Tag Grove has served as Handley’s head swimming coach for 19 seasons. He is a three-time winner of The Winchester Star Swimming Coach of the Year award, which was created for the 2007-2008 season. Grove won the award in 2008, 2009 and 2013.
In the 2007-08 season, Grove guided the Handley boys to the highest state finish in area history for a Winchester-Frederick County school, as the Judges placed fourth in the Group AA/A state meet that year. The Handley girls were second in the district meet that year.
The following year, the Judges boys placed eighth at the Group AA/A state meet, and Grove’s son Ben became the first swimmer in area history to win a Virginia High School League state title. Ben won the 100-yard breaststroke as a junior and repeated the feat as a senior in 2010. The Judges girls placed second in the Northwestern District meet in 2009.
Grove also guided the Handley boys to district titles in 2006 and 2013. The Judges girls were second in the district in 2013.
Grove’s coaching career began when was in college, when he spent two years assisting the Winchester Swim Team. After graduating in 1984, Grove went to Gettysburg, Pa., and helped start a swimming program at the Gettysburg YMCA.
After leaving Gettysburg, Grove’s stops included Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania as a graduate assistant and head coach at Titusville High School in Pennsylvania.
In 1990, Grove came back to Winchester to take over as head coach of the Winchester Swim Team, a role Grove served in until the summer of 2020 (Grove is now WST’s director of swimmer development). WST had 33 swimmers on the team when Grove took over, and that number grew to 160 two years ago.
Also after coming back to Winchester, Grove coached a club team made up of James Wood swimmers. Swimmers from Sherando were added to that team when the school opened in 1993. James Wood and Sherando began swimming at the high school level in 1996, and Grove’s involvement with Frederick County swimming continued through 2001 (James Wood and Sherando trained together through the 2000-01 season).
Grove then became an assistant at Handley in 2001-2002 before taking on the head coaching position for the 2002-2003 season.
Grove is a 1980 graduate of Handley, where he was a forward in basketball and a defensive end and backup quarterback in football. Grove graduated from Shepherd College in 1984, where he swam and competed in the breaststroke for his first three years and the distance freestyle and 400 individual medley for his senior year.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Grove: Swimming-wise, it’s a memory that’s really helped me with my coaching. I was probably 15 of 16, and we were hosting the Junior Olympics in Winchester. I was swimming the 200 breaststroke, and there was a couple of other breaststrokers that were better than me at that time that were 17 or 18. I spent my entire teenage years chasing them.
At the 100, I was right where I wanted to be. I was on their hips and I felt great. Back in the old days, you couldn’t put your head underwater. This big wave of water would come out in front. I was just starting to make my move going into the turn. I had it in my mind I was just going to blow right by them old boys. But this water came up, and I almost drank half of it. I entered my turn, and I couldn’t breathe. I was coughing the whole time. I had to stop. I couldn’t finish the race.
I went to the end of the pool, got out, walked until I got outside the fence and spent some time being by myself, trying to get over that. That was the best I ever felt in my life in a race [until drinking the water]. I still wonder what that swim would have turned into. I might have died in the last 15 meters, but I felt really good about that swim.
That memory is something I’ve shared with the kids when they have things they have been training all season for, and they don’t quite make it. But I remind them that at least they put in the work.
One of my successful memories was the first time I went under a minute in the 100 breaststroke, when I was almost 17. That was at the Chambersburg (Pa.) [YMCA]. I was trying to get it for maybe two years. I had been 1:01, 1:00.-whatever. At Chambersburg, I kind of cheated a little bit on the way back on that last 25. They had a clock up on the wall that you could see, and I knew what numbers I needed to see when I came up on my strokes. I saw I was a little bit behind what I thought I needed my pace to be, so I just sped up for the last 25, and I ended up going 58.7. I’ll never forget that one.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Grove: It was during practice one day at Winchester Swim Team. [Coach] Shelly [Lee] had us swimming up and down the pool. She was hollering at us, same way she always does, really encouraging us. It just kind of hit me in the middle of the swim that I would like to be involved with this when I get older. So from then on — I was 14 at the time — everything that I did was kind of pointing me toward what I’m doing. I just knew I wanted swimming to be a big part of my life.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Grove: Obviously, Shelly [Lee], for what she’s done and what she continues to do for the sport in this area. (Lee was also Handley’s first coach, leading the program for five years before turning it over to Grove.) I don’t think people realize what an asset she is to the swimming community. She’s coached for Winchester off and on since I’ve been here, and it’s great when she has the time to come in and help out with the kids. Our program [at Handley] wouldn’t even exist if it wasn’t for her. She’s certainly one of the people that I look up to.
