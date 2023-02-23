The following is a glance at the rest of the area’s college football players. (A story on Sherando graduate and University of Richmond redshirt senior safety Aaron Banks ran in the Feb. 17 edition of The Winchester Star.) Names were provided by high school coaches.
Clarke County
Nick Bahamonde, Ithaca: A senior kicker, Bahamonde played in all 13 games and led the Liberty League and tied for second in NCAA Division III in converted field goal attempts (14 of 21), led the Liberty and tied for sixth nationally in converted extra points (60 of 61), and led the Liberty and ranked 18th nationally in points (102). Bahamonde's longest field goal was 48 yards. He averaged 58.0 yards on 90 kickoffs and had 24 touchbacks. Bahamonde was named the Liberty League Special Teams Player of the Year for the third straight year and was named to the D3football.com Region 2 First Team for the second straight year. He was selected a College Sports Communicators First Team All-America. Bahamonde was named to the D3 Football Team of the Week once and selected as the Liberty League Special Teams Performer of the Week four times. The Bombers went 12-1 and won the Liberty League with a 6-0 record. Ithaca finished with a No. 10 final ranking in the D3football.com poll after advancing to the national quarterfinals, where the Bombers lost 48-7 to No. 1 and eventual national champion North Central. Bahamonde's career includes selection to four different All-America teams as a junior. He is Ithaca's all-time leader in made field goals (43).
Kellan Dalton, Virginia-Wise: A sophomore kicker, Dalton played in all 11 games and made 10 of 13 field goal attempts, with a long of 50 yards against Ferrum College. Dalton made 2 of his 3 field goal attempts and all five of his extra point attempts against Ferrum to earn South Atlantic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week honors. For the season, Dalton made all 19 of his extra point attempts and averaged 49.4 yards on 45 kickoffs, with three touchbacks. The NCAA Division II Cavaliers went 2-9 overall and 1-8 in the SAC.
Titus Hensler, Mount Union: A freshman kicker/punter, Hensler played in one game. The NCAA Division III Purple Raiders went 14-1 overall and went 9-0 to win the Ohio Athletic Conference. They lost 28-21 to No. 1 North Central in the national championship and finished with a No. 2 ranking.
Jacob Peace, Florida International: A senior offensive lineman, Peace played in 11 games. The Panthers averaged 18.7 points and 323.8 yards per game. The NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision Panthers went 4-8 overall and 2-6 in Conference USA.
Peyton Rutherford, James Madison: A sophomore running back, Rutherford played in five games and had two carries for no yards. The NCAA Division I FBS Dukes went 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the Sun Belt Conference.
Trey Trenary, Bridgewater: A sophomore defensive tackle, Trenary played in nine games and made five tackles (one solo) and forced one fumble. The NCAA Division III Eagles went 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Handley
Joey Ashby, Apprentice: A sophomore defensive lineman, Ashby played in six games and had seven tackles and one forced fumble. The Builders of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association went 9-1 for the best winning percentage in school history.
Miles Ashe, Christopher Newport: A junior defensive back, Ashe played in one game. The NCAA Division III Captains went 7-3 overall and 5-1 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference.
Trey Craft, Hampden-Sydney: A sophomore defensive lineman, Craft did not see any action. The NCAA Division III Tigers went 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the ODAC.
Stephen Daley, Kent State: A freshman defensive lineman, Daley played in 10 games and had four solo tackles, including one sack. The NCAA Division I FBS Golden Flashes went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Mid-American Conference.
Aidan Haines, Mount Union: A sophomore linebacker, Haines did not see any action.
Malachi Imoh, William & Mary: A sophomore running back, Imoh played in 11 games and rushed 85 times for 722 yards (second on the team) for an 8.5 average and nine touchdowns, caught 16 passes for 116 yards and a TD, and threw a 13-yard TD pass. Imoh had 21 carries for 128 yards and three TDs and four catches for 30 yards against Stony Brook. The NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Tribe went 11-2 overall and 7-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association to tie for first. W&M advanced to the FCS quarterfinals and lost 55-7 to No. 4 Montana State. The Tribe finished No. 8 in the final national rankings.
