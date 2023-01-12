Cold Morning Coffee

Dressed in his insulated coveralls that he said are rated for subzero temperatures, Winchester native Elvis Sisk, 62, enjoys a hot cup of coffee on a Tuesday morning on East Piccadilly Street in downtown Winchester.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

