn’t hear us.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Kidrick: For football, as a freshman coach, we were undefeated and we went down to George Mason for our last game. They had kids with helmet stickers, so I knew we were basically playing a whole team of JV kids. Our boys, who had been kicking everybody’s butt, were struggling in the first half. In the second half they fought and showed the fortitude needed to come back and win that game. I’ll never forget crying, and [the players] started laughing at me. They were like, ‘Are you crying? How soft are you?’ I was like, ‘You guys don’t know how proud I am of you. You could have quit, you could have folded, but you didn’t.’
Of course, that 2015 year. That playoff run was amazing. The one game [against Robert E. Lee], Julius Grant just dominated the game. I’ll never forget late in the game some dude cheap-shotted him. I yelled out to him and said, ‘Don’t you dare let one cheap shot ruin the best game of your life.’ He looked at me, said, ‘Got you coach,” and just continued to play ball. When we played Union [in the state semifinals], Clarke County, I don’t know if they’ve ever had a crowd like that. Bryan Wallace [now at Charlotte University] made a play that I’ve never seen a defensive end make. I watch it on film every now and then. Three, four seconds before the play is over, you see me jumping up and down on the sidelines because I knew he was going to make the play. They tried to run a play the other way [from Wallace]. The [Union player] then started to cut back, and as he tried to get outside of Bryan, who had three linemen outside of him, Bryan just starts tossing them. It was like, ‘Get out my way! Get out my way!’ Then he got him for a five-yard loss. It was one of the most awesome things ever.
[With track], of course, the first state championship you win, no matter what sport, is special. But probably the last one we won, was the most special, the 2010 year. The boys won it, and it was a complete team effort. We had state champions in multiple types of events. (Hilton Morgan won the shot put, Adam Owens won the 1,600 and Colin Brown won the 800.)
There’s been a lot of special moments. It’s just been a pleasure and a joy to coach at Clarke County with a lot of the kids we’ve had. They work their butt off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.