Joey Mammano, Apprentice: A senior offensive lineman, Mammano played in nine games. The Builders averaged 394.4 yards and 37.8 points per game.
Ra'Shaad Morris, Charleston: A redshirt senior defensive back, Morris played in five games and made 10 tackles (seven solo), including one tackle for a loss. He had two pass breakups. The NCAA Division II Golden Eagles went 6-5 overall and 6-4 in the Mountain East Conference.
Deonte Trammel, Westminster: A freshman defensive back, Trammel did not see any action. The NCAA Division III Titans went 7-3 overall and 7-2 in the Presidents Athletic Conference.
James Wood
Sam Adkins, Bridgewater: A junior linebacker, Adkins played in all 11 games and had 26 tackles (16 solo) and had 5.5 tackles for loss, including one sack. Adkins had one fumble recovery and one pass breakup. He was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week after making 10 tackles and tying for a single-game school record against Washington & Lee.
Jaden Ashby, Southern Utah: Ashby did not participate this year due to injury and will be a freshman wide receiver in 2023. The NCAA Division I Thunderbirds went 5-6 overall and 2-3 in the Western Athletic Conference.
Karim Cisse, Averett: A freshman defensive end, Cisse played in four games. The NCAA Division III Cougars went 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the ODAC.
Hunter Franks, Shenandoah: A freshman offensive lineman, Franks played in two games. The NCAA Division III Hornets went 8-2 overall and 5-2 in the ODAC.
Jackson Turner, Endicott: A junior defensive back, Turner played in nine games and made six tackles (one solo). Turner suffered an injury and could not play in the postseason for the NCAA Division III Seagulls. Endicott posted its first undefeated regular season in program history and went 10-1 overall and 6-0 in the Commonwealth Coast Conference. The Seagulls lost 17-14 to Springfield in the first round of the playoffs.
Andrew Waters, Concord: A redshirt freshman linebacker, Waters played in seven games and made one tackle. The NCAA Division II Mountain Lions went 9-2 overall and 8-2 in the Mountain East.
Millbrook
Diante Ball, Dickinson: A sophomore running back, Ball led the NCAA Division III Centennial Conference in rushing yards (1,105), rushing yards per game (110.5), and yards per carry (5.4) on 204 attempts. A First Team All-Centennial and Third Team D3football.com Region II selection, Ball also scored 11 TDs on the ground to rank second in the 10-team league and caught 19 passes for 173 yards and one TD. Ball had five games where he rushed for more than 100 yards, including a 35-9 win on Sept. 17 at Gettysburg where he recorded 277 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries and added three catches for 46 yards and a TD. Ball also rushed for three TDs in a 24-carry, 197-yard effort on Oct. 29 in a 45-7 win over Juniata College. The Red Devils went 3-7 overall and 3-6 in the Centennial this year.
Kaden Buza, Ohio Wesleyan: A junior quarterback, Buza played in all 10 games (eight starts) and completed 140 of 217 passes (64.5 percent) for 1,857 yards, a school-record 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Buza also rushed 59 times for 253 yards (4.3 average) and four TDs. Buza ranked second in the North Coast Athletic Conference in TD passes, third in pass efficiency (164.9 rating) and fifth in total offense (211.4 yards/game). Buza was named the NCAC Player of the Week after completing 17 of 23 passes for 296 yards and five touchdown passes against Denison on Oct. 8. Buza passed for a season-high 301 yards against Wabash on Oct. 15. The NCAA Division III Battling Bishops went 6-4 overall and 6-2 in the NCAC.
Anthony Castillo, Methodist: A freshman offensive lineman, Castillo did not see any action. The NCAA Division III Monarchs went 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the USA South.
Tyler Duckstein, Bridgewater: A junior offensive lineman, Duckstein started the first two games of the year before suffering a season-ending injury.
Braden George, Methodist: A freshman wide receiver, George did not see any action.
Tim Higdon, Geneva: A freshman defensive back, Higdon played in three games. The NCAA Division III Golden Tornadoes went 3-7 overall and 3-5 in the Presidents' Athletic Conference.
Noah Robinson, Bridgewater: A senior linebacker, Robinson played in nine games and made 19 tackles (10 solo) and had 4.5 tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks. Robinson forced three fumbles and had a 43-yard interception return.
