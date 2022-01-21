The following is a glance at the rest of the area’s college football players. (A story on Clarke County graduate and Ithaca College kicker Nick Bahamonde appeared in Friday's edition.) Names were provided by high school coaches.
Clarke County
Kellan Dalton, Virginia-Wise: A redshirt freshman kicker, Dalton played in four games and had 15 kickoffs for 872 yards, including three touchbacks. The NCAA Division II Cavaliers went 5-6 overall and 4-4 in the South Atlantic Conference.
Jacob Peace, Virginia Military Institute: A redshirt junior offensive lineman, Peace started nine games at left guard and helped the Keydets average 31.3 points per game (fifth in the nine-team Southern Conference) and 418.8 yards per game (third), including 257.4 passing ypg (third). The NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Keydets went 6-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play. Peace announced on Dec. 26 that he has committed to Florida International of the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision. As a graduate transfer, Peace has two years of eligibility remaining.
Peyton Rutherford, James Madison: A redshirt freshman running back, Rutherford played in six games and had 11 carries for 66 yards (a 6.0 average). He scored his one touchdown on a 58-yard run in the season opener against Morehead State. He also had one catch for three yards. The NCAA Division I FCS Dukes went 12-2 overall and 7-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association to share the conference title. JMU advanced to the FCS semifinals, where it lost to eventual national champion North Dakota State 20-14. The Dukes ended the year with a No. 3 ranking. JMU will begin its transition to the FBS level in 2022.
Trey Trenary, Bridgewater: A freshman defensive tackle, Trenary did not see any action. The NCAA Division III Eagles went 4-6 overall and 1-5 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Bryan Wallace, Charlotte: A redshirt junior defensive lineman, Wallace played in 10 games and had 12 tackles (1.5 for loss), half a sack and two quarterback hurries. The NCAA Division I FBS 49ers went 5-7 overall and 3-5 in Conference USA.
Handley
Joey Ashby, Apprentice: A freshman defensive lineman, Ashby played in two games and made two tackles. The Builders of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association went 2-7.
Miles Ashe, Christopher Newport: A sophomore defensive back, Ashe did not see any action. The NCAA Division III Captains went 5-5 overall and 3-3 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.
Trey Craft, Hampden-Sydney: A freshman offensive lineman, Craft did not see any action. The NCAA Division III Tigers went 5-5 overall and 4-2 in the ODAC.
Kevin Curry, James Madison: A redshirt freshman wide receiver, Curry played in 11 games and had six catches for 72 yards. Curry had three catches for 50 yards and a 34-yard TD reception in the season opener against Morehead State.
Aidan Haines, Mount Union: A freshman linebacker, Haines played in one game. The NCAA Division III Purple Raiders went 13-1 overall and won the Ohio Athletic Conference with a 9-0 record. Mount Union advanced to the D3 semifinals, where it lost to North Central (Ill.) 26-13. The Purple Raiders ended the year with a No. 3 ranking.
Malachi Imoh, William & Mary: A redshirt freshman running back, Imoh missed the first four games due to injury. He played in seven games (two starts) and recorded 67 carries for 384 yards (5.7 average) and two TDs. He also had eight receptions for 63 yards and returned five punts for 30 yards. Imoh had 101 yards on 13 carries, including a 53-yard touchdown, against No. 2 James Madison on Nov. 13. Imoh was selected to the Phil Steele All-CAA Second Team. The NCAA Division I FCS Tribe went 6-5 overall and 4-4 in the CAA.
Joey Mammano, Apprentice: A junior offensive lineman, Mammano started at left tackle in all eight games the Builders competed (they won one game by forfeit). Apprentice averaged 281.3 yards per game (203 passing) and 16.6 points per game.
Aidan Marshall, Auburn: A senior punter, Marshall did not see any action. The NCAA Division I FBS Tigers went 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers lost 17-13 to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.
Rashaad Morris, Charleston: A redshirt sophomore defensive back, Morris did not see any action. The NCAA Division II Golden Eagles went 8-2 overall and in the Mountain East Conference.
