The following is a glance at the rest of the area’s college cross country runners. Names were provided by high school coaches.
MenClarke County
Ian Dors, Christopher Newport: A senior, Dors placed 25th in 21:24.1 (6K) at the William & Mary Invitational. The NCAA Division III Captains placed second in the Capital Athletic Conference meet and eighth in the South/Southeast Regional Championships.
Handley
Ryan Coffelt, Shenandoah: A freshman, Coffelt placed 99th in 30:56.8 (8K) at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference meet. The NCAA Division III Hornets placed sixth in the ODAC meet.
James Wood
Kevin Konyar, Bloomsburg: A sophomore, Konyar set a personal best in a 10K race to take 69th at the NCAA DII Atlantic Regional (33:40.9). Finished 61st in 27:28.7 (8K) at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference meet. Set a personal-best in an 8K race by taking 20th in 26:23.7 at the Don Carthcart Invitational. Set a personal-best in a 6K race by taking 16th in 21:02 at the Husky Invitational. The NCAA Division II Huskies placed 12th at the PSAC meet and 13th at the NCAA Atlantic Regional meet.
Millbrook
Alec Schrank, Air Force: A junior, Schrank placed 34th at the Mountain West meet in a personal record 24:13.3 (8K). The NCAA Division I Falcons placed fifth at the Mountain West meet and ninth in the Mountain Regional.
WomenClarke County
Skylar Bragg, Minnesota State Mankato: A freshman, Bragg placed 10th at the Trent Smith Invite (19:23, 5K), 57th at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference meet (24:39.74, 6K) and 184th at the NCAA Division II Central Region Championship (25:24.80, 6K). The Mavericks placed sixth at both the NCIS and Central Region meets.
James Wood
Haley Witt, Virginia Wesleyan: A freshman, Witt was the top finisher for Virginia Wesleyan at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference meet (47th in 25:13.8, 6K) and the NCAA Division III South/Southeast Region meet (142nd in 25:40.7). Witt had a personal-best of 24:43 at the Don Cathcart Invitational. The Marlins placed eighth at the ODAC meet and 30th in the region meet.
Millbrook
Kaycee Cox-Philyaw, William & Mary: A freshman, Cox-Philyaw placed 56th at the Colonial Athletic Association meet in a season-best 22:56.0 (6K). She also placed ninth at the William & Mary Cross Country Invitational in 19:51.5 (5K). The NCAA Division I Tribe placed third in the CAA meet and 12th in the Southeast Region meet.
Sherando
Emily Petsko, Virginia Wesleyan: A freshman, Petsko was the team’s third finisher at the ODAC meet (56th in 25:51.5) and at the NCAA DIII South/Southeast Region meet (181st in 27:02.8).
