WINCHESTER — The owners of Celebrity's Hemp Dispensary and Smoke Lodge are eager to give back to the community that has supported their fledgling business since its opening on June 28.
From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, the store at 326 S. Braddock St. will be collecting new coats, hats and gloves to distribute to the city's homeless residents. Owner Tiauntia Green said she and her partner, Marcus Shelton, already bought 25 store-branded coats and hats that will be given away this weekend.
"I want to give the homeless something new," Green said. "Everybody deserves something new."
If you want to help but can't donate a new coat, hat or gloves, Green said cash will also be accepted. The money will be used to buy cold-weather outerwear for people in need.
Also on Saturday, Celebrity's will host its first spades tournament from 6 to 9 p.m. Green said the card tournament will then become a weekly event, and teams can enter for $40 each.
For more information about the spades tournament or Saturday's coat collection, call 540-504-7965 or email celebrityshempagri@gmail.com.
