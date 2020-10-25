Erick Green Sr. has served as Millbrook's coach for four seasons and claimed The Winchester Star Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year award after every one of them.
Each of Green's teams have participated in the Class 4 state tournament, with the 2018 team capturing the fourth state title in program history. The Pioneers won regional titles in 2017 and 2018. Millbrook has won at least a share of four Northwestern District regular-season titles and won all three Class 4 Northwestern District tournament titles under Green. The Pioneers also won the 2017 Conference 21 West tournament title.
Millbrook has posted a record of 105-10 under Green. Most recently, the 2019-20 team went 27-3. The Pioneers were co-district regular season champions (they beat James Wood in the tiebreaker game), district tournament champions, and advanced to the Class 4 state semifinals.
Other coaching awards for Green include Co-Region 4C and Co-Class 4 Northwestern District Coach of the Year in 2019-20; sweeping the district, region and Class 4 state Coach of the Year awards in 2017-18; and 4A West Region and Conference 21 West Coach of the Year in 2016-17.
Three years after starting the successful Winchester Rising Stars AAU basketball program in 2000, Green began his first coaching stint at Millbrook as a freshman boys' basketball coach from 2003-05 when current Pioneers coordinator of student activities Scott Mankins was the varsity head coach.
Green is a 1983 graduate of Keyser High School in West Virginia and is a member of the school's athletic Hall of Fame. In 2014, Green was named to Keyser's Football All-Century Team (Green was a running back and defensive back in football). As a senior in 1982 against Southern Garrett, Md., Green rushed for what were then West Virginia high school records for yards in a quarter (216, in the second quarter) and yards in a game (316). Green also rushed for five touchdowns, exiting in the third quarter of a 36-14 win.
Green was a center in basketball. ("I was a 5-foot-10 center," Green said. "That's why I didn't play college basketball.") Green competed in track & field for two years (Green did the 100-yard dash, the 880, and ran on relay teams) and Green played baseball for one year and played center field.
Green is a 1987 graduate of Howard University. A tailback and fullback for the Bison, Green became a member of Howard's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Green: In that [1982 game against Southern Garrett], when you're out there playing and you're having a great game, scoring five touchdowns, you don't think about it much. Let the subs play. I think I came out in the middle of the third quarter. But after it's over, you're like, 'Damn, I wonder if Coach would have left me in, would I have got to 500 yards?' You think about it now, but you can't change it. Those kids, who played behind me, they practiced just as hard as I did. They deserve to play, too.
In 1981, in my first varsity game against Bruce High School (the team's third game of the season), I rushed for 186 yards on three carries and scored two touchdowns (in a 27-0 win). The first time I carried the ball I had an 80-yard touchdown called back. Then I got the ball back the next play and I had an 85-yard touchdown. I carried two more times, and that's when [the coaches knew I could contribute].
That [previous] Sunday we were sitting down at dinner, I told my dad [Nate] that I was going to quit playing football and focus on basketball. He agreed to it, but I had to finish the season out. Then all of the sudden I had that big game, and he said there's no way you're going to quit playing football.
I also scored two touchdowns in a 17-14 win over Fort Hill in 1982. They're a powerhouse in Maryland football (seven state titles) and we hadn't beaten them in a long time. (Keyser had gone 0-20-1 against Fort Hill since 1938.)
[Being selected to two halls of fame] means a lot. I always wanted to be a role model for my kids. I try to tell kids, you put the work in, you get rewarded for it. My parents made me work extremely hard in the offseason. I had to run five miles a day, lift weights, do lot of miles riding the bicycle, swim in the swimming pool for hours in the summertime. I knew what a good work ethic was, and that it pays off. The hard work that I put in, the success that I got, I was able to reach those goals and be selected into those schools' halls of fame. It's special for me to go back home, knowing that they appreciated what I did at Keyser High School.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Green: After I left to go away to college when I would return home [to Piedmont, W.Va., five miles outside of Keyser] I would always go to the basketball court and kids would come out and ask me to teach them how to play. When my children became of age to play I started coaching parks and recreation sports and fell in love with coaching the children. I coached basketball and baseball in Frederick County and I coached football in Clarke County. I also coached a little bit in the Cumberland Area Youth Football League [in Maryland] when [my son] Erick was 5.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Green: [Former Indiana University] coach Bobby Knight and his method of "KIS" — Keep it Simple. You need every player to understand the schemes. It only takes one player to mess up the play, therefore, keep it simple but effective.
