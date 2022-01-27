WINCHESTER — No need to take the sleds out of the closet this time, kids.
A winter storm to develop off the coast is expected to bring the Northern Shenandoah Valley only a light coating of snow today.
Thursday night, the National Weather Service was predicting that snow would start falling across Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County early this afternoon and continue until about 10 p.m. The official forecast was for less than an inch of snowfall, with a "reasonable worst case scenario" of two inches.
Asked what the unreasonable worst case scenario would be, meteorologist Ray Martin at the weather service office in Sterling said 2½ inches.
"There's some possibility" of that, Martin said. "The odds are not great, though," maybe about a 10% chance.
Southbound travelers along Interstate 81 can expect to encounter a little more snow. Up to 2½ inches officially is forecast from Harrisonburg to the southwest into northwestern North Carolina, as well as into southeastern West Virginia.
Larger amounts of snow are likely along the East Coast. Portions of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, northern Delaware and southern Maryland are under a Winter Storm Watch and could see a white blanket as much as 10 inches thick. Parts of the Delmarva Peninsula in southern Delaware and extreme southern Maryland are under a winter storm warning and could receive up to 15 inches of snow.
Locally, a high temperature of 34 degrees — just a tad above the freezing point — is forecast for today, followed by an overnight low temperature of 17 degrees.
The first full day of the weekend will be bone-chilling. Saturday's high temperature is expected to reach only about 22 degrees, and the overnight low is anticipated to drop into the single digits.
Sustained winds of 7-14 mph, with gusts of up to 23 mph, are possible Saturday night into early Sunday. The wind chill — how the cold feels to exposed skin — could drop to -11 degrees or lower.
A warming trend is expected beginning early next week, with daytime temperatures climbing into the upper 30s and 40s.
High temperatures could reach the 50s "if we're lucky," Martin said.
The next chance of precipitation is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, but that will be rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.