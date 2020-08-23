Bill Hall has served as Sherando’s head football coach since 2003. In 17 seasons, Hall’s teams have compiled a record of 147-51 and captured eight Northwestern District championships and four Region titles (2005, 2007, 2013, 2017). Under Hall, Sherando has advanced to the playoffs 13 times, recorded two undefeated regular seasons (2006, 2007) and appeared in two state championship games (2007, 2013). He has not had a losing season.
Prior to taking the Warriors’ head coaching job, Hall was an assistant coach at Falls Church (1996-97), W.T. Woodson (1998-99) and Sherando (2000-02).
Under Hall, Sherando has received the Barr-Lindon Crimson Apple awarded by The Winchester Star to the team that fares best in Winchester-Frederick County games 11 times in the 17-year existence of the trophy. The Warriors have taken ownership of the trophy three straight years and eight times in nine years.
Hall has been named The Winchester Star Football Coach of the Year six times (2005, 2007, 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018).
The 2007 Warriors held each of their first 12 opponents to 14 points or less (four shutouts) and were 13-0 heading into the Group AA Division 4 state championship game, but quarterback Ross Metheny (a future Virginia and South Alabama quarterback) suffered what turned out to be a broken ankle on the last play of the first quarter. The Warriors kicked a field goal on the first play of the second quarter to go up 10-7, but defending state champion Amherst County ran off 49 straight points to win 56-10. (A limping Metheny returned to the game twice for a total of five plays in the second quarter. Sherando wasn’t 100 percent certain that Metheny’s ankle was broken until he was examined after he left the stadium at the end of the game.)
In 2013, Sherando entered the Group 4A state championship game with a 13-1 record (losing only to perennial West Virginia power Martinsburg) but lost 56-14 to Dinwiddie, which defeated each of its opponents by at least 21 points that year.
Sherando’s last district championship came in 2018. In 2019, the Warriors went 7-4 overall (5-2 Class 4 Northwestern District) and lost to state runner-up Tuscarora in the first round of the playoffs.
Hall is a 1992 graduate of Strasburg High School. In football, he played defensive end and offensive tackle as a senior. Earlier in his career, he also played tight end. Strasburg’s football teams went 39-10 in Hall’s career, making the playoffs four times and earning five playoff wins. Hall also played basketball, where he played all over the floor. He played point guard as a senior due to some injuries to teammates, but was normally a forward.
Hall is a 1996 graduate of Ferrum College. He played football from 1992-94 as a defensive end. An injury prevented him from playing his senior year, but he served the Panthers as a student-coach.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Hall: My freshman year we played in the [Group A Division 1] state championship game at Big Stone Gap [a 21-20 overtime loss to Jonesville]. Championship games always stick out. My junior year, we lost in the state semifinals [20-16 to King & Queen]. In basketball, we played over at [University Hall at the University of Virginia] in a region game against Luray.
With team success, you have individual accolades. I don’t remember all those things. I remember I was all-district and all-region in football, and I received some recognition in basketball. But as time goes those individual things aren’t as important as the team things. Just being in a championship culture provided a strong foundation for me.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Hall: I think in high school I knew I wanted to be a coach, to be honest with you. Early on for me, sports was just something that clicked, just in terms of being able to connect with people and helping people. I remember working with kids in gym class, but obviously I had great role models there. [Football] coach [Glenn] Proctor, [basketball] coach [Millson] French, were huge back in high school. Gary Ramsey [offensive line] was one of my coaches there. Coach [Jeff] Smoot [offensive coordinator] was one of my coaches. I just had great mentors and saw the impact they were making. Seeing the impact they made on me, and I enjoyed sports, so [coaching] was kind of a natural fit.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Hall: Those guys [that I mentioned], I think probably a lot of those guys saw things in me that maybe I didn’t see in myself and brought those to light. In college, Coach [David] Harper, who recruited me, who was the defensive coordinator and then became the head coach, he was influential in my progress. Mark Cox, who was the first head coach I worked for in Falls Church and then [W.T.] Woodson, he kind of really looked after me and got me hired in Fairfax County, and he was instrumental in making sure I would be going with him to Woodson. He just really showed me what it was to look out for your staff and what it meant to care for players. You’re kind of a combination of all those guys combined.
Q. What’s the best coaching advice you’ve received?
Hall: Just be true to yourself. I think you can learn a lot from different coaches and people. From my perspective, I’m always trying to grow and learn. But how does that fit in with your personality and who you are? You can’t be someone that you’re not.
After I became the head coach here, I remember I called Coach Proctor, and we talked a lot about philosophy. I’ll never forget, he gave me a ‘2-6-2’ rule that applied to your football season. He said, ‘Bill, there’s going to be two games on your schedule that you probably win with not much preparation. And there’s going to be two games on your schedule that you don’t know if you can win even if you do everything. Then there’s going to six games on your schedule that are going to be the games that you have to out-prepare, out-plan, out-execute. Your success will be defined by those six games.’ I’ve always kind of remembered that. Every year before the season starts, I kind of break the schedule down and look at the games, and kind of apply that [rule]. It’s kind of held true.
Q. What have been your most difficult coaching moments?
Hall: I think the state championship losses are tough just because you’ve gone so far and you’re so close to reaching goals that we wanted to achieve. Coming up short, not so much for the win-loss so much, but for the kids, you don’t want the result of that game to diminish their growth and what they were able to accomplish. Both games were very emotional.
We lost to Amherst in 2007. Ross broke his ankle just before we went up 10-7 and there was so much involved in that. Once he broke his ankle, the result of the game was pretty much laid out for you there just because of the caliber of team we were playing. It was emotional for him, it was emotional for all the guys that were invested. There’s so much that goes into a game like that, and you just hate it for the kids. So those two games stand out.
Q. What have been your favorite coaching moments?
Hall: I think that’s really a two-part [answer]. You always remember championship games just because it’s accomplishing goals that we set out for. I remember our first playoff game when I was head coach [in 2005] when we were at Louisa (a 48-35 win that propelled the Warriors to a region championship). That was kind of a fun, magical run. That was back in the day when only four [teams from each region] got into the playoffs. That Louisa team was a really good team. Each of those championship experiences you remember, and you remember the kids.
I think there’s always common characteristics in championship teams, even if it’s not at that state-game level. One, the quality of the people, and their investment into the process. You don’t get to that level without an unbelievable commitment, an unbelievable relationship that we all shared together. The daily dedication, when you reflect back on it, the kids were exceptional people first. Obviously we had good athletes also, but they had a common bond and common vision and they worked relentlessly to achieve it. That was the reason they were able to accomplish what they did.
But then the flip part of that, thinking of the team success makes me just think of the successes of players after high school, whether that be what they do in college, or after that. They’re now husbands and dads. I think that’s a fun part for me now, is watching those guys still be successful in different phases of their life. I connect with those guys regularly now. Ross just had a little boy a month ago, Joey Christine (The Winchester Star Defensive Player of the Year in 2006, played for Norfolk State) being successful in his career [as a head engineer of a construction firm]. All those things just pop up as fun, memorable experiences. That’s the reason why you’re coaching. When you get to see that pay off, it’s very rewarding.