Jayden Vardaro, Shippensburg: A freshman tight end, Vardaro did not see any action. The NCAA Division II Red Raiders went 9-2 overall and 5-2 in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East.
Leland Walkling, Bridgewater: A freshman linebacker, Walkling did not see any action.
James Wood
Sam Adkins, Bridgewater: A sophomore defensive back, Adkins played in four games, made five tackles, and had an interception in the season opener against Gettysburg.
William Crowder, Shenandoah: A sophomore running back, Crowder played in eight games and had six carries for 103 yards (a 17.2 average), two catches for seven yards and five kickoff returns for 73 yards (a 14.6 average). The NCAA Division III Hornets went 7-3 overall and 3-3 in the ODAC.
Jayson Herndon, Concord: A freshman tight end, Herndon did not see any action. The NCAA Division II Mountain Lions went 4-6 overall and 4-6 in the Mountain East Conference.
Jackson Turner, Endicott: A sophomore linebacker, Turner played in four games and had one tackle. The NCAA Division III Gulls went 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the Commonwealth Coast Conference to win their first conference title since 2013. Endicott lost 20-14 to No. 18 Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the first round of the D-III playoffs.
Andrew Waters, Concord: A freshman linebacker, Waters did not see any action.
Millbrook
Trammell Anthony, Shenandoah: A senior cornerback, Anthony started and played in nine games and had 40 tackles (31 solo, including 1.5 for loss) and had four passes defensed. Anthony had an interception with 37 seconds left in the end zone to preserve a 20-14 win over ODAC champion Washington & Lee in the regular-season finale. Anthony also had 11 tackles in the game and was named ODAC Defensive Player of the Week. Anthony earned Second Team All-ODAC honors.
Diante Ball, Dickinson: A freshman running back, Ball played in 10 games and led the Red Devils in rushing with 134 carries for 594 yards (a 4.4 average) and six TDs. He also had 14 catches for 180 yards and two TDs. He led Dickinson with 48 points. Ball closed the year with 14 carries for 103 yards and three TDs and had four catches for 36 yards in a 27-20 win over Ursinus. He had a season-high 113 rushing yards against Gettysburg on Sept. 18 and 92 yards and two TDs receiving on Sept. 11 against Muhlenberg. Balll was All-Centennial Conference Honorable Mention. The NCAA Division III Red Devils went 4-6 overall and 4-5 in the Centennial Conference.
Isaac Brown, Richmond: A redshirt junior wide receiver, Brown played in seven games and had 17 catches for 231 yards and two TDs. Brown had a team-high 87 receiving yards on five catches and scored one TD against Howard on Sept. 4. He also had six punt returns for 22 yards. The NCAA Division I FCS Spiders went 6-5 overall and 4-4 in the CAA.
Kaden Buza, Ohio Wesleyan: A sophomore quarterback, Buza played in five games and completed 39 of 55 passes for 343 yards, four TDs and two interceptions. He also rushed 11 times for 54 yards (4.9 average). The NCAA Division III Bobcats went 8-2 overall and 7-2 in the North Coast Athletic Conference.
Andrew Dennard, Allegheny: A sophomore tight end, Dennard did not see any action. The NCAA Division III Gators went 3-7 overall and 2-7 in the NCAC.
Tyler Duckstein, Bridgewater: A sophomore offensive lineman, Duckstein started four games at right guard.
Jordan Jackson, Frostburg State: A redshirt freshman wide receiver, Jackson played in two games. The NCAA Division II Bobcats went 10-1 overall and 9-1 in the Mountain East Conference to share the conference title.
Jayden Johnson, Bridgewater: A senior defensive end, Johnson played in all 10 games and had 28 tackles (six for loss), a team-high five sacks, and forced two fumbles. Johnson earned Second Team All-ODAC honors.
