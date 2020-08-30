Lindsay Cole has served as Handley’s head volleyball coach since 2008. In 12 seasons as head coach, Cole has led the Judges to a 129-124 record and three region tournament berths (2012-14).
The 2019 Handley volleyball team went 6-13 overall and 4-10 in the Class 4 Northwestern District, but from 2011-18 the Judges did not have a losing season under Cole. The two winningest seasons for Cole came in 2012 (16-7) and 2017 (16-6), with the 2012 team advancing to the Region II semifinals after finishing in a tie for first during the Northwestern District regular season.
Prior to taking the varsity head coaching job, Cole spent two years coaching the freshman team (2003-04) and three years coaching the JV team (2005-07). Cole has also coached eighth-grade volleyball at Daniel Morgan Middle School since 2008. Cole coached JV softball at Handley from 2004-08.
Cole is a 1999 graduate of Warren County High School. Then know as Lindsay Hazelette, she was a setter in volleyball, a shooting guard in basketball, and a second baseman in softball. She is a 2003 graduate of James Madison University.
Cole is the daughter of Curly Hazelette, who formerly coached sports like football (head coach, 1993-96), baseball and golf (1998-2005) at Warren County High School.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Cole: Probably my favorite was in basketball. On Senior Night, I scored a game-high of 41 points. But other than that, I just enjoyed being a three-sport athlete and making lifetime memories and friendships with those on the team. [As far as recognition], I got a lot of leadership awards — I was a three-sport captain.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Cole: From a young age, because my Dad coached at Warren County High School for many, many years. I grew up being the coach’s daughter and a gym rat. When I started youth softball at the age of 8, I fell in love with sports. I wanted to pursue a coaching/teaching career in late middle school, early high school.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Cole: Definitely my Dad. He kind of coached it all at Warren County. I just kind of grew up on the sidelines and around all of his games and was influenced, doing that as a toddler all the way up through college.
My softball coach in high school, Frank Mason, he had a very unique style of coaching where he just got the best out of all of his players. He would push us to do what’s best for us, but it was always for the best of the team.
And then an influence later once I started my career would be Coach Tommy Dixon (Handley’s head basketball coach from 1986-2013). He took me under his wing and was a big mentor. I looked up to him. He’s definitely become a mentor and a good friend. He obviously has a lot of impact and influence on the community and Handley. He’s done a lot for Handley Pride and what Handley’s Pride’s all about. He still comes back to lend a hand to my players at any time.
Q. What’s the best coaching advice you’ve received?
Cole: I’ve picked up a lot of bits and pieces along the way. My Dad and Mr. Dixon both have 30-plus years of coaching experience. I’ve used them throughout my career as a sounding board and I had a lot of help from my husband [Jon] with raising a family and me coaching at the same time. My Dad and Mr. Dixon told me to control what I can control, stay confident about the sport, always believe in myself and keep developing athletes on the court and in the classroom, hopefully reaching each and every one of them for a lifetime lesson.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Cole: We’re probably in the midst of it right now. COVID-19 restrictions have definitely been a setback. It hasn’t been our usual summer, offseason. Obviously, we haven’t started the season this year, so not only for my players but also myself, it’s kind of been a mental roller coaster. We hope that when we do get back on the court, this might make us stronger. And we’ll enjoy the little things, the little laughter, just being together, more than 10 people in a room without a mask and things like that.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Cole: There’s definitely been a lot in 17 years.
The 2012 team, that was the year where he had to win our last regular-season game against James Wood to tie them for the regular-season district title, and we beat them [3-1]. That same year we went down to Western Albermarle against a very tough team [in the Region II quarterfinals]. We were down [13-10] in the fifth set, but we came back [scoring the last five points] and pulled out the win to give us a regional quarterfinal win.
The team from 2017 was a special team. That was probably the best chemistry, camaraderie, the best feeling all around for a team. They put everything into it and were a close-knit team. If you could put into a time capsule so you could always remember that special chemistry, it was probably that 2017 team you’d want to do that with.
