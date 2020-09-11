Troy Mezzatesta has served as Handley’s head wrestling and golf coach since the 2017-18 school year. Each program had its best season in its third and most recent season under Mezzatesta. In 2019-20, the wrestling team placed fifth in the Class 4 Northwestern District, seventh in Region 4C, and 18th in Class 4 with five state qualifiers, tied for the most in the area. In 2019, the golf team placed fourth in the district.
Mezzatesta arrived at Handley after 12 years as the head wrestling coach and six years as the head golf coach at Loudoun Valley High School. The Vikings golf team won the 2014 Class 4 state title and was the 2013 Class 3 state runner-up. Loudoun Valley golfers won state individual titles every year from 2013-16. Prior to going to Loudoun Valley, Mezzatesta was Loudoun County’s head wrestling coach for three years.
Mezzatesta spent seven years as an assistant wrestling coach before taking his first head coaching job. He spent two years at Clarke County with head coach Mike Smith (the school’s current baseball coach), three years at Handley with head coach Tony Rayburn (who went on to be Handley’s head football coach for 14 years) and two years in his first stint at Loudoun Valley.
Mezzatesta is a 1988 graduate of James Wood High School. He was a running back, cornerback, punter and return specialist in football. He wrestled at 132 pounds as a freshman, 138 as a sophomore, and 145 his last two years. He played center field, left field and second base in baseball.
Mezzatesta graduated from Ferrum College in 1992. He played one year of soccer as a forward, noting that he had last played from 8-11-years-old on a team coached by Dino Morgoglione, who was instrumental in creating the Blue Ridge Youth Soccer Association in 1977. Mezzatesta then spent his final three years at Ferrum on the golf team. After Ferrum, Mezzatesta received further education from Shenandoah University (1993-95) and Old Dominion (1995-97 in a distance learning program) in order to get his teaching certification in various areas.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Mezzatesta: It’s one of those things when you look back as an old guy at 50 years old, you don’t always remember the wins and losses. But you remember the bus rides, the fun that you had at camps with your fellow competitors and athletes. In college, I remember late study sessions with teammates who were really good at math. I was always like, ‘Oh my gosh, I need help with this.’ The wins and losses are really cool, but the memories I had with those people that I still talk to, the camaraderie in the locker room, those things meant a lot.
Being on the JV baseball team was cool in ‘85, because you got to witness a great run [by the varsity] and see what could be accomplished by a hard-working, team unit. (James Wood played in the Group AAA state championship game that year, losing to John. R. Tucker.) That was a heck of a baseball team. We were able to practice with and see those guys battle through a tough tournament. In wrestling, I had some pretty awesome tournaments throughout my career where I beat some good wrestlers. I beat a guy who was a VMI wrestler later on in the finals of the Jefferson Invitational. But mostly it was the moments that centered around the team. Pulling off a victory and having a great bus ride home.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Mezzatesta: My entire life almost. I think coaching was ingrained in me because of my father [Terry]. He was a pretty good athlete. He had offers to play some football in college, but he turned them down to start a family with the love of his life, my mother Carol, and went into car sales. He made up for his lack of being able to participate in sports by coaching Little League sports around here. He coached Little League basketball and baseball, and was commissioner for Little League football for a long time.
My dad was a big-time Tom Landry fan. We would go every summer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where he would tell me all about George Halas and all the stories about Vince Lombardi. He would read me quotes from the books that he had.
He would talk to me about [former North Carolina men’s basketball coach] Dean Smith. I recently got to play a round of golf with [former UNC All-American and Basketball Hall of Famer] James Worthy, and I got to tell him all of the Dean Smith stuff I knew from my father.
I grew up going to my dad’s practices, listening to his stories about legendary coaches and reading about them. He passed away several years ago, and I like to think he’s looking down, proud of what I’m doing, and what’s happening.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Mezzatesta: Like so many other coaches, I picked up things that I could use or translate from guys that coached me.
Dick Harmison (football coach from 1985-89) was a coach at James Wood that I thought came with this passion and compassion as well for his players. He believed in you.