Savon Smith, Richmond: A redshirt junior running back, Smith played 12 games and ranked second on the team in rushing yards (109 carries for 582 yards). Smith averaged 5.2 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns. He had 22 carries for 128 yards against Saint Francis. Smith also had 30 catches for 196 yards and three TDs, 10 kickoff returns for 148 yards (14.8 average) and 14 punt returns for 92 yards (6.6 average). The NCAA Division I FCS Spiders went 9-4 overall and 6-2 in the CAA. Richmond advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs (losing 38-31 to No. 2 Sacramento State) and finished with a No. 11 ranking in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll.
CJ Standen, Chowan: A freshman wide receiver, Standen did not see any action. The NCAA Division II Hawks went 7-4 overall, 7-1 in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, and lost 31-28 to Fayetteville State in the CIAA championship game.
Sherando
Payne Bauer, James Madison: A sophomore defensive lineman, Bauer did not see any action.
Parker Clendenen, Stevenson: A sophomore offensive lineman, Clendenen played in seven games (all starts). Clendenen helped Stevenson average 24.3 points per game and 295.4 yards per game. The NCAA Division III Mustangs went 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the Middle Atlantic Conference.
Keith Gouveia, Richmond: A redshirt freshman offensive left guard, Gouveia played in 13 games and made 12 starts. He helped the Spiders rank third in the CAA in total offense (424.1 yards per game) and third in the CAA in scoring average (31.3 points per game).
Will Hall, Frostburg State: A graduate student tight end, Hall helped Frostburg State average 27.5 points and 372.1 yards per game. Hall also had one catch for 26 yards. The NCAA Division II Bobcats went 8-3 overall and 7-3 in the Mountain East Conference.
Jabril Hayes, Richmond: A redshirt sophomore defensive back, Hayes played in all 13 games and recorded 10 tackles (six solo).
Jack Hendren, Bridgewater: A sophomore kicker, Hendren led the ODAC by making 9 of 12 field goals attempts and made the longest field goal in the conference at 47 yards. He made 40 of his 43 extra point attempts to lead the Eagles with 67 points and ranked fourth in the ODAC. Twelve of Hendren's kickoffs went for touchbacks. Hendren was a D3Football.com Fourth Team All-American, Second Team All-Region 3, and First Team All-ODAC and First Team Virginia Sports Information Directors All-State selection.
Melvin Irby, Shenandoah: A freshman cornerback, Irby played in five games and had five tackles (four solo) and had one for a loss. Irby also had three pass breakups.
Fabrian Kimbrough, Lackawanna: A freshman defensive lineman, Kimbrough played in two games and recovered one fumble. The National Junior College Athletic Association Falcons went 7-3 overall.
Darius Lane, Valparaiso: A redshirt sophomore running back, Lane played in one game. The NCAA Division I FCS Beacons went 5-7 overall and 4-4 in the Pioneer Football League.
Keli Lawson, Virginia Tech: A redshirt freshman linebacker, Lawson played in eight games and made one start. Lawson made 23 tackles (11 solo), one fumble recovery and had one interception that he returned seven yards for a touchdown on Nov. 5 against Georgia Tech. Lawson had a career-high seven tackles against Duke on Nov. 12. The NCAA Division I FBS Hokies went 3-8 overall and 1-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Derek Metcalf, Westminster: A sophomore linebacker, Metcalf did not see any action.
Brady McKnight, Morehead State: A sophomore long snapper, McKnight played in all 11 games. He was a Pioneer Football League Honorable Mention selection who had zero bad snaps and helping MSU convert 11 field goals and 28 extra point kicks. The NCAA Division I Eagles went 2-9 overall and 1-7 in the PFL.
Michael Perry, Charleston: A graduate student linebacker, Perry played in 10 games and made 33 tackles (17 solo) and had three for a loss, including two sacks.
Cameron Sullivan, Christopher Newport: A freshman running back, Sullivan did not see any game action.
Aydan Willis, Virginia-Wise: A freshman linebacker, Willis played in five games and had three tackles (two solo) and one quarterback hurry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.