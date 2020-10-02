Mark Stickley has served as Handley’s boys’ cross country coach since 2003, and in 2019 he took over coaching the Judges’ girls’ team as well.
Stickley’s boys’ teams have won five district/conference championships (2009, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016). The 2009 Northwestern District title was Handley’s first since 2000.
Handley has also advanced to state competition three times under Stickley. The 2012 team made its first appearance at the state meet since 2000 and placed fourth in Group AA. The Judges were also Region II runners-up that season as Stickley was named The Winchester Star Cross Country Coach of the Year. Additionally, Handley’s 2013 team placed eighth in Class 4 and the 2014 team took sixth in Class 4.
In the 2019 season, the Handley boys were fourth in the Class 4 Northwestern District and eighth in Region 4C, and the girls placed fifth in the district meet.
Stickley is a 1980 graduate of Strasburg High School, where he participated in track & field and wrestling for four years and cross country for two (Strasburg did not field a cross country program until Stickley’s junior year).
In cross country, Stickley — the 1978 Group A state champion — won every meet except for one in his career, the 1979 state meet.
In track, Stickley ran the mile and two-mile. Stickley won a state championship as a senior in the two-mile and owns the school record (converted to 3,200 meters, his best time was 9:41.9, a Group A state record that lasted 22 years) and once held the school one-mile record (4:25.0).
In wrestling, Stickley competed at 98 pounds for two years, winning the state championship as a sophomore. He won a state championship at 112 his junior year. Stickley was state runner-up at 119 his senior year, when the Rams won the school’s first team state wrestling title.
Stickley is a 1985 graduate of Virginia Tech, where he ran cross country and competed in the 10,000 and 5,000 in track & field. Stickley was inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2005.
Stickley earned All-American honors by placing eighth in the 10,000 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 1985. He owns the 10,000 school record of 28:45.97, which was set in 1984 at the U.S. Outdoor Track & Field Nationals. Of the current Virginia Tech men’s track & field individual records, Stickley’s is the only one that was set prior to 2004. Stickley also earned All-Metro Conference honors in cross country in 1981, 1982 and 1984.
Stickley elected to redshirt for the 1983 cross country season and 1984 track season so he could attempt to qualify for the 1984 U.S. Olympic Trials in the marathon and the 10,000. Stickley did so in both. He placed 20th at the 1983 Chicago Marathon to qualify and 19th in 2:18:35 at the 1984 Olympic Trials when he was seeded 200th out of 204 runners. Stickley’s U.S. Track and Field Nationals time in 1984 qualified him for the Olympic Trials.
Stickley also qualified for the U.S. team for the World Cross Country Championships four times in the senior men’s race, twice while in college (1984 and 1985). He also competed in 1988 and 1989.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Stickley: As an athlete, the workouts, and when you’re traveling to meets, you form a bond with your teammates, and I had a lot of great experiences.
I was a walk-on at Virginia Tech. No one recruited me. I don’t think my times in high school merited a college scholarship. I get that. But I ultimately earned a college scholarship, and I was proud of that. I also believed I was a long-distance runner. I always felt like in high school, two miles, 5K, that’s just not quite long enough. I just always believed the 10,000 was my best race, and then it ultimately was.
My first marathon was in the fall at Chicago [in 1983]. I finished 20th and I beat Bill Rodgers. (Rodgers, 35 at the time, is a former American marathon record holder. He won the Boston Marathon four times and competed in the 1976 Olympics.)
Later I went to the U.S. National Track Championships in the spring of 1984, which was two weeks after the Olympic Marathon Trials. It was actually separate from U.S. Olympic Trials for track and was a last-chance qualifier for the Olympic Trials. So the national championships were watered down, but there were some big names in there, including Frank Shorter. (The 1972 Olympic gold medalist and 1976 silver medalist in the marathon was 36 at the time.)
The qualifying time for the Olympic Trials was 28:46.00. I surged at four miles (about 6,440 meters) and starting running 64-, 65-second laps. I had to kick like a madman that final stretch to get 28:45.97 to qualify for the trials, and I also beat Frank Shorter (who took third in 29:03.40). Twelve years earlier, I vividly remember watching Frank Shorter win the 1972 Olympic Games marathon. Here I was racing against him, and not only did I race against him, I beat him.
At the end of the race, I was standing on the fence regrouping and trying to get my breath, and Frank walked up to me as if he’d known me all his life and he said, ‘Mark, I would have gone with you [at four miles], but you were too fast and I just couldn’t hang.’ My jaw was just on the ground. I said, ‘Yes sir, Mr. Shorter. I’m sorry about that.’ I was 21 years old, and I was in awe of this guy. It was truly a thrill.
