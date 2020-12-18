The following is a glance at the rest of the area’s college baseball players (a story on Millbrook graduate and Navy senior pitcher Trey Braithwaite appeared in Friday’s edition of The Winchester Star). Names were provided by high school coaches. Each athlete’s 2019-20 class designation is listed.
Millbrook
Alex Amos, Flagler: A redshirt junior infielder, Amos started all 22 games and batted .250 (20 for 80) with three RBIs, 16 runs, four doubles and 12 walks (.368 on-base percentage). The NCAA Division II Saints went 13-9 overall and 4-8 in the Peach Belt Conference. In 2019 at the University of Pittsburgh, Amos played in eight games (six starts) and hit .063 (1 for 16) with two RBIs and two runs before being shut down with a wrist injury. The NCAA Division I Panthers went 21-34 (8-22 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Chandler Ballenger, Alderson Broaddus: A freshman outfielder, Ballenger played in 11 games (eight starts) and batted .115 (3 of 26) with two RBIs and four runs. The NCAA Division II Battlers of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference went 1-12 overall.
Trenton Burgreen, Shepherd: A senior infielder, Burgreen started all 18 games and batted .180 (11 for 61) with two home runs, 12 RBIs, six runs and two doubles. The NCAA Division II Rams of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference went 11-7 overall. As a junior in 2019, Burgreen played in 46 games (44 starts) and batted .267 (35 for 131) with six home runs, 29 RBIs, 40 runs, four doubles and five stolen bases. The Rams went 36-16 overall and 24-6 in their final season in the Mountain East Conference, taking the MEC North Division for the fourth-straight season.
Conor Hartigan, James Madison: A junior outfielder, Hartigan started all 16 games and batted .236 (13 for 55) with one home run, nine RBIs, seven runs, three doubles and three stolen bases. He reached base safely in each of his last 13 games. The NCAA Division I Dukes of the Colonial Athletic Association went 10-6. As a sophomore in 2019, Hartigan missed most of the season with an injury but played in 20 games (14 starts) and batted .280 (14 for 50) with one home run, 11 RBIs, five runs and a .383 OBP. The Dukes went 31-26 (11-13 CAA).
Ryan Houchens, Shenandoah: A sophomore outfielder, Houchens played in one game and singled in his one at-bat. He also scored a run. The NCAA Division III Hornets went 10-2 overall and 2-0 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Nate Jaye, King: A junior infielder and pitcher, Jaye played in seven games, pitching in six games (one start) and went 1-0 with eight strikeouts, three walks and a 6.75 ERA in eight innings. The NCAA Division II Tornado went 15-9 overall and 7-2 in the Conference Carolinas. As a sophomore in 2019, Jaye played in 28 games (21 starts) and batted .177 (11 for 62) with one home run, five RBIs, 13 runs and four stolen bases. He walked 14 times, was hit by seven pitches and had a .381 OBP. On the mound, Jaye appeared in two games and had three strikeouts, three walks and a 23.14 ERA in 2.1 innings. The Tornado went 14-27 (7-17).
Ryan Kennedy, Kennesaw State: A junior pitcher, Kennedy appeared in five games (four starts) and went 2-2 with 13 strikeouts, nine walks and a 5.82 ERA in 17 innings. The NCAA Division I Owls of the Atlantic Sun Conference went 10-8 overall. As a sophomore in 2019, Kennedy started 14 games (tied for the team lead) and went 5-3 (team-high in wins) with 66 strikeouts (team-high), 25 walks and a 5.16 ERA in 75 innings. The Owls went 27-29 (11-13 Atlantic Sun).
Haden Madagan, Shenandoah: A freshman pitcher and outfielder, Madagan did not pitch and played in two games (one start) and scored one run. He did not get a hit in his one at-bat.
Anthony Simonelli, Virginia Tech: A junior pitcher, Simonelli tied for the team lead with four starts and went 2-1 with 26 strikeouts, 13 walks and a 2.95 ERA in 21.1 innings. His batting average against was .195. The NCAA Division I Hokies went 11-5 (1-2 ACC). As a sophomore in 2019 at St. John’s River, Simonelli appeared in 15 games (13 starts) and went 6-3 with 77 strikeouts, 20 walks and a 3.54 ERA in 68.2 innings. Simonelli was a NJCAA National Pitcher of the Week. The Vikings went 37-19 overall and 15-9 in the Mid-Florida Conference.
Jalen Tyson, Alderson Broaddus: A first baseman, Tyson was redshirted and did not see any action.
Clarke County
Jordon Turner, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise: A senior shortstop and outfielder, Turner started all 17 games he played in and batted .170 (8 for 47) with eight runs and six RBIs. Turner drew nine walks and was hit by a pitch eight times and had a .385 OBP. The NCAA Division II Cavaliers went 11-10 overall and 3-6 in the South Atlantic Conference. As a junior in 2019, Turner started all 49 games he played in and batted .252 (32 for 127) with 26 runs and 14 RBIs. Turner tied for the team lead with 26 walks, was hit by a team-high nine pitches and had a .404 OBP. U.Va.-Wise went 26-27 and 19-13 in their final year in the Mountain East Conference.