[Duke University] coach Mike Krzyzewski and his method of execution. There may be teams that are more athletic than yours, but you can win by execution.
[Former University of Arkansas] coach Nolan Richardson and his 40 minutes of pressure. You have to learn how to apply pressure and handle pressure. Therefore, pressure your opponent to see who can handle the pressure.
[University of Miami] coach Jim Larranaga and his trapping defense. Always have two people guarding the ball. Make them turn the ball over.
Q. What’s the best coaching advice you’ve received?
Green: Scott Mankins told me if that if you prepare and do things the right way, you will be successful. I firmly believe that. That message has helped me succeed at Millbrook. I'm extremely pleased he gave me that advice.
Judge John Prosser also gave me some advice. (Prosser, a former longtime Frederick County Circuit Court judge, played basketball for the Virginia Military Institute in the 1960s.) I first met him when I moved to Winchester [in 1995]. I was working as a probation officer. There was an industrial basketball league. Law enforcement had a team. I played with him, and we became friends.
We would always talk basketball, and he would comment on my teams. He said, 'Teams spend all this time in offseason workouts and practice running their players, then on game day teams walk the ball up the court and play half-court basketball. Coach Green, you've got athletes who can run. Don't hold them back. Let them run.' I came up with a transition basketball scheme. At Millbrook, we RUN ... RUN ... RUN.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Green: Losing 10 games in four years. Every loss was painful. I hate losing and I do not let players accept losing. At Millbrook we spend a lot of time preparing for the season. Therefore, we have a plan, we are prepared and expect to win. It's a life lesson. One day you have to get a job. You have to prepare yourself for a job interview. You don't go to the job interview not to get the job. Therefore, go win the interview.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Green: Knowing that nine players — Madison Green, Amari Anthony, Erika Reed, Haile McDonald, Emily Magee, Ali Hauck, Vanessa Cooper, Hailey Page and Cianna Harrison — reached their dream and signed their letter of intent to play college basketball while I've been coach. Over the past four years Millbrook girls' basketball has had 13 seniors, and 12 of them went on to college and one went into the U.S. Military. That means a lot to me.
And you never forget winning a state championship. I wanted to coach those [2017-18] girls because I was the first coach to put that team together. (Many key players were Winchester Rising Stars teammates in elementary school.) Then years later, I got the opportunity to coach them again, and I wanted to take advantage of it. The state championship run came from a lot of hard work.
I constantly try and tell the girls, 'I'm going to push your buttons to try and make you a better person. I may strain our relationship, because I'm going to push you. But I'll risk straining a relationship to make sure that you win a championship that you'll always remember for the rest of your life.'
To this day, those [2017-18 girls], they know I pushed them extremely hard. I tried to push every button that they had to keep them motivated, keep them focused, keep them wanting to get better. We had some tough practices, tough workouts. We got at each other, got under each other's skin. But at the end, one of the most memorable moments was when I walked into the locker room at [Virginia Commonwealth University], and the smiles and the expressions on their face ... I don't even know the words for it. They were just so happy.
They can always bring their kids back [to Millbrook] and go, 'Look, this is what mommy did as part of a championship team.' That's a plus. It's something they'll remember forever, and I felt like I did my job for that group.
And it set the tone for the kids coming behind them. That's the goal. We play this game to win championships. Every year man, we're going into the season with one thing on our mind, and that's getting back to the state championship game and bringing that trophy home.