[James Wood wrestling coach] Jaye Copp is a great influence on my attitude of representing myself as a class act on the wrestling mat as a coach. I always appreciate his feedback and counsel.
I feel like Kevin Anderson after football games would always pick me up. (The current Shenandoah University baseball coach was Mezzatesta’s freshman football coach and the offensive coordinator for the James Wood varsity in Mezzatesta’s senior year.) We would have Saturday breakfast together and talk about the football game — what could we have done differently? I think his mentorship, his leadership, things like that from him, I thank him all the time when I see him. We still have a pretty good relationship. Guys like that to me, they show you that they believe in you, and you commit yourself to them. I think you’ve seen that with his Shenandoah baseball program.
I try to emulate that as well. There are kids maybe that I’d refuse to give up on, and then it’s, ‘Oh my gosh, this kid became a state champion in wrestling.’ A couple of kids come to mind in particular. I took things like always believing in kids from my coaches. You see so frequently coaches that berate kids, saying they’re not trying, they’re not giving their best effort. If you show you believe in a kid, they start putting in extra effort, they come back transformed after working in the weight room for you, and these kids accomplish things that maybe they didn’t think they could accomplish. It was all because you believed in them.
Tony Rayburn and Mike Smith, I was assistants to both of them, and both of those guys had that approach, too. Both of those guys come with a real solid level of professionalism. Pepper Martin (a wrestling assistant and baseball assistant while Mezzatesta was at James Wood) was great and influential, too. He makes things positive for his athletes.
You pick and you choose from coaches you had. Things you liked about them, things you didn’t like about them. You try and stay away from the things you didn’t like. The positive things, you try and replicate and reproduce, and that develops you as a person and as a coach.
Q. What’s the best coaching advice you’ve received?
Mezzatesta: Never sell a kid short. Keep them encouraged. Don’t squander their creativity and belief in themselves. Always try to keep them positive and hungry. [At James Wood], we played against some really good football teams out of Woodbridge High School and Gar-Field. We didn’t win a lot, but I feel Dick Harmison, Kevin Anderson and Bruce Sheppard, they always had that positive spin and that ability to keep you believing.
And you have to realize there are different kinds of athletes. Some guys like that Marine-mentality, you can grind something into them, and they respond to that. Some kids shut down when you do that. Trying to learn what motivates kids. Those coaches I mentioned did a great job of that. I’ve always tried to figure out from a kid what motivates them.
Believing in them, and then trying to figure out what motivates them, and then using that to help them elevate their own personal goals is what I try to do.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Mezzatesta: There’s so many kids that work so hard, and they just sometimes don’t find the success that you hope they will. You don’t help them find the success that maybe their parents want. In wrestling, you have to win a wrestle-off to start. You can put in a ton of time, but the other kid just beats you on that day. It’s never easy seeing a kid in the corner with his head down, and trying to talk him through those tough moments. Wins and losses, they just happen. Some hurt more than others. But it’s personally watching kids persevere and put in the sweat and the tears and the blood and maybe not getting to the pinnacle of what they would consider successful for their career, that’s always tough.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Mezzatesta: There’s been a ton of [individual] wrestling state titles that have been so rewarding and so awesome. Winning a [team] golf state title with Loudoun Valley back [in 2014] was pretty special, because it was just a great group of guys. The grind, and the time, and energy spent, and that close-knitness that they had ... you preach those things all the time. The teams that hang out together, win together. When you see it happen, it kind of confirms everything that you preached all those years.
There’s been a lot of other special moments. [Handley senior 132-pound wrestler] Mac Gordon, this year, for example. That kid, going though knee surgery at Christmastime. First of all, ouch. Here’s Christmastime, I’m getting knee surgery. To see a kid like that battle back and get third in the state, that was just a really special moment, too.
And just watching a kid win for the first time. A kid goes out there and he loses, and he loses, and he loses, then he breaks through. Just those wins like that. But it doesn’t always have to be winning. Just having kids accomplish things that they didn’t think they could accomplish is memorable.
