Megan Roberts has served as Sherando's head cross country coach and head girls' indoor track & field coach since 2018. Roberts was an assistant cross country coach for five years before taking the top position and has been an assistant coach in the outdoor track program for five years.
In 2019, both the boys' and girls' cross country teams placed third in the Class 4 Northwestern District and sixth in Region 4C, with both programs improving on their 2018 seasons. The 2019-20 girls' indoor track team placed seventh in the district after placing fourth in the district and sixth in the region in 2018-19.
Roberts also served as an assistant swimming coach at Sherando for three years prior to taking the indoor track head coaching position.
Roberts is a 2006 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in Quicksburg, where she competed in cross country, track & field and swimming. In cross country, Roberts earned all-state honors as a senior in 2005, taking 10th in a high school personal record of 19 minutes, 42.15 seconds over the 3.1-mile course. In track, Roberts competed in the 800, 1,600, 3,200 and 4x400. In swimming, Roberts competed in the 100 freestyle, the 100 breaststroke, and the relays.
Roberts is a 2010 graduate of Christopher Newport University (she received her master's from CNU in 2011), where she competed in cross country and track. In cross country, Roberts earned First Team All-USA South honors each year from 2006-08. In track, Roberts competed in events similar to what she did in high school and also competed in the 5K in indoors and outdoors and the 10K outdoors.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Roberts: One that really stands out is my freshman year of high school when I qualified for the state cross country meet for the first time. That had been my goal and my focus all season. When I achieved that, it was a really special moment with my coach, [Mary Clanahan]. Coach Clanahan and I, when we found out I qualified, we were jumping up and down and almost knocked over some course flagging. I was still in the finishing chute and she was on the outside of the chute, and we were hugging over the top of the flagging.
High school and college, there are all kinds of fun moments with my teammates. With distance runners, it really becomes a family, because you train together all year.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Roberts: Probably since high school. The [cross country] coaches that I had (Clanahan and John Wymer) had a big impact on me and were a big part of my life, and I wanted to have the same impact on young people.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Roberts: Definitely my high school coaches, Coach Wymer and Coach Clanahan, but also my college [cross country and track] coach, Keith Maurer. With all my coaches, I think one thing they did really well was that they got to know me as a person and an athlete, so they knew the best ways to help me reach my goals, and what buttons to push. If I had a bad race, they knew what to say. They could start to cheer me up a little bit. They always placed emphasis on learning from any mistakes I made, but not to dwell on them. Just move on to the next race.
Q. What’s the best coaching advice you’ve received?
Roberts: There's no one piece of advice that stands out to me. I kind of lean on my experiences as an athlete and what my coaches did for me. Kind of what I talked about before, they always recognized we were people first and athletes second. I think all my coaches were very good at being able to read me. When I had something else going on in my life that was upsetting me or distracting me, they knew when I needed help from that first before I could truly focus on training. They always expected me to try, but they knew when [difficult] things were going on that I might not be 100 percent physically or mentally.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Roberts: What's really fresh on my mind right now is this spring and summer. It was kind of a struggle to figure out how to keep my team connected with each other and how to motivate them to train on their own [with high school sports shut down by COVID-19]. Running by yourself for months at a time, it gets old. I know they miss having their friends and their training buddies, and I was trying to figure out how to motivate them to keep moving forward and keep training on their own. That was something I was struggling with.
I tried some things that I don't how effective they were. Initially I made a Google Classroom in the spring and [cross country and track] coach [Josh] Ilnicki and I were trying to have some Google Meets, video chats with the kids. At a set time each week, we would be on there just kind of talking to them and connecting. Over the summer when we trying to start training up again, I made a team website and I was putting tasks on there, like submit your favorite songs to run to. I made a team playlist. Just trying to pull them in with some stuff like that.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Roberts: It really stands out to me whenever any of my athletes qualify for the state meet because I think of how special that was for me. I'm so happy for them and proud of the work that they've put in, and the toughness they've shown, and how I've been able to see the whole process. Last year it was James Harris in cross country and Molly Robinson in the mile in indoor track. Those are just really great moments to watch them achieve that.
I also enjoy so many little moments that I see with the kids when they support each other and push each other and really show that they're a family, and they're there for each other.