Kaden Warren, Shepherd: A sophomore catcher and outfielder, Warren did not see any action. As a freshman in 2019, Warren played for NCAA Division III Lynchburg and played in 39 of 41 games, batting .306 (48 for 157, his hit total was second on the team) with 22 RBIs, 26 runs, nine doubles and 10 stolen bases. Warren had a 14-game hitting streak. The Hornets went 19-22 overall and 11-11 in the ODAC.
Handley
Tommy Downey, Scotland Campus Sports (transferred to Salem for 2020-21): A pitcher and third baseman, Downey had a 3.89 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 15.2 innings for the prep school in the fall of 2019. Downey batted .357. Downey will be a freshman for Salem (W.Va.) University, which is an independent NCAA Division II school.
James Wood
Jacob Bell, Shenandoah: A freshman pitcher, Bell did not see any action.
Tanner George, Garrett: A sophomore outfielder and pitcher, George played in 10 games and batted .174 (4 for 23) with four RBIs, five runs, six walks and a .345 OBP. George did not pitch. The Lakers of the National Junior College Athletic Association went 8-5 overall and 1-2 in Region XX. As a freshman in 2019, George played in 25 games and batted .161 (7 for 31) with six RBIs, seven runs, seven walks and a .357 OBP. On the mound, George appeared in 10 games and had 10 strikeouts, 16 walks and a 9.49 ERA in 12.1 innings. The Lakers went 29-25 (12-12).
Joel Smith, Shenandoah: A junior pitcher, Smith appeared in two games and allowed one hit while posting a 0.00 ERA in 1.1 innings. As a sophomore in 2019, Smith appeared in two games and had three strikeouts, three walks and a 37.80 ERA in 1.2 innings. The Hornets went 35-15 (13-9 ODAC) and won the ODAC Tournament. SU earned its 10th NCAA Tournament berth in 11 seasons and won the Union Regional, the school’s third-ever regional title. The Hornets were swept 2-0 by Johns Hopkins in the Super Regionals.
Sherando
Kyle Armistead, Garrett: A redshirt freshman infielder, Armistead played in three games. He did not have a hit but had a .333 OBP, walking once in three plate appearances.
Pearce Bucher, Shenandoah: A sophomore third baseman, Bucher started all 12 games and batted .333 (15 for 45) with 11 RBIs, four runs and four doubles. As a freshman in 2019, Bucher played in 17 games (10 starts) and batted .261 (12 for 46) with two runs.
Tad Dean, Shenandoah: A sophomore pitcher, Dean appeared in four games (two starts) and went 2-1 with nine strikeouts, six walks and a 2.30 ERA in 15.2 innings. As a freshman in 2019, Dean appeared in three games and had three strikeouts, two walks and a 33.75 ERA in 1.1 innings.
Jack Duvall, Shenandoah: A freshman infielder, Duvall played in one game.
Hunter Entsminger, James Madison: A freshman pitcher, Entsminger appeared in five games (one start) and went 1-0 with nine strikeouts, five walks and a 6.75 ERA in 9.1 innings.
Adam Miller, Shepherd: A junior pitcher, Miller did not see any action. As a sophomore in 2019, Miller appeared in 12 games (six starts) and went 5-3 with 49 strikeouts, 16 walks and a 3.51 ERA in 48.2 innings.
Frankie Ritter, Shenandoah: A sophomore shortstop, Ritter played in all 12 games (11 starts) and batted .348 (16 for 46) with five RBIs, 12 runs, two doubles, four triples and a .415 OBP. Ritter was named an ODAC Player of the Week on March 9. As a freshman in 2019, Ritter played in 35 games (29 starts) and batted .336 (42 for 125) with one home run, 14 RBIs, 37 runs, nine doubles and a .415 OBP. Ritter was named to the ODAC All-Tournament team.
Adam Whitacre, Radford: A redshirt senior outfielder, Whitacre appeared in four games (three starts) after returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered in the summer of 2019. Whitacre batted .400 (2 for 5) with one run, one stolen base and a .625 OBP. The NCAA Division I Highlanders of the Big South Conference went 9-8. As a redshirt junior in 2019, Whitacre played in 48 games (41 starts) and hit .261 (41 for 157) with six home runs, 25 RBIs, 26 runs, 11 stolen bases, six doubles, three triples, 18 walks and a .354 OBP. The Highlanders went 30-27 (19-8 Big South).
Mountain View ChristianKooper Anderson, Shenandoah: A freshman utility player, Anderson played in three games and did not get a hit in his only at-bat.
Legacy ChristianMiles Gayles, Shenandoah: A freshman first baseman and pitcher, Gayles did not see any action.
Micah Sloane, Shenandoah: A freshman second baseman, Sloane played in one game.