Nazeeh Johnson, Marshall: A redshirt senior safety, Johnson had 67 tackles (2.5 for loss), five pass breakups and two interceptions. Johnson had 12 tackles (eight solo) on Sept. 18 against East Carolina. Johnson was named All-Conference USA Honorable Mention and was of four players who earned Unsung Hero awards from the Herd. Johnson was one of 154 players who participated in the Tropical Bowl All-Star Game on Jan. 15 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The NCAA Division I FBS Herd went 7-6 overall and 5-3 in Conference USA. Marshall lost 36-21 to Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl.
James Nelson, Gallaudet: A freshman defensive lineman, Nelson played in one game and made three tackles (one solo). The NCAA Division III Bison went 5-3 overall and 3-3 in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference.
Noah Robinson, Bridgewater: A junior running back, Robinson played in three games and had seven carries for 31 yards (4.4 average).
Savon Smith, Richmond: A redshirt sophomore running back, Smith played in all 11 games and had 101 carries for 489 yards (a 4.8 average) to rank second on the team, and three TDs and 18 catches for 125 yards and a TD. He also returned seven kickoffs for 97 yards (13.9 average) and five punts for 46 yards (9.2 average).
Dalton Tusing, Bridgewater: A freshman offensive lineman, Tusing did not see action.
Jacob Young, Shenandoah: A junior long snapper and linebacker, Young played in 10 games and handled all of the snaps on punts. Young also had two tackles (one solo).
Sherando
Aaron Banks, Richmond: A redshirt junior defensive back, Banks played in all 11 games and had 51 tackles (25 solo, one for loss), three passes defended and one forced fumble. Banks had 10 tackles against William & Mary on Nov. 20 and had seven tackles and his first career interception against Virginia Tech on Sept. 25.
Payne Bauer, James Madison: A redshirt freshman defensive lineman, Bauer played in one game against New Hampshire on Oct. 2.
Parker Clendenen, Stevenson: A freshman offensive lineman, Clendenen did not see any action. The NCAA Division III Mustangs went 5-6 overall and 5-3 in the Middle Atlantic Conference.
Keith Gouveia, Richmond: A freshman offensive lineman, Gouveia played in one game.
Will Hall, Frostburg State: A redshirt freshman tight end, Hall played in seven games and had four catches for 29 yards.
Jabril Hayes, Richmond: A redshirt freshman defensive back, Hayes played in three games and made three tackles (two solo).
Jack Hendren, Bridgewater: A freshman kicker, Hendren played in all 10 games and made 9 of 12 field goal attempts with a long of 48 yards. He also hit all 23 of his PAT attempts and led the team in scoring with 50 points. Hendren earned Second Team All-ODAC honors.
Darius Lane, Valparaiso: A sophomore running back, Lane played in four games and had four carries for 17 yards. The NCAA Division I FCS Beacons went 4-7 overall and 4-4 in the Pioneer League.
Keli Lawson, Virginia Tech: A freshman wide receiver, Lawson played in five games and had one tackle on a kickoff return against Miami. The NCAA Division I FBS Hokies went 6-7 overall and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Virginia Tech lost 54-10 to Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Brady McKnight, Morehead State: A freshman long snapper, McKnight played in all 11 games. McKnight had no bad snaps while helping the Eagles lead the Pioneer Football League in punting. McKnight helped punter Andrew Foster set a PFL record for punting average (45.7) and also set the program record for consecutive PATs made. McKnight was named First Team All-PFL and earned NCAA Division I FCS Freshman All-America honors from Hero Sports and Phil Steele. The Eagles went 7-4 overall and 6-2 in the PFL.
Derek Metcalf, Westminster: A freshman running back, Metcalf did not see any action. The NCAA Division III Titans went 8-3 overall and 8-1 in the Presidents Athletic Conference to share the conference title. Westminster lost 21-3 to Hobart in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Bowl.
Michael Perry, Charleston: A junior linebacker, Perry played in all 10 games and had 33 tackles (four for loss) and one sack. Perry earned Second Team All-MEC honors.
Henry Rusch, Knox: A sophomore offensive lineman, Knox played in one game. The NCAA Division III Prairie Fire went 3-6 overall and in the Midwest Conference.