Earlier that same year, [Virginia Tech] was on spring break in Florida. I was training a lot on my own but I was still training with the team. We decided to run the Jacksonville River Run, which is a 15K. I talked to my coach, and even though it wouldn’t have counted since it wasn’t on the track, I decided I wanted to try and run a Olympic Trials-qualifying time [in the 10K] en route to running a 15K. I said if I had to walk the last 5K, I’ll walk the last 5K. I was with this pack of Africans and was the only American. We ended up going through in 28:33. I ended up finishing fourth and wound up running the sixth-fastest time ever by an American at the time in the 15K (43:19, a 4:39 mile-pace). That was probably my single greatest racing accomplishment ever, to run that fast in that race. I shocked a lot of people who didn’t know who I was.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Stickley: I really did not want to coach when I got out of college. I wanted to continue running. I moved to Colorado to train, because I wanted to see how far running could take me. This was at a time when races were just beginning to give prize money. I was kind of a fringe runner, not quite good enough to make a lot of money. I felt like I would compete hard until 28, 30. I didn’t want to compete much beyond that.
As it turned out, I continued running very well into my late 30s. A few months after I turned 39, I ran a 15:05 5K, which is a pretty decent time. I was really looking forward to turning 40 and seeing what I could do as a Masters runner. It was around that time I quit my engineering job and opened my running store [Runners’ Retreat in Winchester], but I was starting to have some health issues. My training was just going downhill. I was diagnosed with Graves’ disease (an immune system disorder) in 2002, and that’s when I started thinking seriously about coaching.
I always believed that you cannot coach and be a serious runner and be fair to either the kids you’re coaching, or yourself. Someone is going to get the short end of the stick. I just never wanted to be in that position. Once I was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, then I decided my best running days are gone, and now I can coach. (Stickley started running regularly again about a year after his diagnosis. He currently runs six days a week.)
I felt like I had learned a lot over the years that I could share with the kids. Opening the store, as opposed to working full-time as an engineer, allowed me the flexibility to leave work to coach.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Stickley: Growing up in Strasburg, we had some great coaches. I had the utmost respect for Coach [Glenn] Proctor, who was the head track coach and an assistant wrestling coach. Also Coach [Millson] French, who coached cross country, and Coach Sonny Bayles, who coached wrestling. Those three men were just outstanding coaches and just phenomenal people to work with. They would get the best out of their athletes.
It was a complete thrill and an honor to win the 1980 team state title for [Bayles and Proctor], because they’d come close a number of times. (Strasburg was second in 1973, 1975 and 1976.) And we won pretty handily (by 55 points over Manassas Park).
Q. What’s the best coaching advice you’ve received?
Stickley: It was from Coach Bayles. We were talking about one of my teammates who was not a very good wrestler. He confided in me more than a lot of the other kids, I guess because he was a pastor at my church. He complimented the kid on something, which I thought was a little bit odd. But he looked at me and said, ‘You’ve always got to give a man a fish.’ What he meant by that was, ‘Always find something positive to say about everybody.’
That really stuck with me. Even a good athlete on a bad day, there’s always something positive to find from them. I tell my runners, ‘There’s no such thing as a bad race unless you don’t learn anything from it.’ If you learn nothing, it was a bad race. If you had a race that was sub-par — you didn’t eat right, you didn’t sleep right. you didn’t run the race the proper way — whatever it was, it’s not a bad race as long as you learn something.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Stickley: [In 2004, 2005 and 2009], we missed going to states by one place, and [in 2009] we missed by only four points. It was heartbreaking that it didn’t quite come together those years. When the James Wood boys and girls each missed going to states by four points two years ago, I knew exactly what [coaches Mike] Onda and Liz [Mumaw] were going through. You’d rather lose by 25 or 30 points.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Stickley: The first year I coached, I had a kid named Nathan Marsh. The year before I started coaching, he finished [34th out of 40 runners in 2002] in the district meet. And then his senior year [in 2004], he was top five in a very loaded district and qualified for state. That probably meant more to me than anything else, watching what he did, just sheerly by hard work. He didn’t have a ton of talent, but he worked really hard. To see him go from almost last to almost first ... when it was time to say goodbye to him, it was a very difficult moment for me. He was such a good kid. What he did was really amazing to me.
And there’s some other kids I can think of that went way beyond what they should have done and got more out of the sport than you’d expect. That means a lot. I’m a competitive person. I don’t like not going on to regionals and not going on to states. But I think as a coach, the best part for me is just seeing kids improve and hoping that their experience on the team has been a positive influence on their life.
Also, I am very proud of being responsible for moving the Handley XC course off the school grounds and to Kernstown Battlefield in 2005.
I stumbled across K-town on a long run one day and as soon as I got into the park I thought ‘This would be a great place for a cross country course.’ That was about five years before I started coaching.
It was my suggestion and with the blessings of the athletic department, I was the one to reach out to the [Kernstown Battlefield Association]. They agreed to the idea and gave me free rein to lay out and design the course. For me, K-town was like a blank canvas and I enjoyed coming up with a course. While it has changed slightly over the years — largely to avoid parking tie-ups — the basic design is my original layout. It has been great for Handley XC and a boon to Kernstown, I think.
