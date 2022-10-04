BERRYVILLE — Allegations that a coach mistreated female soccer players have prompted Clarke County Public Schools to implement measures intended to ensure all student athletes are treated respectfully.
An online complaint system and a Student Athlete Leadership Council are now established. One of the main goals for instituting the council, according to Superintendent Chuck Bishop, is to improve communication between athletes and athletic administrators at Clarke County High School.
"Better communication might have prevented the incident that occurred during our spring soccer season," which ultimately led to the coach's departure, Bishop told The Winchester Star in an email.
In June, Jon Cousins told The Winchester Star he had stepped down after four years as the high school's head coach for girls' soccer. Bishop later said Cousins was "no longer employed by CCPS due to his behavior at the state quarterfinal game at Poquoson" High School.
A video taken at Poquoson, a copy of which was provided to the newspaper, shows a man who appears to be Cousins berating the team, using some expletives in the process.
Neither Cousins nor Bishop or Athletic Director Casey Childs have said whether Cousins resigned or was fired.
At last week's Clarke County School Board meeting, though, Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith said Cousins "was let go." Asked later to clarify that remark, she told The Star in an email that "he was fired."
"I hate saying 'fired,' so I was trying to be mindful and said 'let go' instead," she explained.
During the meeting, Singh-Smith acknowledged that matters involving the probe could have been handled better.
"There were some missteps," she said.
Asked to elaborate, Singh-Smith told The Star in her email that, "Clarke County has a policy in place regarding harassment. A complaint was brought forward to administration and the coach was talked to regarding the issue."
But "in hindsight," she continued, "we now understand there were ongoing issues with the coach, and the matter should have been looked into further."
"We're learning from our mistakes," she told a large crowd at last week's School Board meeting. "If we don't learn from our mistakes, then come back and eat me alive."
Based on information that CCPS officials received while investigating the matters, Singh-Smith emphasized that "no one (currently employed by the school division) is getting terminated, and no one is getting put on leave."
She didn't rule out that possibility if new information emerges and board members and/or administrators determine that an employee should be fired or suspended.
Her remarks didn't sit well with Maya Marasco, a recent CCHS graduate who was on the girls' soccer team.
"Somebody does need to be held accountable," Marasco told the board.
During public comment periods at several school board meetings, Marasco has asserted that girls' soccer team members had been subjected to verbal abuse and harassment.
"I think all of us in this room agree the (coach's) behavior was egregious in nature and ... shocking to all of us," Singh-Smith said during last week's meeting.
"To some degree ... we failed these girls," she said, in terms of ensuring they were treated with respect.
"What we're trying to do now is make things better. No one ... intentionally allowed for this to happen," Singh-Smith added.
A Title IX investigation is ongoing. Title IX refers to legislation prohibiting gender-based discrimination in any school that receives funding from the federal government.
An online form has been developed for people to report any mistreatment they perceive going on within athletic programs at either CCHS or Johnson-Williams Middle School.
The form is accessible at https://www.clarkecountyathletics.org/main/filesLinks. Scroll down to "Links." The form is the first item on the list.
Complainants are required to provide their names, email addresses and phone numbers. They must identify the sport which they're concerned about, the level at which it's played (varsity, junior varsity or middle school), the date and location of the incident, the coach involved and their position (player, parent, coach, administrator, spectator or "other"). They're asked to fully describe the incident.
Anonymous complaints won't be accepted, Bishop emphasized.
"Clarke County Public Schools has high expectations for the behavior of coaching staff and student participants in all athletic and extracurricular activities," the form reads. "Incidents, once reported, are forwarded to school-based and central office administration for investigation."
Bishop said that when a complaint is submitted through the form, it automatically will be forwarded to him, Assistant Superintendent Rick Catlett, CCHS Principal Dana Waring and Childs. They all will be involved in determining how it's investigated, he said.
The Student Athlete Leadership Council recently held its first meeting.
Coaches and players of individual sports choose which players they want to represent them on the council, Bishop said.
New procedures also have been established for the accounting of admission fees at CCHS athletic events.
Those procedures come following concerns voiced during the board's August meeting by Vincent Marasco, who is Maya's father. However, Bishop said changes were in the works before the elder Marasco made his comments.
Vincent Marasco has said he's a frequent volunteer with high school sports activities.
Three people now will be required to count gate proceeds from athletic events — the last person to use the "ticket box," then an athletic department administrator followed by a bookkeeper "who is the final" determiner of how much was collected, Bishop said.
Any discrepancies between each counting will be noted, he said.
"Discrepancies happen on occasion, and sometimes those are as simple as failure to pull a ticket when someone pays," said Bishop. "Those are pretty easy situations to work through with our volunteer gate workers. If there is a major inaccuracy found, we will work with the gate worker to audit the money box and determine why the difference exists."
The procedures were implemented in August when the new school year began. Since then, Bishop said, all tallies of proceeds have been accurate except for one found to be "off a little bit" at a football game.
Overall, the process "seems to be working" like it's intended, he said.
The procedures don't apply to the Eagle Athletics Association (EAA), the high school's athletic boosters organization. It sells concessions at athletic events.
Bishop said the EAA operates independently from the school division, with its own slate of officers and financial records.
