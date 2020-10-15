Brian Kibler has served as Sherando’s head wrestling coach for two seasons following 10 years as an assistant. Kibler is both a Winchester Star Coach of the Year (2019-20 season) and Star Wrestler of the Year (2002 as a senior at Strasburg High School).
Kibler’s 2019-20 Sherando team finished higher in the Class 4 Northwestern District, Region 4C and Class 4 state tournaments than any other area team.
Sherando placed third in the district tournament after placing fifth the previous year. The Warriors had an area-best 10 qualifiers for the Region 4C tournament, where they placed third after taking seventh in 2019. Sherando tied for the area lead with five qualifiers for the Class 4 tournament. The Warriors placed 13th after finishing 15th the previous year and had the area’s only state champion in freshman 113-pounder Keagan Judd.
The Warriors also went 18-4 in duals, including 5-2 in the Class 4 Northwestern District. Sherando beat each of the three Winchester/Frederick County schools.
Prior to arriving at Sherando, Kibler spent two seasons as Strasburg’s head wrestling coach. The Rams placed third at the Group A state tournament in both 2007 and 2008. The 2006-07 team also won the Region B title.
Kibler also spent 10 years as an assistant football coach at Sherando (five years varsity, five years JV) and two years as an assistant football coach at Strasburg (one year varsity, one year JV). Kibler mostly coached defensive backs and receivers for varsity and coached the offensive backfield at the JV level. Kibler also coached JV baseball in 2007.
In addition to wrestling for four years at Strasburg, Kibler also competed in football and baseball.
Kibler was a three-time state champion wrestler for the Rams. He won state titles at 119 pounds as a senior, 112 pounds as a junior and 103 pounds as a sophomore, when Strasburg won the Group A state championship. When he graduated Kibler was Strasburg’s all-time wins leader with a record of 117-26.
Kibler was an outfielder in baseball. As a senior, he hit .288 with 18 runs.
Kibler was a cornerback and linebacker in football. In his two years on the varsity, Strasburg went 18-6. The 2001 team had an undefeated 10-0 regular season and won the Region B championship before falling in the Group AA, Division 1 state semifinals.
Kibler is a 2006 graduate of James Madison University (he received his master’s degree from JMU in 2007). Kibler wrestled all four years at JMU, competing at 125 pounds his freshman season and at 141 pounds his last three years.
Q. What are your favorite memories as an athlete?
Kibler: When I went through at Strasburg, we had a lot of very successful programs. My senior year, we played in the state semifinals in football; we were [20-2 and Bull Run District champions] in baseball; and [fourth in Group A] in wrestling. Everything’s more fun when you have success and you’re winning. We had a good group of guys and a great group of coaches. I’ll always remember the success we were able to have as an overall group, from football players, wrestlers as well as baseball players.
Q. When did you know you wanted to be a coach?
Kibler: I can’t really isolate a point. I had a tremendous amount of respect for the coaches that I had in high school and I felt like they helped me become who I am. But when I went to college, I didn’t really have much of a direction. I knew I wanted to stay somewhat in the kinesiology field.
I thought back to how much fun I had when I was competing at the high school level and just going to high school in general, and I thought, ‘Hey, why not go back?’ At that point, I made it a goal of mine to go back and try to teach at the high school level, and coaching just seemed to fit right along with that.
Q. Who are your biggest coaching influences?
Kibler: You aren’t going to find a better group of coaches than I had at Strasburg, whether it was Glenn Proctor with football, Jeff Smoot with baseball, or Ricky Bowley with wrestling. You’re not going to find a better group of guys or mentors, really, for a high school. I really loved the coaching that I received in high school. And when I went off to college, and I really admired the last coach I had, Josh Hutchens.
Then I went back to Strasburg and coached under Coach Proctor and Coach Smoot. I learned a lot from them on multiple levels, then I transitioned to Sherando and have been around good people that I get to share offices with now. Pepper [Martin, baseball coach and former wrestling coach]; Bill [Hall, football coach]; and Garland [Williams, boys’ basketball and boys’ tennis coach]; I’m consistently learning not only from the older guys, but also the guys I coach with now just in our wrestling room.
I’ve been very, very blessed, very fortunate to be around so many good coaching role models. The book isn’t closed. I’m still learning, whether it’s thinking back to things I’ve experienced in the past or asking questions to the guys I share the offices with now.
Q. What’s the best coaching advice you’ve received?
Kibler: One thing I try to keep in mind, and I believe it was Jeff Smoot who told me this, was that you’re going to go through three phases as a coach.
When you’re talking about your relationships with athletes, you’re going to be the brother where those kids just can’t do anything right. You’re constantly hounding on them and trying to get them to perform a certain way. Then you’re going to go through a phase where you’re the granddad, and they can’t do anything wrong and you just want to love them to death. Then you’re going to go through a phase where you’re the dad. You’re probably the most effective when you’re their dad, because you’re on their tail when they need it, and you hug them when they need to be hugged. I’ve always tried to stay in that fatherly type of area, because that’s when you’re going to be most effective.
Q. What have been your most difficult and favorite coaching moments?
Kibler: I think the most difficult and your best coaching moments kind of go hand in hand. Most difficult is when you have kids who have set a goal for themselves and you think they have kind of exhausted all efforts to kind of reach that goal, then it doesn’t happen for them. On the flip side, the greatest coaching moments are when you get to celebrate the moments where they set a goal for themselves, they’ve reached their goal, and put everything they had into that. For me, when they reach that goal, and when they get that opportunity to kind of break through and do what they set out to do, that’s a great moment.
