Mark Manspile has served as Millbrook’s head golf coach since 2013. During that time seven of his golfers have advanced to region tournament play.
The 2016 Millbrook team placed third in the Conference 21 West tournament. Last year’s Pioneers placed fifth in the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament and had the biggest improvement in the district in terms of score compared to the district mini tournament, which was also held at Fauquier Springs. Millbrook dropped 42 strokes to finish with a score of 363.
Prior to taking over the head golf position, Manspile was an assistant boys’ basketball coach on the Millbrook team that advanced to the 2013 Group AA Division 4 state quarterfinals.
Manspile is a 2005 graduate of Hedgesville High School in West Virginia. At Hedgesville, Manspile competed in basketball as a point guard, golf (one year), football (one year) as a wide receiver and defensive back, and in hurdles, sprints and relays in track & field. Manspile played basketball at Shepherd University and graduated in 2009.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Manspile: I think just the camaraderie. Being a part of something bigger than yourself. In order to have success, you got to kind of have a team attitude and be a part of a group with a common goal. [As far as accomplishments], the biggest was when we were regional champs my junior year and made it to the state championship game. (The 24-4 Eagles lost to Woodrow Wilson 49-41 in the Class AAA basketball final that year.)
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Manspile: I think it’s one of those things that once you get done playing sports, you’re not fully ready to ever stop. I think a lot of people get into coaching because you want to stay involved with sports and you want to continue to be around them. And you want to give back the way that coaches gave to you. I think it’s kind of about giving back to the game.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Manspile: I think my biggest was probably Kelly Church, my basketball coach [at Hedgesville]. He demanded a lot from his players, and I think we all respected that. You had to work hard to be successful. I think we all kind of bought into the team motto. In order for us to have success, it was going to be bigger than just the individual. It was going to take a team effort. We were able to win a lot of games and beat some teams that if we hadn’t have done all those things, we probably wouldn’t have beaten them. I’ve always tried to keep that in my mind — if you work hard, you’ll achieve success. And if you ever needed anything, he was there for you.
And I learned a lot from [Millbrook coordinator of student activities and former basketball coach] Scott [Mankins] the year that I coached with him. I obviously still learn from him because I’m still working with him a good bit.
Q. What’s the best coaching advice you’ve received?
Manspile: I think it all comes down to just the hard work and the determination. In order to win and be successful, you’re going to have to put in the work. There’s no easy way to get good at any sport. It’s not just golf, it can be football, baseball, basketball, volleyball, whatever sport you play, you have to put in the work and the time and the effort. Those are things I’ve picked up over the years going back to when I was young.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Manspile: Anytime that you’re a coach and you’ve got a group of kids that have worked hard their entire high school career, and that comes to an end with a tough loss, that’s the hardest. It takes the wind out of your sails. They know it’s coming to an end because they just lost and they’ve put all that time and hard work into it.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Manspile: My personal favorite coaching moment was making it to the state tournament the year that I coached basketball at Millbrook. That’s a huge achievement. That group of kids, they worked hard, they bought into what we were doing.
For golf, my first couple of years Sherando had a really good team. We were able to beat them in a nine-hole match in 2014. (That was the only loss the Warriors had in Northwestern District competition that year. They went 3-1 in district duals and won both district mini tournaments to win the district regular-season title.) Our kids bought into that hey, it’s a process, it’s going to take time, keep doing what we’re doing, keep practicing hard, keep working on the things that we’re working on, and they saw that pay off when we were able to beat Sherando.
Although we haven’t advanced as a team to regionals, since I’ve been the coach I’ve had seven golfers advance to the regional tournament. That is totally a result of the players working hard each day in practice and improving. I feel that as a program we’re improving each year and feel very good about where we’re headed this season.
