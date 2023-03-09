WINCHESTER — The Housing Coalition of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is holding a free housing summit next week at Shenandoah University.
The program, which will run from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in Stimpson Auditorium at the university's School of Business, is titled "Building for Impact, United for Change" and will cover a variety of topics related to the availability and affordability of homes in and around Winchester.
Guest speakers for the event will be Ryan Price, chief economist for the Virginia Realtors trade association; Sean S. Suder, founder and lead principal of the ZoneCo advocacy organization that consults with communities to create equitable zoning regulations; and Erica Sims, president of the nonprofit HDAdvisors group that helps municipalities, organizations and companies develop affordable housing initiatives.
Additionally, two 60-minute panel discussions will be held during the summit. The first, which will focus on finding financing and resources to develop affordable housing, will include panelists from the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Virginia Housing, Blue Ridge Housing Network and F&M Mortgage. The second, which will provide case studies in developing affordable and workforce housing, will include representatives from ZeroPak Development LLC, Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, Shenandoah Fellowship Foundation, Opequon Presbyterian Church and St. Paul's on-the-Hill Episcopal Church.
The registration deadline for the free housing summit has already passed but, as of Thursday morning, a few seats were still being offered at housingnsv.org.
The Housing Coalition of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is a nonprofit alliance of the Blue Ridge Association of Realtors, United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley and Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity. Its goal is to ensure that everyone in the Winchester area has access to safe, quality and affordable housing by connecting clients with agencies that work to prevent homelessness, assist with finding a home to buy or rent, help secure financing and save money for a downpayment, and establish manageable household budgets.
