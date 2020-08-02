Josh Haymore has served as Millbrook’s head football coach since 2013. In his seven seasons as coach, the Pioneers have posted a record of 47-31 and advanced to the playoffs each of the past five seasons, the longest streak in school history.
Haymore was selected as the The Winchester Star Football Coach of the Year in 2016, when the Pioneers went 10-2 to set a school record for victories. For the first time since 2010, Millbrook won the Northwestern District title and the Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple, awarded by The Winchester Star to the team that fares best in Winchester-Frederick County games. The Pioneers defeated Sherando 42-41 in the regular-season finale to end the Warriors’ 18-game winning streak against Winchester-Frederick County teams. Millbrook advanced to the second round of the playoffs.
In 2019, Millbrook went 7-4 and tied for second in the Class 4 Northwestern District with a 5-2 record. The Pioneers qualified for the Region 4C playoffs and lost to Broad Run in the quarterfinals.
Prior to arriving at Millbrook, Haymore was an assistant coach at James Madison University from 2005-10 and an assistant coach for Broadway High School in 2011-12.
Haymore’s coaching career at JMU began after his four-year run as the Dukes’ starting long snapper. Haymore played for the 2004 JMU team that won the NCAA Division I-AA championship, the first national championship in school history.
Haymore is a 2001 graduate of Staunton River High School, where he was a four-year varsity player and three-year starter on the offensive line. Haymore was also a three-year starting catcher on the baseball team.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Haymore: Winning the 2004 national championship with JMU. The championship game was unbelievable but the entire season was the same. Every game had their own memories which made the entire season special.
In the [second] game we played Villanova, and my Dad asked me if I wanted to buy a JMU class ring. I said, ‘No Dad, let’s wait a week. Because if we beat Villanova we’re going to win the national championship and get a ring.’ (Villanova made the national semifinals in 2002.) He laughed. We ended up beating them 17-0. It was pouring down rain ... our headsets went out, all that stuff. But the whole season was awesome. Every game was exciting.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Haymore: When I was 14. My Mom [Carolyn] passed away, and [former Staunton River head football coach Bob Gray] was the first one to be there for me. It was almost every day that he would check in on me and my brother. My brother was a senior when I was in eighth grade. He would just ask, ‘How are you doing?’ Little simple things. He was there. And he was one of the pallbearers at the funeral. How he handled things had a big impact on me and I wanted to do the same one day. I usually talk to him once a week, every other week. He’s just always been there, whether it’s a text message or a phone call. When I was in high school, he was my P.E. teacher, and he’d always ask me, ‘How’s your Daddy doing?’ Not many teachers do that. And when you did something stupid, he’d say, ‘That was dumb. Do better than that.’
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Haymore: Coach Gray, because he was tough on us but always cared for us.
Q. What’s the best coaching advice you’ve received?
Haymore: It was after my first or second year at Millbrook when Coach Gray said to me to make sure the kids have fun. Football shouldn’t be a job. It should be a time a player can play a sport they love with their buddies and have fun doing it. Ever since he told me that, it’s completely changed a lot of the things that I believe about coaching. Obviously you’re trying to help the kids. But when you look at the game these kids love, and I love, and all the coaches love, if you ain’t having fun at it, then you ain’t going to love it. Just go out and have fun.
[In 2015], we played Woodgrove when they were really good. (The Wolverines, who went to the third round of the playoffs that year, beat Millbrook 31-28 in double overtime in the fifth game of the season.) Dakota Koenig returned a fumble [80 yards for a touchdown on the game’s first possession] and nobody was screaming and yelling. We didn’t lose that game because of that. Woodgrove was just a better team. But I said to the team, ‘Y’all should be going ape-crap.’ I’m like, ‘This is fun. If you get a tackle for loss, that’s a good thing. Let’s celebrate that. If you get a sack, just celebrate that.’ I’ve been reminding the players to have fun ever since.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Haymore: On the field would have to be the loss to Montana in the national semifinals at JMU in 2008. (The Dukes were ranked first in the nation but committed four turnovers in a 35-27 loss.) We were the better team but had a bad night. We weren’t clicking that night.
Off the field, it’s watching a player lose a loved one and then trying to cope with the loss. It’s easy to deal with things if you can control them, but pulling through adversity and staying strong for things you can’t ‘just fix’ is tough. It’s happened everywhere I’ve coached, but the hardest was with Jordan [Jackson] because of how close we are. (A 2020 Millbrook graduate, Jackson’s father died during the football season last year on Sept. 3.)
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Haymore: On the field, when we won the Apple Cup (the Crimson Apple) in 2016. That was a special team. But in the first few weeks of practice, it was kind of like everybody was going through the motions. We ran one play nine times in practice in a row because one of the players who was a senior was not going hard on that play. I pulled the captains aside along with a couple of the senior leaders who weren’t captains, and I said, ‘Y’all have a senior year that could be special. But I told that guy right there that we were running this play because of him, because he wasn’t going hard enough, and nobody stepped up.’ I told them if nobody wants to step up when somebody messes up, or somebody’s not going hard or somebody’s not doing what they’re supposed to do, then you’re going to have a long season and a disappointing season.
PK Kier wasn’t a talker, Nick Campbell wasn’t a talker, Dwayne Shank was in there. Some of those guys just didn’t talk a lot, but that situation, it just clicked for those guys that they needed to do something or they were not going to have the season that they wanted. They stepped it up and I think they really understood how to be leaders. Those guys went on to be successful not just that year, but in the future. They’re all about to graduate from college and are all good kids.
Off the field is going to various colleges to watch our former players play. The year before last we went and saw PK play. (A running back, Kier plays for the University of Virginia.) It’s usually just me and my wife [Nicole], but one time the babysitter fell through and we went with my kids [Andrew, 6, and Luke, 4] to Marshall [to see former defensive back Nazeeh Johnson, a 2016 Millbrook graduate]. It was awesome. We talked to him for probably an hour after the game. It was awesome to see how much he’s gone from being what he was in high school to the man he is right now. I saw Trammel [Anthony] play at Shenandoah, and Jayden [Johnson] was on that same field [with Bridgewater]. I’ve seen Tyler [Gray] play with JMU. We saw Isaac [Brown] play one time at Richmond last year.
We have eight kids going into college this year. We have season tickets for JMU, and I told my wife we’re going to have to stop buying these because we need to travel around to watch all these guys play. It will be hard to get out there [to Ohio Wesleyan University] to see Gavin [Evosirch] and [Kaden] Buza, but I’m definitely going to get out there and watch them.