At Shippensburg, I worked with Donnie Miller, the men’s coach, and Greg Baddy, the women’s coach. I really learned a lot there, especially with the men’s program. They were always in the top four [at the NCAA Division II Championships]. Donnie was great, giving me a lot of responsibility and everything, coaching specific groups.
Another person I learned a lot from was my coach at Shepherd, Rick Gibson. He took average, maybe above-average kids, and every year we were top four, top five in the nation [at the NAIA level]. We had kids who were All-Americans. It was pretty amazing to see what could come out of an old, four-lane pool. He wasn’t a swimmer — he made the Olympic Trials in the decathlon. But he just knew how to write workouts and get us swimming fast. So I’ve always tried to be on top of writing workouts for the kids, and making sure those workouts are pushing them as far as they can go every day.
At Handley, I was fortunate to play for some really good people. [Football coach] Ron Lindon; Dennis Haston, the JV basketball coach. Those people showed you how to run a practice. And Coach [Stuart] Allen, the old track coach at Handley, once I came back to town I spent a lot of time with him. We worked a lot of summers together dealing with pool business. Just spending time with him later in his life, when he was telling stories about his kids, I learned a lot. Also, Ted Sallade, who coaches down in Richmond with Poseidon Swimming. I spent a lot of time with him when Ben was growing up. We would go down there on weekends and Ben would swim with them, and [Soladay] would give me workouts. I probably learned more from him on the winning side of things than anybody else.
Trey Shafer, a former WST swimmer, is now the WST head coach. We learn from each other and share the same vision for the team, which is critical as we continue to build upon the successes WST has had for over 50-plus years.
Everybody that I’ve coached with, I try to learn something from them. A lot of stuff I think in coaching, it doesn’t matter the sport, it’s more about how you deal with the kids.
Q. What’s the best coaching advice you’ve received?
Grove: I don’t think I do enough of this, but I read books about other coaches. Pretty much every season before we start, I read John Wooden’s “The Pyramid of Success.” The first thing he would start with is, “Here’s how we put our socks on. Here’s how we tie our shoes.” It’s not, “Let’s go out there, and here’s the defense we’re going to run, here’s our offense.” He felt like if they didn’t put them on correctly, they would get blisters on their feet, and then they wouldn’t be able to play. I’m not that bad, but I try to pay attention to all those small details.
At the top of “The Pyramid of Success” is competitive greatness, and underneath that is all the things you need to do to be successful as an athlete, and more important, to be successful as a team. I try to keep those things in mind, certainly at the start of the year after I read the book and going through the rest of the year as we get towards the end of the season. It’s a pretty neat thing to look at, and it’s one of those things where every time you read it, it’s going to mean something a little bit different. You might have just read it a year ago. But situations change, and you’ve got new kids coming in and out. That brings a new vibe to the team, a different energy to the team.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Grove: It’s emotionally draining the last time your kids swim. (Grove’s son Bobby graduated from Handley in 2001, and he was followed by Ben in 2010 and his daughter Liz in 2014.) You remember those for sure. Sharing those times with them have been special, but it’s hard to watch as a parent as a coach. I’ve never been good at watching as a parent. [My wife] Kim used to get mad at me for bringing my stopwatch to their college meets and taking splits and trying to get down on deck.
It’s difficult at sometimes when you see a kid who’s got a lot of talent and really needs to be involved in something, and you just can’t reach out to them to get them to stay involved in the program. You end up losing them. This is probably from getting older, but you realize how much sports can really help kids out. I really used to really stress out about losing a kid to soccer or to volleyball or to whatever sport. But as long as they’re doing something, that’s good. But losing kids that have the talent but don’t want to do anything because they’re not really motivated, that’s difficult.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Grove: On the Handley side, the year we were fourth in the state in 2008. That was probably when we had our best team ever on the guys’ side. Brentsville was one of the top programs in the state and in our district at that time (the Tigers were district champs and third in the state in 2008), and they were usually the only loss we had [in that era].
Ben [Grove] and Michael Boutwell, both Handley swimmers, were the first two kids we ever had [for WST] to qualify for the National Club Swimming Association Junior Nationals [in 2008]. That was a big accomplishment for the program.
There was also a moment years ago, we had a girl who was 13. There was something wrong with her physically that was preventing her from getting her left arm all the way out of the water. We worked with her and tried to help her.
There was a meet at the Freedom Center in Manassas. She did her usual belly flop into the water, and she wasn’t looking much different. She did an open turn instead of a flip turn and hung on the wall for a couple of seconds. She pushed off and came right up, all the things you’re not supposed to do, but then three strokes later she was swimming regular freestyle, both arms were coming out of the water, elbows up, fingertips coming in the water. I didn’t even recognize her. It was, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s got it.’ I was all jacked up for that. I went over and gave her a high five. I never saw her again after that day, but it was exciting to see that for her because of what she had to overcome.
